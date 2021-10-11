Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Tech stocks – and those with high-flying valuations – have come back into favor with investors in the past couple of months, after several months this year where that certainly was not the case. That has seen a number of names benefit, including the subject of this article, EV OG Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

The last time I covered Tesla was back in June, and at the time, the stock was still in the process of making its bottom. However, a bottom it has made, and as you can see, it’s up nicely since then.

Source: Seeking Alpha

But that was then, what about now? In short, I think Tesla is still all-systems-go for a further rally, especially in advance of its Q3 earnings report that’s due out in less than two weeks. Model 3/Y deliveries bode very well for not only revenue, but margins as well, and in short, I think Tesla is back as a market leader.

Let’s begin, as I always do, with a look at the chart for some clues as to where we may see the stock go in the near future.

Source: StockCharts

The TL;DR on the chart is that Tesla is unequivocally in an uptrend, and until that breaks, it's going higher. The first thing I’ve annotated is the channel the stock has been in since it made its bottom in May, and it has been unrelenting in its rally. One thing I like about this rally in particular is that it has been slow and methodical, rather than a sharp spike like other rallies we’ve seen in the stock. That means big money is sustainably entering the stock, which also means it’s being accumulated, as we can see in the accumulation/distribution line that is making new highs.

The 20-day exponential moving average should provide support on pullbacks, but worst-case scenario is the bottom of the channel. If we see the stock move to the bottom blue channel boundary, buy all you can.

The PPO and 14-day RSI are both showing signs of sustainability of the rally given neither is anywhere close to overbought conditions. That means there's plenty of gas left in the tank in terms of room for buyers to enter the fray, and this goes hand-in-hand with the slow and steady nature of this rally. We’ve previously seen Tesla hit large peaks and valleys because momentum spikes unsustainably, but this rally is different, and in a good way.

If we look at relative strength, the picture improves even further. We can see in the top panel that Tesla has vastly outperformed its peers since May, and since August, the group of automakers has outperformed the S&P 500.

Source: StockCharts

What this means in practice is two things. First, Wall Street is allocating money to this sector, and second, Tesla is a leader in the sector. That means that as Wall Street is allocating money here, they’re likely to look at Tesla first given its leadership status. Wall Street wants to own leading stocks in leading groups, and so should you.

Some risks to consider

Before we get to why I think Tesla is well positioned to continue to be a leader not only in the space of automobiles, but in the broader market itself, let’s take a look at some of the competitive pressures the company is facing.

I fully acknowledge that Tesla’s current dominance in EVs is because the company saw this switch from ICEs to electric power many years before the rest of the competition. That has given it a powerful first mover advantage, but let us not forget that the scrap heap of history is littered with other EV makers that couldn’t execute, and folded. Tesla persevered and has helped the world adopt EVs more quickly than we otherwise would have. Tesla has shown it can work, and that’s due to the company’s sustainable competitive engineering advantage.

There are now countless EV automakers, some of which are startups, and some of which are internal combustion OGs like GM, Ford, Volkswagen, etc. This will certainly cause further competitive pressure on Tesla, but it also means that adoption of EVs is rising, which then makes the market much larger. In other words, as other automakers produce more and more EVs, the total share of EVs will continue to rise, so Tesla doesn’t have to capture massive amounts of market share to continue to grow. In prior years, almost no EVs were sold, so Tesla had to capture huge market share; that is no longer going to be the case.

That said, Tesla’s biggest risk in my view is that it somehow loses its competitive edge from an engineering perspective and ends up losing out over time to manufacturers with bigger R&D budgets. Tesla’s first mover lead is such that I’m not currently worried about that, but it certainly could become an issue in a few years’ time.

The valuation is another risk, but the tired narrative of Tesla being worth more than the OG automakers combined is old. Tesla isn’t a huge, clunky, unionized maker of diesel pickup trucks, and it shouldn’t be valued as such. Tesla’s software advantage is as important as its battery advantage over other automakers, and it's why Tesla is valued like a tech company, not an automaker. Benjamin Graham would certainly laugh in the face of Tesla bulls, but he also would have missed out on a tremendously powerful rally. If high valuations aren’t your thing, Tesla’s not for you. But if you are here to make money, perhaps it should be.

The fundamentals continue to support the bull case

Tesla’s fundamental case, despite the ever-rising level of competition, continues to improve. Its manufacturing capacity continues to grow, meaning it's investing for future growth, as it always has. Tesla is not a company that rests on its prior successes, and while that's an expensive proposition, the management team also understands its leadership position in the EV space is under attack.

As a sign of its success, deliveries continue to set records, and the recently-released numbers bode very well for the Q3 earnings report, which is due out late next week. What any automaker needs is volume to drive down fixed and operating costs, and that's exactly what Tesla is achieving.

Revenue revisions remain quite bullish, as we can see below, which is a sure sign that Tesla’s growth strategy continues to work.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These lines move up and to the right over time, and while recent revisions have been muted, we’ve seen periods of this before. So long as we keep seeing record delivery volumes, we’re going to keep seeing record higher revenue estimates.

That’s critical because, as we can see below with quarterly revenue and operating margins, the relationship between volume and profitability is extremely correlated.

Source: TIKR.com

This is true for just about any manufacturing business, but in Tesla’s case, it shows that as volumes continue to rise – which estimates for revenue suggest they will – Tesla’s profitability will go higher and higher. Tesla is achieving industry-leading margins while still selling a fraction of the number of vehicles of the OGs, so it stands to reason that as Tesla grows further, we’ll see higher margin numbers. That supports a higher valuation for the stock, and it means free cash flow will continue to climb, allowing Tesla to continue to invest for the future. It’s a virtuous cycle, and a beautiful thing if you’re bullish.

The margin picture is shown in a different way below, with rising EPS estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Keep in mind that we’re not valuing Tesla based upon its earnings, because it has very little in the way of profits today, at least relative to its market cap. But the point I want to make with this chart is the up-and-to-the-right nature of these revisions, with EPS estimates showing the potential for sizable year-to-year jumps as revenue and margins improve. Investors love growth, and Tesla is providing plenty of that, so it doesn’t matter that the OGs make more money than Tesla, they simply don’t have the runway Tesla does in the years to come.

Let’s value this thing

As I said, valuing Tesla based upon profits is a pointless exercise, so I’m not going to do it. However, we can use revenue to value it, so let’s take a look.

Source: TIKR.com

Shares have seen a rising valuation in the past few months as the share price has moved higher more quickly than revenue estimates. The net result of that is the valuation has risen, so shares are certainly more expensive than they were a few months ago.

However, we’re nowhere near the peak of 19X forward sales, and only somewhat above the average since the beginning of 2020, which is currently 10X forward sales. It's difficult for investors that use traditional valuation metrics to see anything as fairly valued at 13X forward sales, but there are stocks that require out-of-the-box thinking, and Tesla is one of them.

I’m not going to try and make the case that 13X sales is cheap, but I will say that I think Tesla is fairly valued today, so I don’t see the valuation as a reason to avoid it.

The bottom line is that Tesla faces more competition today than it ever has, but it continues to win. The OGs are pushing hard into EVs, but Tesla has a years-long head start on the pack, and is relentlessly pushing to pursue future growth. There’s a risk those growth plans don’t pan out, but given Tesla’s results from the past decade or so, I’d be unwilling to bet against it.

Tesla’s stock is currently in an uptrend, and I see it staying there for the foreseeable future, pending what happens with the earnings reaction. But for now, it is full steam ahead for Tesla to move higher. Tesla is back.