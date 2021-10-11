PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is an overpriced risky investment with a significant chance of another substantial drop. This highly indebted company has seen considerable growth over recent years and benefited from a COVID-19 boost to sales. The current share price has perfection priced-in needing a 60% growth in earnings going forward to justify its value. The company has only one product earning money that can best be described as the “Cheaters Charter” and faces a legal suit from Pearson that, if it loses, could take its value to zero.

Chegg is an online learning platform that combines services that the company has put together by acquisition and organic growth. The company has snowballed in the last two years as its “Check Study Pack” offering has seen a sales boost. The study pack priced at $19.95 per month is mainly sold to college students to help them improve their learning and understanding of critical subjects. Unfortunately, this product is being used extensively by students to cheat on exams, assignments, projects, essays, and just about everything else a college student has to submit. This was probably not Chegg’s intention, but it is the reality, and the consequences of cheating are never good.

Chegg is a Wall Street darling

Chegg is growing quickly with high margin sales to a large market where it operates as a dominant force.

Wall Street analysts forecast 69.5% annual earnings growth, a very optimistic figure. If you assume that this figure is correct, it leads to a discounted cash flow valuation of $76.86, which is 10% above its current value. The upside is limited; the vast 69.5% growth in earnings leads to only a 10% increase in share value. It would appear to have minimal upside potential even with tremendous predicted earnings growth.

Chegg Balance sheet

Since 2018 Chegg has issued three lots of convertible notes that will ultimately dilute shareholders or have to be repaid. Total debt stands at $1.7billion; this debt is all relatively new. As early as 2018, the company had zero debt; however, it now stands at 125% of equity, which is considered very high.

Much of this debt is sitting in short-term assets, and the rest have been invested in growing Chegg's infrastructure. As a result, Chegg has more than three years’ worth of cash on hand, and its positive cash flow has been growing at 55% per annum. Earnings per share are forecast by analysts to become positive in 2022.

Source: Author Generated data from Seeking Alpha.

Chegg Products

The products of these pre-profit companies are key and answering three questions tells you almost everything you need to know. What do they sell? How much can they sell? Can they make a profit selling it?

Chegg has three revenue streams, two of which are of limited value and the third, the big earner, faces an existential threat.

1. Chegg Textbooks

The division called “required materials” sells and rents both new and used textbooks. Chegg uses third-party companies to deliver this service, although it does own some of the books. Competition here is Amazon (AMZN) and University bookstores; it is a low-margin, low-profit operation of limited value.

2. Thinkful

Chegg bought Thinkful in 2012 for around $80 million, the online technical training school; it offers courses in Computer Science and Data a total of 13 courses can be taken part-time or full time. Full-time courses last six months and cost $12,500, which seems a lot. I managed to find several hundred reviews on Thinkful, and they mostly seemed positive. Thinkful may be an area of growth in the future; however, it is not currently of a material size.

3. Chegg Study

The “study pack” accounted for 87% of revenues in the latest published accounts (3 months ending June 30th, 2021). It is the golden egg in Chegg with the Ch being for cheating which is what the study pack enables.

I always sign up for these services when I am researching education companies. I have been involved with education for more than 20 years and use that knowledge to evaluate products.

Signing up for the study pack (I got a discount coupon, first month for $10) I received.

Source: Chegg website after sign up

The Chegg study pack contains 11 items but only 3 are highlighted (the other 8 provide services available free of charge elsewhere). The three left boil down to one thing Answers, Chegg sells answers, and pupils are buying them in volume. For students doing a necessary test or assignment, these answers are worth the money, they save time and effort, it is much easier to buy them than work them out yourself.

Investigative Journalism

Before writing a new article I test the company's products.

I started to type questions into my new Chegg service, questions from past examination papers, from mathematical textbooks, from Mathematical Olympiads in fact from every area of Mathematics I know. Every question was returned with a complete and fully worked answer, in a fraction of a second.

Chegg would argue that if this helps the student learn, then it is a valuable resource; however, students, on the other hand, think the valuable resources are the answers which they can copy down and submit.

Trying to catch them out, I wrote a new question (I teach mathematics at University Level, so it was a question on advanced Bayesian Probability). I posted it and received the answer in 14 minutes. The answer was correct and complete; you just can’t beat Chegg.

If Chegg doesn’t have the answer in its database, you can ask a Chegg expert, and an “expert” will answer it for you (max of 20 a month included in the price). Once responded to, the question is added to the database. The experts in question would appear to be Indian graduates; I could not find any information on them except via the Chegg India website, which details how to apply. Forbes magazine has suggested that Chegg employs 70,000 of these experts, but I could not verify this.

Source: Chegg India

INR 1 Lac a month is about $1350. The average salary in India is in the region of $400.

Chegg used to offer a tuition service, but these experts have replaced it.

It is known as Chegging

Chegg Study is the segment showing enormous growth, designed to help students improve their grades, and it is working. Many students are Chegging their way to excellent grades but learning very little along the way.

The Chegg answers enable them to cheat in assessments and tests, and cheat they do. If you don't know the answer then just Chegg it.

From a Chemistry lecturer at The University of Colombia.

Source: Reddit

The University of Oregon

Source: The Daily Emerald

Universities are taking action and unfortunately for those students, sucked into cheating by the readily available answers on Chegg, the consequences can be significant.

Source: The Texas Tribune

Chegg has made money helping students cheat their way through school

During Covid time, students were online, completing tests and assessments at home. It was so easy to Chegg it, so they did.

The opportunity to Chegg your exams is coming to an end, pupils are going back to school and you cannot Chegg when the teacher is watching. Chegg churn numbers will be huge; they are always large as once pupils graduate, they stop subscribing; however, the churn this time will be much larger.

Social media now carries painful stories of students caught cheating not only those getting away with it.

Legal Problems could end Chegging for good

Chegg faces two legal problems:

Legal problem 1

The first is a Lawsuit issued by Pearson, this UK-based publisher of educational material is a large profitable company. It makes its money selling textbooks and examinations. Pearson is suing Chegg for publishing the answers to its textbooks, claiming breach of copyright. It is hard to say if it will win, is the answer to a question copyrighted along with the question? Chegg says that it has the answers to 66,000 questions. Pearson is unlikely to back down, Universities and colleges buy and recommend new books every year they are likely to consider the Chegg answers when making a decision.

Forbes produced an excellent article finding legal experts are just about in favor of Pearson but it was close. If Pearson wins, then every answer Chegg sells will be copyrighted, and all 66,000 answers in their database become a claim waiting to happen.

Every university lecturer will own the copyright to the questions they write, including me, and Chegg will break that copyright if it sells the answers to those questions. Will lecturers and universities bring the action? Definitely, Chegg is a problem for the integrity of exams and education as a whole.

Legal problem 2

Regulatory intervention, many countries have long academic histories. Oxford University started in the 12th century following the first university in Salerno, Italy in the 9th century. The 2019 Citron Research piece on Chegg suggested that its services are illegal in 12 states and the UK has moved to block companies providing answers to academic questions online. Focusing initially on companies writing essays, the UK government has designed a new law called “Contract Cheating,” it states “offering answers to a student for payment will become a criminal offense”. Should Chegg ever be found guilty of contract cheating or heavily implicated, it may lose its most important suppliers. Cloud services, the App stores, and search engines,

Chegg is well aware of these risks and, to its credit, does not hide them. From the most recent annual report:

Source: 10K page 10

Source: 10K page 11

Conclusion

The risk-reward equation for investing in Chegg is not a good one. If it manages to continue its growth rate of +60% it might see a share price increase of 10%.

Chegg faces significant risks. It is being used by students to cheat, and as a result, governments and institutions will likely step in to limit its use. It faces a legal suit that, if successful, will remove its only profitable operation. I believe that the cheating controversy that has sprung up during the COVID-19 period will inevitably sour sentiment towards the company and affect its stock price.