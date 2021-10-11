gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a tough 14-month stretch for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and for Barrick (NYSE:GOLD) investors, the stretch has been even more painful. This is evidenced by the stock's 43% decline from its August 2020 highs, a more than 600 basis point underperformance vs. its benchmark. The disappointing share-price performance can be attributed to negative sentiment surrounding the sector and gold, a softer Q2 than expected operationally, and lower gold prices. Fortunately, Barrick still remains on track to meet guidance, and its copper exposure has helped mitigate gold price weakness. At a valuation of barely 14x FY2022 annual EPS estimates and less than 1.0x P/NAV, I see this pullback to $18.30 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

(Source: Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

Barrick Gold's Q2 results were a little softer than the market had hoped, with revenue down 5% year-over-year to ~$2.89 billion, a miss of ~$29 million vs. forecasts. This was partially attributed to lower gold and copper production on a year-over-year basis, with attributable production of ~1.04 million ounces of gold and 96 million pounds of copper vs. ~1.15 million ounces of gold and 120 million pounds of copper in the year-ago period. It's worth noting that Barrick was lapping ~0.25 million ounces of gold from Porgera last year, a minor headwind translating to tougher year-over-year comps, with lower production at Veladero as the mine transitioned to Phase 6. The biggest hit in the quarter, though, was an unprecedented mechanical mill failure at Goldstrike, putting a dent in Carlin Complex production. Let's take a quick look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown below, it was a much weaker quarter for Nevada Gold Mines in Q2, with just 735,000 ounces produced on a 100% basis (452,000 ounces attributable to Barrick), stemming from lower production at the Carlin Complex. Barrick's CEO Mark Bristow shared the news that a mechanical mill failure at the Goldstrike roaster put a dent in available processing capacity, with Carlin production down 17% year-over-year to ~190,000 ounces on an attributable basis. The good news was that the team was able to partially mitigate by focusing on high-grade oxide ore for processing at the Cortez oxide mill, slightly offsetting what would have been an otherwise terrible quarter at the Nevada Gold Mines Joint-Venture. The other good news is that the repairs to the mill at the Goldstrike roaster are expected to be completed by now, setting Barrick up for a strong Q4 in Nevada.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, while it was a weaker quarter than Barrick was hoping for from Nevada, Kibali and Bulyanhulu picked up some of the slack, with production up 5% and 6%, respectively, vs. Q2 2020. Meanwhile, while copper production was more than 20% lower at 96 million pounds (Q2 2020: 120 million pounds), Barrick's realized copper price soared to $4.57/pound, up 64% year-over-year. This translated to a massive increase in all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins for copper, with AISC margins up from $0.64/pound to $1.82/pound. With copper prices looking to find support near $4.00/pound and a very favorable supply/demand outlook for copper due to the trend towards electrification, this should be a continued boost to Barrick's business in the future, with revenue up from ~$335 million last year to ~$437 million. This is a minor differentiator for Barrick vs. some of its gold-only peers in the million-ounce producer space.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, while operations were satisfactory at best in Q2, given the planned maintenance at Pueblo Viejo, the unexpected mechanical mill failure, and lower production from Veladero, Barrick is still on track to meet its guidance of 4.4 to 4.7 million ounces of gold. Currently, production is sitting at ~2.14 million ounces heading into H2. The company stated that Q4 will be its strongest quarter of the year in Nevada, assuming the repairs are completed on time. Meanwhile, investors can look forward to a meaningful increase in revenue from Barrick's copper business (~$1.80 million in annual revenue at $4.00/pound vs. $1.33 billion last year) and the eventual restart of Porgera. A restart at Porgera in Papua New Guinea would provide a small boost to annual gold production in 2022, assuming the project comes back online in the next 12 months.

(Source: Nevada Gold Mines Company Presentation)

Looking longer-term, Pueblo Viejo is a growth opportunity for Barrick, with plans to boost annual throughput capacity to 14 million tonnes per annum. This is expected to not only boost annual production to a minimum of 800,000 ounces of gold per year (100% basis) but the tailings expansion is also expected to increase the mine life into the 2040s, providing clearer visibility into Barrick's production long-term. Barrick noted in its most recent conference call that the negotiations for the new tailings facility "took a big step forward" as Barrick and potentially affected parties have agreed to an independent government-led environment impact assessment which will be conducted in parallel with Barrick's studies. The tailings expansion is critical to Pueblo Viejo's long-term future and would provide a meaningful boost in the mine's available gold reserves.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart above, investors have clear visibility into the next nine years of gold production for Barrick, and importantly, the outlook is stable, with production averaging closer to ~4.5 million ounces per annum on an attributable basis. The one thing lacking here, though, is growth, which has been difficult for Barrick after shedding its stake in the Australian Super Pit, the Massawa Project in Senegal, and the unexpected temporary shutdown at Porgera. As a producer of Barrick's size, it's difficult to grow meaningfully, and while Donlin is a major opportunity in Alaska (35+ million ounces of medium-grade gold in the measured & indicated categories), this project would take several years to move into production and ramp-up to full capacity. So, if Barrick wants to offer meaningful growth to investors between now and 2026, an acquisition is one avenue the company could explore.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In one of Barrick's more recent interviews, the company mentioned being under-invested in Canada, with just ~200,000 ounces of annual production from Canada at the company's Hemlo Mine. An acquisition in Canada would be one way to improve the company's jurisdictional profile, which currently sits at less than 50% Tier-1 jurisdictions with a massive weighting in Nevada (~44% of total production). The good news is that it's possible that this growth could be achieved with very little if any share dilution, given that Barrick has its strongest balance sheet in years, expected to move to a net cash position in Q3. This would allow the company to complete a small position with its cash balance if it chose to, offering meaningful production, earnings and reserve growth per share.

"We have moved north -- northern part of South America because we know that geology better and those countries are more and they really are seriously working to try to attract investment in their industry. So, apart from that, I think we're well-positioned. We are still underinvested in Canada and we're working really hard at building our foundation there. And I think that's one place if we wanted to really be successful either organically or early-stage acquisitions or just one big bold move..." - Barrick Gold CEO, Mark Bristow

I believe a small to medium-sized development stage acquisition or the acquisition of a medium-sized producing asset would make a lot of sense for Barrick, especially with valuations in the sector improving considerably. This is because it can be difficult to justify investing in Barrick given the fact that there isn't much growth ahead over the next few years vs. the intermediate producer space where investors can find high single-digit compound annual production growth rates. It would also help to improve the company's jurisdictional profile (assuming a Canadian deal was announced) with further diversity, spreading its Tier-1 jurisdiction more between two countries vs. the massive weighting in Nevada.

So, is Barrick a Buy?

While I've typically avoided Barrick, given that some intermediate producers offer more growth and can grow annual earnings per share meaningfully without being reliant on the gold price, the price is finally right from a value standpoint. This is based on the fact that Barrick currently trades at just ~14x FY2022 earnings estimates ($1.29) at a share price of $18.30 and is now trading at a high single-digit FY2022 free cash flow yield. These opportunities are rare, and importantly, Barrick's earnings trend is also moving in the right direction, hitting a new multi-year high last year at $1.15. This is a major difference from FY2017 when Barrick was up against tough year-over-year comps from FY2016, did not have 35% plus AISC margins, and was not benefiting from a strong copper price to boost its bottom line.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at Barrick from a P/NAV standpoint, the valuation is also quite attractive after this nearly 45% correction. Barrick's total project NPV (5%) sits just above $37 billion, translating to a NAV of ~$35.8 billion after subtracting out estimated corporate G&A. If we divide this figure by 1.78 billion shares outstanding, Barrick's NAV comes in at ~$20.10 per share, nearly 10% above the current share price. However, I would argue that Barrick can easily command a P/NAV multiple of 1.3x, given its position as one of the world's largest gold producers and one of the few producers with exposure to copper.

At a P/NAV multiple of 1.30, this would translate to a fair value for the stock of ~$26.10, more than 40% upside from current levels. This is in line with my fair value based on earnings, which comes in at $25.80 based on a 20x earnings multiple and $1.29 in annual EPS. With Barrick trading at a deep discount relative to its historical P/NAV, earnings multiple, and free cash flow yield, the stock looks like a Buy from a value standpoint at current levels. Let's look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Barrick's sharp correction has allowed time for its long-term moving average to swing back to positive (white line), and Barrick is currently sitting right on this key moving average. This is similar to early 2002 when the stock reclaimed this quarterly moving average and then came down to re-test it. While Barrick was down 3% in 2002, it gained 40% in 2003, and another 6% in 2004. Obviously, history doesn't have to rhyme, but the current discount to fair value would support a move of this magnitude over the next two years. Meanwhile, Barrick's stock is just 12% above a major support zone between $16.00 and $17.00, coinciding with its long-term uptrend line off its 2009 lows. Further weakness is certainly possible, but at $18.30, the risk is quite low for a starter position in the stock at current levels.

(Source: Nevada Gold Mines Presentation)

After a torturous decline the past few quarters, investing in gold miners is the last thing most investors are interested in, and understandably so. However, the best time to invest is when generalists have thrown in the towel, gold bugs are strongly re-thinking their loyalty to the space, and the sentiment du-jour is complete despondency. This is the setup investors are presented with currently, and the world's 2nd largest gold producer is trading at the right price at less than 1.0x P/NAV. So, for those looking for exposure to the space with ample liquidity, visibility into future production through a massive reserve base, and a meaningful margin of safety, Barrick looks like a solid option on this pullback to $18.30 per share.