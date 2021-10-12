3 Investment Books That Have Shaped My Investing

Alina Rosanova/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been asked quite a few times what were the books that have shaped my investing the most. In this article, I will give you the three most important books that have shaped my investment style.

Instead of just giving a long list of books, I decided to focus on these three to show you what elements exactly have influenced me.

I have read much more books but they didn't strike a chord with me. An example is A Random Walk Down Wall Street by Burton Malkiel, which I really didn't like at all. I have read it completely, but I found that he influenced me to do the exact opposite of what he advises. That means I didn't buy an index fund and I'm showing with my picks that it is possible to beat the market average.

Some books I really liked but that I don't consider pure investment books are The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, Where Are The Customers' Yachts? by Fred Schwed Jr. and Dollars and Sense by Dan Ariely and Jeff Kreisler, for example.

But without further ado, let's dive into the three investment books that have influenced me the most as an investor.

Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits - Philip Fisher

If Benjamin Graham is the dean of value investing, Philip Fisher is the father of growth investing. This book was published in 1958, but after 63 years, it's still as relevant today than when it was published. This book has really shaped a lot of what Potential Multibaggers is all about.

Fisher is the first to focus on fast-growing companies, and at the same time, he has a really long-term focus, saying the best time to sell a stock is "almost never" long before Warren Buffett said his preferred holding period is forever. Buffett called Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits a 'very, very good book' in the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting.

Fisher insists on deep research. In his days, that was through the scuttlebutt method. Later, it was also called the mosaic theory. It means that you collect as much publicly available information that if you put the pieces together, you see something that other investors don't see, the bigger picture as it were.

Fisher asks 15 questions and I'm sure you'll recognize several if you have read any Potential Mulitbagger deep dive. I'm not going to list them all here but you can Google them, or, even better, read the book. But Fisher insists on growth potential, the quality of the management, innovation and research and development, long-term perspective of the company, scalability, sales execution, company culture and other themes that still matter so much today. Reading Common Stocks And Uncommon Profits was a turning point in my investing.

100 Baggers - Chris Mayer

All Potential Multibaggers stocks are very volatile. That is inherent for fast growers. If you have read the outstanding book 100 Baggers by Christopher Mayer, you know that 100 baggers, stocks that go up 100 times or more, regularly have really big drops. All of the 100 baggers he looks at suffered periods where the stock plummeted 50% and more, most several times and most much more than 50%.

Owning just one 100 bagger can really change your life. A $10,000 investment that becomes $1,000,000, that's life-changing. Chris Mayer identified 365 stocks since 1972 that are up more than 10,000%. This is how long you need with different time periods to get there:

Growth per year Years to 100-bagger status 14.1% 35 years 16.6% 30 years 20.2% 25 years 25.9% 20 years 35.9% 15 years 58.4% 10 years

(Compiled by From Growth To Value)

While 58.4% annually for 10 years is, as most investors will agree, extremely hard to get, Monster Beverage (MNST) did it. 14.1% per year seems more feasible but you have to hold for a long time then. It shows that the difficult thing is not only finding Potential Multibaggers but holding on to them for a very long time without losing your faith. The average 100 bagger needed 26 years to get there.

You should know that risk and volatility are two completely different things, although a lot of investing pundits try to make you think they are the same. If you want a 100 bagger, volatility is inherent. All 365 stocks that became 100 baggers were down 50% at a certain moment, most several times, and a lot of them down more than 70%.

Mayer talks about the coffee can portfolio. People used to hide their valuables in coffee cans instead of bringing them to the bank. They closed the coffee can and buried them. Only when they needed or wanted the valuables, they dug them up.

If you have potential 100 baggers, you should do the same thing: try to select the best companies and put them away. The biggest mistake investors make is making too many trades. If a stock temporarily doesn't move while the market goes up or it underperforms the market for a year, many investors lose their patience and sell.

I have made that mistake in the past myself. It made me sell Square (SQ) at $24 (for 40% gains). I bought it back later at $75, although I could lower my cost base to $57 as I added aggressively in March of 2020. I also sold Veeva (VEEV) at $42, Nvidia (NVDA) at $100 (pre-split) and there are others I don't even want to think about. Selling these great companies has cost me much more money than all of my losers combined. 100 Baggers has been one of the books that has cured me of this disease, although I always have to be conscious about a relapse. It gave more depth to that famous Warren Buffett quote:

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient

There was one part of the book that I didn't agree with, valuation. I think, in general, valuations are very subjective because they start from certain assumptions that are very uncertain and the best companies can make great moves that completely change their trajectory. Think of Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, for example, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, Facebook's (FB) Instagram acquisition, Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube acquisition or Salesforce's (CRM) continuous acquisitions that spur revenue growth.

Christopher Mayer wrote in a recent blog post that he regrets the emphasis that he put on valuation too:

I get a lot of questions about valuation. I think if I had to re-write the book, or if I ever get around to a second edition, I might emphasize what I am about to say more than I did. No doubt, it’s wonderful to find a situation where you have a low multiple and lots of growth so you can get the lift from the “twin engines” (a rising valuation and growth). But those opportunities are often quite rare.

One Up On Wall Street - Peter Lynch

Peter Lynch managed the Magellan Fund at Fidelity between 1977 and 1990, when he retired. When Lynch started out, the fund had $18M in AUM (assets under management); when he stopped, it had $14B in AUM. Lynch averaged a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 29.2%, making Magellan the best fund in the world. It's also the best fund measured over any 20-year period ever.

But while Lynch averaged 29.2% per year, turning $100K into $4M over a period of 13 years, the average Magellan investor achieved a return of just 7% per year. The reason? Too much trading. Although not mentioned in the book, that alone is already a lesson to tattoo on the inside of your eyelids.

Lynch wrote a very practical book. As he wrote:

All the math you need in the stock market you get in the fourth grade.

He assigned his investing success much more to the study of history and psychology than to his MBA.

Lynch is firmly convinced that individual investors like you and me have a competitive advantage over most professional investors, funds and institutional investors. They have to follow rules, written and unwritten, about diversification, sector-allocation, company size and so on. Funds choose for certainty over potential.

Lynch stresses investing in things you know. Open your eyes and mind and look around on the streets, on your job, in your free time. There are companies everywhere that you can analyze. He stresses the importance of the earnings of a company. If you buy a high grower, you predict that the growth will continue.

What I learned from Lynch is to look at as many aspects of a company as possible: look at their products, how the company makes money, look at management, growth opportunities. You should really know why you own a company and the stock price should not be an argument to buy or sell. Add patience and you could have a great winner, a multibagger. It was Peter Lynch who coined this term. Lynch was of great importance in the development of my investing style.

He also emphasizes, just like Fisher and Mayer, to focus on the long term. That's where the real big money is made. Lynch also inspired me to be patient not to buy too fast. It's better to buy a company that has proven that it can execute than one that just has a great story.

Other Books

There are many other books where I have taken a few ideas from. I didn't like Benjamin Graham's book The Intelligent Investor but I got the idea of holding for at least three years from that book.

The Motley Fool Investment Guide reinforced Fisher's idea of looking at much more than the numbers. You should dig into company culture, the quality of management and how happy the customers are.

From their book Rule Breakers, Rule Makers, I got the idea that if you hold growth stocks for long enough, they eventually become value stocks, like Apple, Amazon and many others have already shown.

Conclusion

My investment has been formed by reading many books and these are a few of them. They are all pure investment books, but I have had many more non-investment books that have shaped my thinking. I intend on writing about them later.

In the meantime, keep growing!