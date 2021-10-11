Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

This idea was first published on October 5 for members of Reading The Markets. The data has been updated as of October 11 were appropriate.

Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock has struggled for a very long time now, with the shares essentially going nowhere since 2018. The significant part of this has been a lack of innovation and losing market share to players like AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) in their CPU and GPU business. Options traders are now betting it doesn't get any better for Intel.

Yes, the stock is cheap, trading at 12.1 times its 1-yr forward earnings estimates versus its 5-year historical average of 12. But the reason for the stock's cheap multiple is that the company has no growth and an expected decline in earnings in 2022. Currently, estimates forecast a 7.4% decline in earnings in 2022 to $4.43 from $4.79 in 2021. That follows an expected decline of 9.7% in 2021 from $5.30 in 2020.

Based on the declining earnings, one could argue the stock is too expensive. In fact, in some past cases of other companies in similar declining earnings scenarios, such as Gilead and IBM, the multiple could fall to as low as 9 to 10. The chart below shows the year-over-year change in earnings for IBM (IBM) and Gilead (GILD) from 2017 to 2020, and it shows how the two companies' earnings declined, and the PE multiple contracted to and traded between 9 to 10 over periods. A PE ratio of 10 would value Intel at just $44 based on 2022 earnings estimates.

For now, Intel's earnings are forecast to climb in 2023 by 7.8% to $4.79, but given the declining trend in earnings, that number could be suspect. Additionally, it is still well below 2019 earnings of $4.87 per share.

Betting INTC Shares Will Fall

The weak earnings outlook led to an options trader making a bearish bet that the stock is trading below $53. The open interest for the November 19 $60 calls rose by nearly 9,300 contracts, while the $60 puts also increased by around 9,300 contracts. The data shows the calls were sold for $0.43 while the puts were bought for $7.35 per contract. These two trades were not one spread transaction. It appears the trader had opened positions for expiration on October 15 at the $55 strike price for both puts and calls. The open interest for the October puts and calls both declined by around 7,500 contracts each, indicating the positions were closed. Ultimately it creates a bearish trade, with the trader betting that the stock is trading at $53 or lower by the middle of November.

Weak Technical Chart

The stock has been trending higher since 2015, and for now, that trend line has been holding as support. A break of that trend line would be a big negative for the stock and send the shares lower to $47.70. Additionally, there is now a shorter-term downtrend that started in April. This shorter-term downtrend and the longer-term uptrend are due to converge sometime by the end of October, which is likely to lead to be big break up or down. A break higher could push shares up to $58.

However, it is worth noting that the RSI and the MACD have been trending lower in recent months, suggesting that momentum has turned decisively bearish. It would indicate that the selling pressure recently witnessed in the stock is likely to continue.

There are fundamental reasons for Intel's weakness, and despite the appearance of a cheap stock, it seems it is anything but. Given declining earnings, the equity does deserve to trade with a lower PE multiple than the historical average. As other stocks in the past have demonstrated, it probably should be lower. Based on this, it seems hard to imagine that Intel's stock will rebound anytime soon.