Investment Thesis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is the leading pharmaceutical player in the US. The company jointly developed the highly successful mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, with its biotech partner BioNTech (BNTX). As a result, Comirnaty was the first COVID-19 to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US FDA. In addition, it was also the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized by the US FDA for booster shots in September.

We would like to remind investors that we shouldn't understate Pfizer's incredible execution in successfully commercializing Comirnaty. Pfizer-BioNTech is the clear leader in the COVID-19 vaccines market. The collaboration has delivered more than 1B doses worldwide as of July 2021. Meanwhile, Novavax (NVAX) is still struggling to obtain its EUA. Pfizer has shown its tremendous execution prowess in delivering the goods. Armed with BioNTech's mRNA blueprint, Pfizer is also ready to stretch its muscle as a leading biotech competitor. The company is prepared to pursue further mRNA-based applications on its own. Pfizer emphasized earlier this year: "There is a technology that has proven dramatic impact and dramatic potential. We are the best-positioned company right now to take it to the next step because of our size and expertise."

Pfizer investors can rest assured that CEO Albert Bourla & Co. have proven their credentials superbly once again. Moreover, there is little doubt that it can execute well.

We will share with readers whether we think Pfizer stock is a buy or sell after its booster shot authorization.

PFE stock started the year disappointingly. However, following the growth-to-value rotation, it began to find its footing. PFE stock had a moment of glory as the momentum spike in August/September brought its YTD return to the 40% levels then. However, its momentum has since waned significantly. Nevertheless, PFE stock has managed to kept pace with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). It boasts a YTD return of 18.8%, as compared to SPY's 18.3% YTD gain.

Pfizer is Leading the Authorization for Boosters

Following the US FDA's amendment on 22 September to Pfizer's EUA in allowing boosters, many countries have followed suit. The European Union (EU) has also already cleared Comirnaty for all adults. Notably, the EU only cleared Moderna's Spikevax for some people. Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine is only authorized as a booster for "those with severely weakened immune systems." Moreover, the leading Nordic countries also "held off" on administering Moderna's Spikevax for "males born in 1991 and later." Finland joined Sweden and Denmark recently in their decision. A Nordic study discovered that "men under the age of 30 who received Moderna Spikevax had a slightly higher risk than others of developing myocarditis." As a result, Finland will administer Pfizer's Comirnaty instead.

Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters have also received huge interest in the US. A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that booster shots outpaced the administration of initial doses. Barron reported that 2M people received boosters compared to 1.4M who received their first dose between 1 October to 7 October.

We think it's only a matter of time before Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) receive their boosters' authorization. However, Pfizer's leadership in the COVID-19 vaccines market demonstrates the company's ability to execute well.

While Moderna and JNJ are trying to get their booster authorizations, PFE has already moved ahead. The company has submitted its application to expand its EUA to cover children between five and 11 years old. It's currently awaiting a CDC review.

It clearly shows why Pfizer is the undisputed leader in its field. It also emphasizes why Pfizer is one of the favorite pharmaceutical stocks for dividend investors. The Pfizer machine keeps on delivering the goods efficaciously. It assures investors that the Pfizer machine can continue to keep going with or without COVID-19 boosters.

Pfizer's Revenue Received a Huge Boost from Comirnaty

Unlike its COVID-19 vaccine peers, Moderna and BioNTech, Pfizer is not a "one-product" company. The company has a well-diversified portfolio. It also has vast experience in bringing development candidates to market. Its ability to execute well has helped to sustain a highly profitable business model over the years. Comirnaty has been immensely beneficial for Pfizer. Notwithstanding, investors should consider the strength of its business model holistically.

PFE LTM revenue trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Mega successes or massive failures often dominate the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Nevertheless, Pfizer has a well-diversified suite of drugs and development pipelines. Hence, it has helped the company reduce the tremendous volatility experienced by some of its pharma or biotech peers. As a result, investing in Pfizer might be less volatile than investing in its more speculative peers.

Notably, Pfizer has achieved tremendous success with its COVID-19 vaccine: Comirnaty. It has given Pfizer's revenue a significant lift over the last three quarters. In FQ2'21, its LTM revenue was up 59.8% YoY, and up 19.6% QoQ. Comirnaty continues to be the leading mRNA vaccine worldwide. It is still the only mRNA vaccine that has received full FDA approval. We think Pfizer's success with Comirnaty is set to continue well onto FY22.

Pfizer Has a Highly Profitable Business Model

PFE LTM EBIT & normalized net income margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Pfizer has consistently reported LTM EBIT margins north of 28% over the years. Unfortunately, its EBIT margins took a steep dive in FY20. However, Comirnaty has helped the company to recover its mojo in FY21. Nonetheless, it shows that Pfizer already has an incredibly well-oiled machine. There is significant "flow-through" from its revenue to its bottom line. In addition, its profitability profile is indicative of its well-diversified portfolio.

Pfizer's Cash Flow Profile is Commendable

PFE LTM levered free cash flow (FCF). Data source: S&P Capital IQ

PFE LTM levered FCF margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

The success of Comirnaty has significantly boosted PFE LTM levered free cash flow (FCF). In FQ2'21, Pfizer reported a massive increase in its LTM FCF to $21.1B. Its FCF was on a declining trend in FY20. However, PFE FCF margins were never in any distress. Its average FCF margins have been consistently higher than its EBIT margins or its normalized net margins. It demonstrates the superb FCF generative capability of Pfizer's business model. Notably, even without Comirnaty's impact, Pfizer's FCF margins were already highly commendable. Therefore, it gives tremendous confidence to investors in the resilience of its business model.

Pfizer's Dividend Looks Increasingly More Assured Moving Forward

PFE dividend coverage ratios. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

PFE free cash flow payout (FCF) ratios. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Pfizer's relatively high dividend coverage ratio (DCR) shows its prudence with its dividend policy. The success of Comirnaty has improved its DCR to a considerable extent. It's looking increasingly likely that the company will be able to extend another year of dividend raise. Pfizer is on a streak of ten years and counting. In addition, Pfizer's prudence can also be shown in its FCF payout ratios. The company can safely pay higher dividends. However, Bourla & Co. is also positioning Pfizer to take on growth opportunities. We think Pfizer investors should allow the company to prove itself. It has already proven itself many times. It has established its credibility again in the COVID-19 vaccines market. There are still many more good years of growth ahead for Pfizer. Meanwhile, the company continues to ride on its incredible cash flow machine.

PFE's Strong Dividend Yield Says It All

PFE stock dividend yield. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Despite its prudence, PFE provides one of the top dividend yields for investors. Its current yield of 3.7% easily puts it in the market's top 25% of dividend payers. Its yield looks relatively low now due to the recent price run-up. Hence, investors who invested in 2021 also received a boost in capital appreciation. But, dividend investors hardly worry about Pfizer's price swings. The fact that the company has paid such a solid dividend yield over the years validates its dividend investment thesis. Moreover, its strong free cash flow profile lends further credence to its appeal as a strong dividend stock.

So, is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell Now?

It depends on what you are looking for. Dividend investors hardly worry about timing the market. The recent booster optimism that led to its momentum spike has waned markedly. Therefore, Pfizer stock is looking appealing again.

If you are a dividend investor, we think Pfizer's business model is solid. It has consistently proven itself. Moreover, its FCF profile looks fantastic. Comirnaty has also given it a significant lift. Pfizer's price has fallen 18% since its August all-time high (ATH). Therefore, it has made Pfizer's dividend yield attractive again. Dividend investors who have been waiting to add PFE may consider adding exposure now.

Therefore, we rate PFE at Buy as a dividend stock for income investors.