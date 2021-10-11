HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

About a month ago, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) board authorized a $60 billion extension to its share buyback program and raised quarterly dividends from the previous 56 cents per share to 62 cents per share payable December 9th. The announcement follows on the heels of the Democrats’ recent proposal of a 2% excise tax on corporate share buybacks to fund the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion social spending package.

While the updated share buyback program exceeds the previous $40 billion one set in 2019 by 50%, it remains on par with peers like Alphabet’s (GOOG / GOOGL) $50 billion buyback program and Apple’s (AAPL) $90 billion buyback program based on the substantial volume of free cash flows that the tech giants have been accumulating in recent years. The upsized share buyback program, paired with the increase in quarterly dividends is a testament to Microsoft’s optimism on even better days ahead. Despite recent volatility in the broader tech market, triggered by investors’ concerns on rising interest rates eroding the value of future earnings, Microsoft is still very well-positioned for continuous upside realization. Continued demand stemming from digital transformation needs across the consumer and enterprise sectors underpins massive growth ahead for Microsoft, which should continue to reflect in the stock’s uptrend performance over the long run.

Microsoft’s $60 Billion Buyback Program

Microsoft has been one of the leading companies in share buybacks during the first half of calendar 2021. On a year-to-date basis, the company has returned more than $14.1 billion and $8.4 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends, respectively. The board’s recent authorization of the $60 billion share repurchase program adds to about $9 billion remaining under the previous $40 billion buyback program as of June 30th.

The news came right after the Democrats’ proposal of the Stock Buyback Accountability Act (“the Act”), which would levy a 2% excise tax on all corporate stock buybacks if passed. The Act was introduced to fund the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion social spending package and encourage proper reinvestment into building the broader economy as stock repurchases continue to surge to all-time highs.

Not only is the recent upsizing of Microsoft’s buyback program a sign for stronger growth ahead, but it also helps better the company from a valuation perspective. By repurchasing some of the shares it had previously issued to fund the company’s growth, Microsoft effectively lowers its cost of equity, which is typically greater than the cost of debt, and accordingly lowers its weighted average cost of capital while increasing the overall value of its future earnings. It also helps to offset some of the valuation risks related to the upcoming rate hikes, which has raised concerns amongst investors over the potential erosion of value on distant earnings.

An Indication of More Cash Ahead

In the words of Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, the company is currently witnessing the “dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry”. Microsoft has already redefined the critical role of technology across all sectors over the last ten years and will continue to do so in the decade ahead as it remains committed to innovate across the board to help customers “improve time to value, increase agility, and reduce costs” in the dawn of a new digital era.

The pandemic has also played a substantial role in accelerating digital adoption over the last 18 months. The ensuing disruptions have structurally transformed the importance of technology in the day-to-day routines and operations across all sectors: small- and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) are recognizing the importance of having an online presence with the surge in demand for e-commerce; the enterprise sector turns to cloud-computing solutions to enable streamlined, scalable, and secure virtual collaboration in an increasingly hybrid work environment; and everyone is turning to Windows PCs to stay connected and productive under agile working and learning conditions. These fundamental changes underscore the importance of digital capability going forward, which bolsters Microsoft’s long-term growth prospects ahead.

Cloud & Productivity Software

Rising cloud demand has been a significant driver of Microsoft’s consolidated growth in recent quarters. Both its “server products and cloud services” and “Office products and cloud services” segments have posted robust double-digit growth year-over-year as the speed of digital adoption continues to pick up.

Organizations of all sizes and industries have rushed to transition from their legacy IT infrastructures to cloud-computing in recent years for greater operational and cost efficiencies. While the onset of the pandemic has triggered a myriad of unforeseen challenges, businesses that were connected to the cloud were comparatively more resilient and quicker to adapt than those that were not, which further proved the importance of cloud-computing technology.

Cloud-computing enables workforces to stay virtually connected and collaborate remotely from anywhere at all times, which will become more important with increasingly hybrid work arrangements in the new post-pandemic norm. The growing risks of ransomware attacks also bolster the surge in demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Close to 40% of the private sector have cited cybersecurity improvements as a top priority, underpinning a continuation of demand for cloud-based solutions like the Microsoft 365 E5 productivity and advanced security suite.

With the pandemic having hastened the rate of digital transformation by at least five years, cloud-computing solutions will be relied on more than ever before going forward. More than half of corporate organizations are expecting cloud adoption to account for the largest portion of their investments in the foreseeable future, which will accordingly drive the global cloud-computing market towards a value of more than $800 billion by 2025.

Increased availability and integration of Microsoft’s cloud-based solutions with its productivity tools will continue to underpin massive growth for the company as demand for “ubiquitous and decentralized computing” remains elevated going forward. Microsoft Azure, the company’s core cloud service provider, houses a wide variety of cloud-based solutions ranging from Azure Purview for data management, to Azure Synapse for data analytics. In a world where data-driven decision-making plays a critical role in day-to-day operations, and only 4% of organizations saying they have sufficient capacity to make sense of vast data troves on hand, Azure continues to benefit from significant headroom for additional growth. Microsoft’s continued investment in building out its global network of server infrastructure to support ongoing expansion of Azure availability overseas will also be critical to growing its market share in the long run. Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has expanded Azure’s availability to 15 countries across five continents to enable greater access to its suite of cloud services.

The rise in demand for secure and integrated cloud-based collaborative and productivity tools from the commercial sector also underpins continued success for Microsoft 365. Microsoft 365 E5, which takes the usual suite of Microsoft productivity tools to the next level with additional security, compliance, voice and analytic capabilities, has bolstered revenue growth for the Microsoft 365 family of cloud-based solutions as cybersecurity improvements continue to be a top priority for the commercial sector. The integration of Microsoft Teams with Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools like Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Microsoft Office also makes Microsoft 365 the only turnkey cloud solution that can ensure an organization’s success in the shift towards a virtual workspace. Today, more than 250 million monthly active users rely on Microsoft Teams to interact and collaborate with one another. And the installed base continues to grow rapidly as organizations of all sizes, including SMBs and frontline workers, adapt to the digital work environment.

On this basis, our base-case forecast projects “server products and cloud services” revenues, which are primarily generated from Azure sales, to reach $67.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 28%. Meanwhile, “Office products and cloud services” revenues, which are primarily generated from Office 365 and Microsoft 365 subscription sales, are expected to reach $45.1 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 13%. Both cloud-based products and services revenue streams are expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21.6% and 10.0%, respectively, over the next five years. The growth assumption is consistent with their performances in recent quarters, as well as market demand for infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service (“IaaS” and “PaaS”) and other cloud-based software, which are expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% and 11% through to 2025, respectively.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts (Microsoft_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf).

Digital Advertising

The advent of technology has also resulted in more time spent on digital media. This has accordingly encouraged greater online advertising spending by enterprises in recent years to drive higher engagement levels and conversion for every ad dollar spent. The global digital advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% over the next five years, driving an anticipated market value of close to $1 trillion by 2025.

While Microsoft’s Bing search engine may not be the most popular, it has nonetheless benefited from the surge in digital advertising. As the world’s second most-used search engine behind Google, with 13% of global search engine market share, Bing’s search advertising revenues have grown by more than 50% year-over-year during the most recent June quarter. And continued improvements in demand from the global advertising market are expected to further Microsoft’s search advertising business, with average revenue growth in the 30% range over the five-year forecasted period.

LinkedIn, which now hosts close to 800 million professionals with record levels of engagement, will also continue to benefit from similar market trends going forward. LinkedIn revenues are primarily generated from LinkedIn Premium subscriptions, as well as LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, Sales Solutions, Learning Solutions and Talent Solutions. LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, which represents the social media platform’s advertising division, currently leads the segment’s revenues with growth of more than 60% year-over-year reported in the most recent June quarter, and accounts for more than a third of total LinkedIn revenues. As LinkedIn continues to be the leading platform for professionals to connect, interact and learn, the increased traffic will underpin further demand from advertisers looking for a trusted channel to reach professionals and drive greater revenue growth.

Our base case forecast projects LinkedIn revenues of $10.1 billion for fiscal 2022, representing year-over-year growth of about 19%. The revenue stream is expected to further advance at a CAGR of 18.4% towards $23.6 billion by fiscal 2026 based on continued demand for digital advertising, as well as demand for professional networking platforms in the increasingly virtual talent acquisition process.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Gaming

Pandemic-driven demand for digital entertainment, paired with Microsoft’s recent release of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles has driven tremendous growth in its gaming revenues over the past year. Peripheral revenues from Game Pass and other Xbox content and services have also surged accordingly with the overall increase in gaming hardware sales.

Global demand for gaming has remained strong, despite some concerns that the pandemic boost for gaming would eventually ebb with greater mobility enabled by the global rollout of vaccines. More than $4.4 billion have been spent on video games in August alone. And on a year-to-date basis, the global gaming market has reported sales of close to $38 billion, up 13% from the prior year. Demand for gaming consoles has also continued to outrun supply, which has remained constricted due to the global chip supply shortage.

Microsoft remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of the favourable gaming market trends ahead. With more than three billion active gamers worldwide, the company has continued to invest in expanding its gaming offerings to ensure greater capitalization of the market opportunities ahead. In addition to the recent launch of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, Microsoft has continued to expand game access through Game Pass, its subscription-based cloud gaming platform. The completion of the company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of renowned game developer Bethesda Softworks, earlier this year further adds to the collection of more than 100 games currently available on Game Pass, including the high demand Fallout series. The acquisition also brings the combined total of game development studios under Microsoft up to 23, which exceeds rival Sony’s 16 PlayStation studios. The combined talent from both companies is expected to enable greater efficiency in game development and drive greater demand for Xbox and PC games.

The recent expansion of Game Pass availability to newer geographic regions, and beyond the Xbox to PC and Android is also expected to drive higher growth in Microsoft’s gaming revenues. Global demand for mobile games is expected to lead the broader gaming market, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 11% towards a market value of more than $270 billion over the next ten years. Meanwhile, global demand for PC games will also continue to post long-term growth at a five-year CAGR of 2.5%. On a collective basis, the global gaming market is expected to reach a market value of close to $126 billion by 2025, representing growth at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecasted period.

Our base case projection expects Microsoft’s gaming revenues to grow on par with market trends, which is consistent with the segment’s performance in recent quarters, as well as its outlook considering Microsoft’s recent investments. Total gaming revenues are expected to reach $19.1 billion in fiscal 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 24%, underpinned by the continued rise in demand and greater supply towards the second half of the fiscal year when chip supply constraints start to ease. Gaming revenues are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecasted period towards $34.3 billion by fiscal 2026.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

PC & Windows

More than 34 million units of desktops, laptops and multi-purpose tablets were sold between January and March of 2021 in the U.S. alone. Laptops and multi-purpose tablets were preferred choices, fueled by the heightened need for portable and convenient computers to facilitate remote working and studying arrangements during the pandemic. These trends have also driven significant growth in Microsoft’s device and Windows revenues over the last 12 months.

The surge in PC demand is expected to persist into the long run, as the escalating adoption of hybrid working and studying arrangements continues to drive the need for portable workstations. Global demand for PCs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% into 2025 and reach a market value of $224.3 billion, while global demand for multi-purpose tablets is forecasted to grow even faster at a five-year CAGR of 9.1%. The favourable growth trends will not only directly benefit Microsoft’s device sales, but also drive adjacent revenues generated from Windows installations, considering it being the world’s most-used PC operating system with more than 71% of global market share.

Microsoft has also recently introduced a revamped set of Surface devices to accompany the upcoming release of Windows 11, the biggest Microsoft operating system update in a decade. The updates include an all-new Surface Laptop Studio to replace the legacy Surface Laptop, three new categories of the 2-in-1 Surface tablets that target different consumer needs, a new foldable Surface Duo 2 smartphone to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, and related accessories. The diverse product and price segments within Microsoft’s Surface device offerings are expected to drive greater market penetration by appealing to a wider range of consumer needs.

Our base-case projections estimate devices revenues of $8.2 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 19% underpinned by the continued rise in market demands, offset by near-term weakness from chip supply constraints. Device segment revenues are expected to further expand at a CAGR of 8.5% over the five-year forecasted period towards $12.4 billion by fiscal 2026, which is consistent with the segment’s current growth trajectory, as well as heightened global market demand to support hybrid work in the post-pandemic era. On the other hand, Windows revenues are expected to total $25.1 billion in fiscal 2022, with further growth at a CAGR of 5.6% towards $33.0 billion by fiscal 2026.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Overall Financial Prospects

Combined with other nominal segment sales, Microsoft’s consolidated revenues are expected to total $202.1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 20%. The top-line is expected to further expand at a CAGR of 15.4% towards $413.8 billion by fiscal 2026, led by continued demand for cloud-based solutions.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Gross profit margins are expected to remain in the 70% range, with minor fluctuations as the consolidated sales mix continues to shift to cloud offerings, which are generally more profitable. Reduced operating expenses in previous periods enabled by COVID-related cost-savings are also expected to be overwritten by increased spending related to additional headcount required to support continued user growth, as well as key developments to Microsoft's cloud-computing capabilities.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

Coupled with other nominal income and expenses, our base case forecast projects net income of $70.1 billion in fiscal 2022, with growth towards $145.9 billion by fiscal 2026.

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

i. Base Case Financial Projections:

Source: Author, with data from our internal financial forecasts.

MSFT Stock Valuation

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

Drawing on the above financial projections for Microsoft, our 12-month price target is $347.79 based on an estimated equity value of $2.6 trillion. This represents an upside potential of approximately 18% based on the last traded share price of $294.85 on October 8th.

Our valuation is derived from a discounted cash flow analysis over a five-year discrete period in conjunction with the forecasted financial information analyzed in earlier sections. The base case forecast assumes a 16.4x exit multiple, which compares to the broader industry range of 13.0x to 23.3x, and is consistent with current market expectations based on Microsoft’s business growth potential. We have also applied a WACC of 9.9% to discount Microsoft’s projected free cash flows over the forecasted period to determine our 12-month price target. The rate used is reflective of the company’s current risk profile and capital structure. As discussed in earlier sections, Microsoft has demonstrated an ability to generate significant free cash flows into the long run, which is further corroborated by the recent upsizing of its share buyback program. The future share buybacks will also inherently lower the overall weighted average cost of capital and potentially drive a higher valuation in the long run.

i. Base Case Valuation Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

ii. Sensitivity Analysis:

Source: Author, with data from our internal valuation analysis.

Conclusion

Microsoft’s recent announcement to increase its share buyback program to $60 billion is a testament to its ability in keeping up with and benefiting from the continued surge in demand for innovative technology in the next decade of digital transformation. The increased buybacks will also inherently lower its overall costs of capital, and compensate for concerns on potential valuation impacts from the upcoming rate hikes. Massive growth is still “on the horizon” for Microsoft with continued demand stemming from digital transformation needs across the consumer and enterprise sectors. And this growth should continue to reflect in the stock’s uptrend performance over the long run.