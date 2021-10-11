FWD Group Seeks U.S. IPO For Expansion Plans
Summary
- FWD Group Holdings has filed to raise expansion capital in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm provides life and health insurance products to consumers in ten Asian regions and countries.
- FWD has grown revenue quickly and plans to 'explore expansion opportunities' in the Greater Bay Area of Southeastern China.
A Quick Take On FWD Group
FWD Group Holdings (FWD) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides health and life insurance across numerous Asian countries via its digital first technology approach.
FWD has plans to explore expansion into the Greater Bay Area region of mainland China.
I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.
Company & Technology
Hong Kong, China-based FWD was founded in 2013 by billionaire investor Richard Li to offer life and health insurance policy coverage to Asian individuals across ten markets.
Management is headed by Group CEO and Executive Director Huynh Thanh Phong, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Regional Chief Executive for American International Assurance Company, responsible for Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Thailand and Sri Lanka.
Below is a brief overview video of FWD Group:
(Source)
The company’s primary markets are:
Hong Kong/Macau
Thailand and Cambodia
Japan
The Philippines
Indonesia
Singapore
Vietnam
Malaysia
FWD has received at least $4.6 billion in equity investment from investors including PCGI Holdings, Swiss Re and Fornax Investment Global.
Customer Acquisition
The firm sells its insurance through a multi-channel approach, such as through distribution partnerships via agencies and bancassurance (banks) partners as well as DTC (Direct To Consumer) through its online e-commerce platform and ecosystem partners.
FWD has grown from 1 million clients at the end of 2015 to 9.9 million customers as of June 30, 2021.
General expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
9.4%
|
2020
|
12.8%
|
2019
|
16.2%
(Source)
The General efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General spend, rose to 3.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
3.7
|
2020
|
2.7
(Source)
FWD’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by GlobalData, the Asia-Pacific region life insurance premium market was an estimated $1.2 trillion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $1.5 trillion by 2023.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2023.
The main drivers for this expected growth are aging population demographics and a growing middle class segment with increasing discretionary income.
Also, below is a chart showing the Asia-Pacific life insurance market's historical and project near-term growth:
(Source)
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Manulife-Sinochem Life
Bajaj Finserv
Japan Post Insurance
China Life Insurance
New China Life Insurance Co.
Dai-ichi Life
Tokio Marine
SBI Life Insurance
ICICI Prudential Life
Others
FWD Group Holdings Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strong growth in topline revenue
A swing to positive net income and net margin
A large other comprehensive loss from non-cash fair value loss on financial assets
High cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 6,021,000,000
|
52.8%
|
2020
|
$ 9,487,000,000
|
52.2%
|
2019
|
$ 6,232,000,000
|
Net Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Profit (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 205,000,000
|
3.4%
|
2020
|
$ (252,000,000)
|
-2.7%
|
2019
|
$ (332,000,000)
|
-5.3%
|
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (1,266,000,000)
|
2020
|
$ 260,000,000
|
2019
|
$ 789,000,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ (132,000,000)
|
2020
|
$ (2,000,000)
|
2019
|
$ (32,000,000)
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, FWD had $2.5 billion in cash and $54.6 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($599 million).
IPO Details
FWD intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure could be as high as $2 billion.
Various investors have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $900 million of the IPO either as a concurrent private placement or as part of the IPO.
Class A ordinary shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for the enhancement of our capital position under the GWS regime in anticipation of any potential regulatory requirements and for the provision of growth capital for our operating entities, including the following;
...to fund the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, which may include the partial redemption, repurchase and/or repayment of any of our medium-term notes, subordinated notes, bank borrowings, or other indebtedness and/or exercise of calls on perpetual securities....
...for the completion and ongoing support of our announced acquisitions, investments and partnership transactions, including approximately US$165 million for our additional committed capital contributions to BRI Life...
...the balance, if any, to be retained for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the enhancement of our digital capabilities and strategy, such as rolling-out technology applications across our operating markets, and our research and development capabilities.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, 'The Group is exposed to risk exposures including legal proceedings, complaints etc. from its activities including those arising from commercial activities, sales practices, suitability of products, policies and claims. The Group believes that these matters are adequately provided for in these financial statements.'
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs [Asia], J.P. Morgan, HCBS and CMB International.
Commentary
FWD is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt, complete acquisitions and for its growth and expansion plans in Asia.
The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth, a swing to net profit but a large fair value markdown of its financial assets which can be volatile and significant cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($599 million).
General expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased; its General efficiency rate rose to 3.7x in the most recent six-month reporting period.
The market opportunity for providing life and health insurance products across Asia is extremely large and expected to grow at a reasonably strong rate of growth in the coming years as an increasing number of Asian consumers seek greater coverage.
Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 11.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a potential expansion plan into mainland China, which may subject the firm to greater regulatory risk as well as requiring significant resource use; the expansion also presents potential growth opportunities from the large mainland China market.
When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an up.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.