10-Year Treasuries Testing Key Support

Oct. 11, 2021 2:39 PM ET2 Likes
RMB Group
Summary

  • Covid cases are declining.
  • Inflation is getting all the press – especially energy price inflation.
  • 10-year Treasury Note futures are falling.

SUPPORT word concept written on wooden blocks lying on a light table with a flower in a flowerpot on a light background

Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

Covid cases are declining, and with them, the fear of another disruptive slowdown. Inflation is getting all the press - especially energy price inflation. This increases the odds that the Fed will follow through with its plans to begin tapering purchases of T-bond and T-notes in November. Not surprisingly, 10-year Treasury Note futures are falling. They are testing key support as we write this.

Data Source: Reuters/Datastream

A series of decisive closes below old swing lows at 130-25 in December futures could set this market up for a quick run at our downside target of 128-00. However, failure to break through support could ignite a significant corrective rally. Let's see if we can put in ourselves a position to capitalize on either scenario.

The December 132-00 put options we suggested purchasing for $516 in our September 3rd blog post are currently going for $1,421.87. Our customers who took this suggestion, and purchased more than one, may want to consider exiting half now, taking their original risk off the table in the process. Continue to hold the rest of your 132-00 puts, looking for the December T-note futures contract to hit our 128-00 objective prior to option expiration on November 26, 2021.

We believe inflation will be with us a lot longer so get ready to use any significant bounce from current levels as an opportunity to re-establish a full short position.

Please be advised that you need a futures account to trade the markets in this post.

Visit RMB Group to learn more.

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of R.J. O'Brien & Associates ("RJO")/RMB Group and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by a Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that RJO/RMB believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.

This article was written by

RMB Group
