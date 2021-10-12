Sharp Sell-Off Into The Close; Weaker 3-Month Charts (Technically Speaking For 10/11)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

I'm switching from my hand notes that compare the performance of various ETFs to relative rotation graphs, which you can learn about here. Relative rotation graph for major index-tracking ETFs. From Stockcharts.com

The above chart and table compare the performance of various equity market index-tracking ETFs (from micro to mega caps) to the SPY. The QQQ - whose chart has been weakening during the last few weeks - is slowly falling towards the weakening sector. Mega caps have already made that transition. Meanwhile, micro, small, and mid-cap ETFs have entered the improving sector. Relative Rotation Graph for the Major Economic Sectors From Stockcharts.com

Communication services and tech - which account for about 75% of the QQQ - are weakening. Real estate and health care - two defensive sectors - are also in the weakening quadrant. Industrials and basic materials are a few weeks away from crossing into the improving quadrant. Energy and financials are already there, as are utilities and consumer cyclicals.

Relative rotation graphs for major international markets. From Stockcharts.com

Asian stocks are gaining steam. The AAXJ, FXI, and EWJ are all in the improving quadrant. The EWJ is a few weeks away from transitioning into the reading area. Meanwhile, Latin American ETFs are lagging badly. The EWU and EWA are close to moving into the improving area while the EWC and IEV are a few weeks away.

This week, we get a few key pieces of economic data.

The BLS releases the latest JOLTs data on Tuesday.

Job openings from the JOLTS survey. From the FRED system.

Total job openings are - literally - off the charts. Businesses are desperate to hire.

CPI is released on Wednesday. Here's the latest data:

Total (in blue) and core CPI (in red) from the FRED system.

The Y/Y CPI rate for both total and core peaked a few months ago and has trended mostly lower in the last few reports.

The Census releases the latest retail sales report on Friday.

Retail sales peaked in April. While the data has been trending lower since then, it is still higher than before the pandemic.

The NY Times has a piece today explaining the current US port problem:

It has come to this in the Great Supply Chain Disruption: They are running out of places to put things at one of the largest ports in the United States. As major ports contend with a staggering pileup of cargo, what once seemed like a temporary phenomenon — a traffic jam that would eventually dissipate — is increasingly viewed as a new reality that could require a substantial refashioning of the world’s shipping infrastructure. ... But the situation at the port of Savannah attests to a more complicated and insidious series of overlapping problems. It is not merely that goods are scarce. It is that products are stuck in the wrong places, and separated from where they are supposed to be by stubborn and constantly shifting barriers. The shortage of finished goods at retailers represents the flip side of the containers stacked on ships marooned at sea and massed on the riverbanks. The pileup in warehouses is itself a reflection of shortages of truck drivers needed to carry goods to their next destinations.

It's a fascinating read. The problem is multi-faceted and will likely be difficult to solve.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from Stockcharts.com.

US indexes 1-day performance

Given the charts (more below) this could have been much worse. The biggest drop was still below 1%, which isn't that bad, overall. Large-caps took the brunt of the selling, which plays into the small-cap strengthening story (see above). 1-day sector performance from Stockcharts

There's no clear pattern to the table - neither defensive nor aggressive sectors are clustering in a specific part of the table.

Here are today's charts from the author's Quotetracker: After moving higher at the opening and then consolidating, the markets started to sell off in the late morning, and then picked up downside steam into the close. Notice the increased volume into the close, which is never a good sign.

Let's revisit several key 3-month charts. DIA 3-month chart from Stockcharts.com

The DIA closed right below its downward sloping trendline. QQQ 3-month

The QQQ couldn't break its downward sloping trendline. Prices started to move lower again today. SPY 3-month

The SPY has the same problem as the QQQ - it couldn't break its trendline.

The only good news on the above charts is the low volume figure today, which may indicate that selling wasn't as enthusiastic as today's charts might indicate. But that's not exactly a great piece of news.

Hopefully, things will be better in the AM.