A Quick Take On FWD Group

FWD Group Holdings (FWD) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides health and life insurance across numerous Asian countries via its digital first technology approach.

FWD has plans to explore expansion into the Greater Bay Area region of mainland China.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Hong Kong, China-based FWD was founded in 2013 by billionaire investor Richard Li to offer life and health insurance policy coverage to Asian individuals across ten markets.

Management is headed by Group CEO and Executive Director Huynh Thanh Phong, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Regional Chief Executive for American International Assurance Company, responsible for Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Below is a brief overview video of FWD Group:

The company’s primary markets are:

Hong Kong/Macau

Thailand and Cambodia

Japan

The Philippines

Indonesia

Singapore

Vietnam

Malaysia

FWD has received at least $4.6 billion in equity investment from investors including PCGI Holdings, Swiss Re and Fornax Investment Global.

Customer Acquisition

The firm sells its insurance through a multi-channel approach, such as through distribution partnerships via agencies and bancassurance (banks) partners as well as DTC (Direct To Consumer) through its online e-commerce platform and ecosystem partners.

FWD has grown from 1 million clients at the end of 2015 to 9.9 million customers as of June 30, 2021.

General expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 9.4% 2020 12.8% 2019 16.2%

The General efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General spend, rose to 3.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 3.7 2020 2.7

FWD’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by GlobalData, the Asia-Pacific region life insurance premium market was an estimated $1.2 trillion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $1.5 trillion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are aging population demographics and a growing middle class segment with increasing discretionary income.

Also, below is a chart showing the Asia-Pacific life insurance market's historical and project near-term growth:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Manulife-Sinochem Life

Bajaj Finserv

Japan Post Insurance

China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Co.

Dai-ichi Life

Tokio Marine

SBI Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life

Others

FWD Group Holdings Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

A swing to positive net income and net margin

A large other comprehensive loss from non-cash fair value loss on financial assets

High cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 6,021,000,000 52.8% 2020 $ 9,487,000,000 52.2% 2019 $ 6,232,000,000 Net Profit (Loss) Period Net Profit (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 205,000,000 3.4% 2020 $ (252,000,000) -2.7% 2019 $ (332,000,000) -5.3% Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (1,266,000,000) 2020 $ 260,000,000 2019 $ 789,000,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ (132,000,000) 2020 $ (2,000,000) 2019 $ (32,000,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, FWD had $2.5 billion in cash and $54.6 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($599 million).

IPO Details

FWD intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure could be as high as $2 billion.

Various investors have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase up to $900 million of the IPO either as a concurrent private placement or as part of the IPO.

Class A ordinary shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for the enhancement of our capital position under the GWS regime in anticipation of any potential regulatory requirements and for the provision of growth capital for our operating entities, including the following; ...to fund the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, which may include the partial redemption, repurchase and/or repayment of any of our medium-term notes, subordinated notes, bank borrowings, or other indebtedness and/or exercise of calls on perpetual securities.... ...for the completion and ongoing support of our announced acquisitions, investments and partnership transactions, including approximately US$165 million for our additional committed capital contributions to BRI Life... ...the balance, if any, to be retained for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the enhancement of our digital capabilities and strategy, such as rolling-out technology applications across our operating markets, and our research and development capabilities. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, 'The Group is exposed to risk exposures including legal proceedings, complaints etc. from its activities including those arising from commercial activities, sales practices, suitability of products, policies and claims. The Group believes that these matters are adequately provided for in these financial statements.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs [Asia], J.P. Morgan, HCBS and CMB International.

Commentary

FWD is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt, complete acquisitions and for its growth and expansion plans in Asia.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth, a swing to net profit but a large fair value markdown of its financial assets which can be volatile and significant cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($599 million).

General expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has increased; its General efficiency rate rose to 3.7x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing life and health insurance products across Asia is extremely large and expected to grow at a reasonably strong rate of growth in the coming years as an increasing number of Asian consumers seek greater coverage.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 11.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a potential expansion plan into mainland China, which may subject the firm to greater regulatory risk as well as requiring significant resource use; the expansion also presents potential growth opportunities from the large mainland China market.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an up.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.