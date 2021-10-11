10-Year Treasuries Testing Key Support

Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

Covid cases are declining, and with them, the fear of another disruptive slowdown. Inflation is getting all the press - especially energy price inflation. This increases the odds that the Fed will follow through with its plans to begin tapering purchases of T-bond and T-notes in November. Not surprisingly, 10-year Treasury Note futures are falling. They are testing key support as we write this.

A series of decisive closes below old swing lows at 130-25 in December futures could set this market up for a quick run at our downside target of 128-00. However, failure to break through support could ignite a significant corrective rally. Let's see if we can put in ourselves a position to capitalize on either scenario.

The December 132-00 put options we suggested purchasing for $516 in our September 3rd blog post are currently going for $1,421.87. Our customers who took this suggestion, and purchased more than one, may want to consider exiting half now, taking their original risk off the table in the process. Continue to hold the rest of your 132-00 puts, looking for the December T-note futures contract to hit our 128-00 objective prior to option expiration on November 26, 2021.

We believe inflation will be with us a lot longer so get ready to use any significant bounce from current levels as an opportunity to re-establish a full short position.

