cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Oct. 5.

The strong equity market run-up over the past year alongside a rally in fixed-income securities has generated strong returns for hybrid CEFs - funds that allocate to both equity and fixed-income assets. The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) is one of the top-performing funds over the past year in NAV terms and has outperformed other taxable PIMCO CEFs by close to 2x which has garnered it some attention. The trouble is that, along with the attention, the fund has generated a number of misconceptions which make it very difficult for investors to get a clear read on its strategy and, hence, its role in their portfolios. In this article we go through some of these misconceptions.

Separately, our allocation takeaway is that the fund can be attractive for investors who are less focused on maximizing exposure to income-producing assets who worry less about outsized drawdowns and who remain constructive on both equities and credit.

Let's Get Our Bearings

The fund's first-order assets can be summarized as follows, based on its June-2021 shareholder report. The reason we focus on, what we call, first order assets is because the fund also holds equity index options, interest rate swaps, FX forwards, single-name and index CDS swaps and other assets but these securities are second order in terms of their impact on the fund's NAV performance.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

The key balance sheet metrics can be summarized as follows.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

To summarize, the fund's total assets were $175m vs. net assets of $115m with the difference largely due to the $56m of repo which is equivalent to leverage of 32%. These are the numbers that were published on the fund's website this June. The trouble with these numbers is that they're largely meaningless to investors. That's because they don't take into account the fund's equity exposure which is sourced synthetically via total return swaps.

The Total Securities line in the second table is the sum of all the physical assets in the first table except for the two synthetic equity index positions and comes to $184m which is not far from the Total Assets number of $175m with the gap being some of the usual balance sheet noise like security payables / receivables, accrued distributions / fees and other sundry items. The key point is that the $108m of equity exposure is nowhere to be found in the Total Assets line which is a function of its synthetic rather than physical nature. The fund's equity allocation relative to its net assets was 93% which is why PGP tends to behave like an equity fund.

If we add the $108m of equity exposure amount to the fund's physical security holdings we get to $291m of Total Exposure which better reflects the fund's actual economic exposure. This translates into Economic Leverage of 60% which is, to say the least, not small. If we subtract the fund's Treasury Bill allocation the leverage drops to 54%.

Let's go quickly through the fund's equity allocation as of the last shareholder report because it is interesting:

$57.9m 270 E-mini S&P 500 Sep-21 Futures (= 270 contracts x $50 x SPX Index Value)

$49.7m notional of MSCI EAFE Index Equity TRS

Long 256 E-mini S&P 500 Futures 4010 strike Put July-21

Short 256 contracts E-mini S&P 500 Futures 4220 strike Call July-21

We can summarize these positions by saying the fund is 1) long $49.7m of MSCI EAFE and 2) long a $58m S&P 500 Collar.

The MSCI EAFE position is straightforward enough. The S&P 500 collar is a strategy that's designed to limit the volatility of the underlying equity holding by selling the upside via the short out-of-the-money call and protecting against the downside move via the long out-of-the-money put. The payoff of a Collar looks like the following.

Source: CFI

The short call also provides an income element familiar to investors in covered call CEFs. The long put is there to deal with the enormous potential drawdown of the fund in case of a market shock, particularly in light of the fund's very high leverage of 54% net of TBills. At the time of the report's filing the Put was 6.7% out-of-the-money and the call was actually 2% in-the-money which is unusual for covered call strategies but is likely there due to the strong run-up of the index after the position was established.

As a side note, some investors may have been confused by the glaring discrepancy in the fund's total assets figures of $276m from the shareholder report vs. a figure of $175m from the fund's website for the same month-end of June-21. Even for PIMCO $101m is not exactly a rounding mistake. The difference has to do with the GAAP treatment of shareholder reports which treat pass-through agencies as balance sheet assets but push offsetting TBA positions into the off-balance sheet column despite the fact that they are economically offsetting. In other words, the shareholder report adds the physical pass-through long agency position but fails to offset it with the shorts agency position because the short is executed via a derivative which is treated as off-balance sheet for GAAP purposes. The fund's website adjusts for this as it doesn't have to follow GAAP rules and does a better job of representing the actual economic picture. We follow the website's convention in this article.

A metric that's important for investors focused on generating yield on their capital is the Yield Securities figure of $133m. This number is the sum of credit instruments in the fund (e.g. corporate / sovereign bonds, loans, non-agency MBS, ABS, loans etc.) and excludes the low-yielding assets like TBills and Agencies for the simple reason the yields of these assets are too small to be relevant for investors focused on yield. TBill yields are a few basis points north of zero and Agency yields are around 0.7% - certainly well above zero but hard to get excited about.

Yield Security leverage in the fund is just 13% which means that it's light on the yield front relative to the rest of the PIMCO fixed-income suite. The obvious reason for this is that the fund's equity position takes up a big chunk of the fund's risk budget, leaving less for high yield securities. For instance, PGP investors get exposure to $1.15 of yield-producing assets for each $1 of NAV while investors in the more pure-play fixed-income taxable PIMCO CEFs get closer to $1.4-1.6 of yield-producing assets. This suggests that investors who want to maximize the yield on their capital should stick with the other funds in the suite.

Now that we've covered the basics, let's have a look at a number of misconceptions about the fund.

1) Just One Of The Gang

The first misconception about PGP is to treat like any other fixed-income taxable PIMCO CEF and recommend it on the basis of valuation, distribution coverage and other factors behind the usual relative value approach to this suite of funds.

In fact some lazy analyses treat the fund like a pure-play fixed-income CEF. You would think that the fund's benchmark being the MSCI World Index or its actual holdings would give the game away but apparently not.

A quick look at the fund's sector allocation profile suggests it's basically a predominantly mortgage and high-yield bond fund.

Source: PIMCO

The problem with this approach is that this sector allocation profile is based on market value and only captures physical assets. Derivatives such as interest rate swaps or equity swaps won't show up correctly in this breakdown because they are typically structured and traded with a market value of around zero that does not reflect their true economic exposure.

For example, PGP holds sizable exposure to the MSCI EAFE Index via an equity index total return swap or TRS.

Source: PIMCO

TRS, like other swaps such as interest rate swaps, are by design set up with initially offsetting "legs" with fully or nearly offsetting initial market values. One leg of the TRS captures the desired economic exposure, be it the MSCI EAFE Index in the case of the PGP equity TRS or the profile of a risk-free fixed-coupon bond, in the case of its interest rate swaps, while the other leg (often called the "financing leg") of the swap is indexed to Libor which is a proxy for balance sheet funding costs.

The snapshot above shows that the fund acquired exposure to $49.7m of the MSCI EAFE index (PGP receives the performance of this index) in exchange for paying 3-Month Libor plus a small spread. The table above shows that the fund paid $409k to gain this exposure for a period of time. The market value at inception would have been very slightly negative for the fund. The equity TRS leg value was just equal to its notional amount of around $49.7m while the financing leg of the swap paid by PGP (3-Month Libor + ~0.03% on $49.7) would have been valued a touch below -$49.7m due to the 3 basis points running above Libor paid by the swap. The reason Libor doesn't go into the market value of this leg is because the stream of Libor payments is also discounted by Libor and is canceled out in the market value calculation.

Had PGP chosen to hold its MSCI EAFE exposure via an ETF it would have bought $49.7m of the ETF which would have shown up in the market value sector allocation breakdown. However, because it holds this exposure "synthetically" rather than physically, its market value is very small, ebbs and flows with the performance of the index and bears no relationship to its actual economic exposure.

A common way to approach PGP is to recommend it based on its premium valuation relative to the rest of the PIMCO taxable suite such as PCI, PTY and other funds. For instance, as the chart below shows, PGP is trading at the most attractive combination of discount / premium (y-axis) and discount / premium percentile (x-axis) in the taxable PIMCO suite with one of the lowest premiums and one of the lowest discount / premium percentiles which shows it's "cheaper" not just in an absolute sense but relative to its own historic valuation as well.

Source: Systematic Income

However, this approach is clearly bonkers as it conflates two different asset classes. The vast majority of the risk exposure offered by PGP is in equities while the vast majority of the risk exposure offered by all the other taxable PIMCO CEFs (ex-NRGX) is in fixed-income assets. So, to recommend PGP over other PIMCO fixed-income CEFs on valuation grounds is to say something like - "I know you are interested primarily in fixed-income, but this equity CEF trades at a lower premium so why don't you buy that one instead." Those who want to recommend PGP shouldn't compare it to fixed-income funds but rather to equity or hybrid CEFs because that's what it is.

A similar approach often taken by analysts is to recommend PGP over the other PIMCO fixed-income funds based on its stronger historic return. Over the three- and five-year horizons PGP has been the top performer in the taxable suite.

Source: Systematic Income

However, again, this sort of comparison conflates different asset class exposure.

2) PGP = Black Box

The second misconception is that the fund's equity holdings are a black box. It's odd that analysts simply throw up their hands and refuse to lay out the fund's actual economic exposure. Very likely, it betrays an unfamiliarity with basic derivatives and option strategies. The fund's equity holdings are clearly laid out in its shareholder reports and there is nothing black box about them.

As we discuss above, PGP follows a global equity strategy with economic exposure that covers around 90% of the fund's net asset value i.e. $1 of NAV has exposure to roughly $0.9 of broad equities indices. Its equity exposure is roughly split into the S&P 500 and global developed ex-US exposure with a collar strategy for the S&P 500 that provides additional income and downside protection.

The trouble with misguided or incomplete analysis is that it provides false precision to investors who think they have all the information they need to make allocation decisions.

3) No Deleveraging To See Here

The third misconception has to do with how the fund fared during the COVID crash. The view seems to be that PGP did not have to deleverage in March of 2020 because of its use of repo. The reality is the exact opposite - the fund deleveraged sharply during the COVID crash and it deleveraged very likely because its leverage is financed with repo. This incorrect view manages to make two errors in one sentence.

First, PGP most certainly did deleverage in the wake of the COVID crash which is something we covered here, here, here. The chart below, taken from a previous article, shows that the fund's borrowings were cut by more than half.

Source: Systematic Income

The view that PGP did not deleverage during the COVID crash probably comes from looking at leverage (rather than borrowing) levels of the fund prior to the crash and after. For example, if a fund had 30% leverage prior to the crash and 30% leverage after the crash, a naive understanding of leverage will conclude that the fund did not deleverage in this episode.

This understanding confuses leverage with borrowings. What we mean by deleveraging is whether a fund reduced its borrowings (and hence its level of overall assets) not whether its leverage level fell. Consider the following toy CEF balance sheet which echoes what happened to PGP before and after the COVID crash.

Source: Systematic Income

Before the crash PGP NAV was around $10. A leverage level of 30% implies borrowings of $42m (Leverage = Borrowings / Total Assets). However, after the crash, the fund's NAV fell to around $7 as the following chart shows.

Source: Systematic Income

If the fund maintained the same level of 30% leverage it means its borrowings had to go down from $42m to $30m or a drop of 29% simply because the value of its assets fell relative to the value of its borrowings.

The reason why thinking of deleveraging in terms of the leverage ratio makes little sense consider the fact that a fund's leverage can fall when 1) its borrowings increased, 2) its borrowings remained the same and 3) its borrowings fell. The reason is simply because the leverage ratio is also a function of the total assets of the fund which is in the numerator.

This is why to determine whether a fund deleveraged (or releveraged, for that matter) you have to look at the total amount of borrowings, not its leverage ratio. It's only when looking at the fund's borrowings can you say with any confidence whether a fund deleveraged and, hence, shed its assets which is what investors care about when they talk about deleveraging. A change in the leverage ratio will not tell you whether the fund net sold or bought assets in a given period (and hence, increased or decreased its income level, all else equal) - only a change in borrowing will tell you this.

This brings us to the second mistake in this misconception which has to do with repos. Repos, like credit facilities, have daily mark-to-market covenants, typically called haircuts which the borrower has to maintain. A haircut is simply the cushion between the cash borrowed and the value of the collateral posted to the lender which serves to protect the lender from the sudden drop in the value of the assets.

When the value of the assets drops below a certain level, the borrower either has to post more assets or has to return some of the borrowing. If there are no unencumbered assets to post, the fund has to sell assets and return the cash it receives to decrease the size of the borrowing in order to maintain the haircut under the repo. Of course, there are other reasons why a fund would deleverage even if there were no covenant breaches. When the value of the fund's assets drop while its borrowings remain the same, the fund's leverage increases, making the NAV even more susceptible to market volatility. This is why many funds will deleverage just to keep the fund's leverage at the same level even if they maintain a constructive market view and there are no covenant breaches to cure.

There are leverage instruments that can't push a fund into a forced deleveraging such as preferred stock or unsecured debt, however, these instruments are used infrequently by CEFs and PGP does not carry them. This is why saying PGP did not deleverage because it sourced its leveraged via repo gets it exactly the wrong way around. Repos are designed explicitly to force a borrower into a deleveraging for collateral value drops below a certain level - this is why their financing rates are much lower than those of preferreds and unsecured debt since this feature provides more security to the lender. Had PGP sourced its leverage via unsecured debt or preferreds this view would make sense.

4) PGP = 1-2x SPY

The fourth misconception is that PGP is basically a leveraged version of the S&P 500 with a beta of somewhere around 1-2x. This is wrong or misleading on three counts. First, the actual beta of the fund to the S&P 500 is not particularly high as shown in the chart below which shows a three-month rolling beta (i.e. the slope of the regression of daily NAVs to the SPY).

Source: Systematic Income

The second issue is that during periods of sharp market moves, PGP can deliver a high beta to the downside and a lower beta to the upside - a telltale sign of CEF deleveraging, its other holding of credit instruments and its very high leverage. A good example can be seen in the quarterly returns during Q1 and Q2 of 2020. PGP underperformed the S&P 500 by 10% or about 50% in relative terms in Q1 and also underperformed to the upside in Q2 in part because it locked in economic losses by shedding assets prior to the bounceback.

Source: Systematic Income

The third issue is that we can simply look at the fund's equity holdings in order to gauge its likely sensitivity to stock indices. As discussed above, the fund holds a big chunk of its equity exposure in the MSCI EAFE index rather than just the S&P 500.

The key point here is that the simple rule of thumb can give investors a misleading picture of how the fund will perform in the future.

Takeaways

Our first takeaway in this article is that investors should think of PGP not as an alternative to the fund's other taxable fixed-income CEFs but as a potential alternative to other equity and hybrid CEFs. This is simply because PGP has just about as much equity exposure as an average equity fund and more equity exposure than an average hybrid CEF. The chart below shows that PGP is really a very different animal. For instance, the fund's NAV drawdown was 60% larger than the average than the average of the suite.

Source: Systematic Income

Our second takeaway is that investors who want to maximize their capital allocation to income-generating assets should probably look to allocate to other PIMCO CEFs which also trade at high leverage levels but have much greater exposure to high-yielding assets. Alternatively, investors who want to achieve a more balanced equity / fixed-income exposure and who remain constructive on the broader market will find PGP attractive.

Our final takeaway is a theme we have discussed a number of times which is that "a little knowledge is a dangerous thing" and investors should be wary of hand-waving analysis as it can provide a false sense of precision and potentially lead to allocation decisions that are not made on solid evidence.