Article Thesis

Oil prices (CL1:COM) have risen quite a lot this year, and there are reasons to believe that prices could climb further. Underinvestment, recovering demand, and low inventories result in considerable price tailwinds for oil.

Many energy companies are still trading at very inexpensive valuations, and many investors are underinvested in this space. In this article, we'll showcase 5 picks that are trading at low valuations and that have more upside potential in this oil bull market.

A New Oil Bull Market

Some analysts and investors have been predicting that oil demand would never fully recover from the pandemic, or that oil prices were poised to remain at more modest levels. Cathy Wood, for example, ARK Invest's (ARKK) founder, has famously predicted that oil prices would never again climb back to $70 per barrel during her lifetime. A mere couple of months later, oil prices have shot through $80 per barrel:

WTI trades at $81 per barrel at the time of writing, while Brent trades at $84. Natural gas, meanwhile, is also up massively over the last year, trading for well above $5 per mmBTU on the back of strong demand in Europe and Asia.

There are several reasons that help explain the high price of oil today. First, the industry has suffered from underinvestment for years. This trend started in 2014, when oil prices experienced a crash, and has further been accelerated by the current pandemic. Lockdowns in 2020 led to lower oil demand in the short term, which is why many oil companies, from national oil companies in OPEC countries to supermajors and independent drillers, reduced their exploration budgets.

This underinvestment does cause supply issues in the long run - as companies and countries invest less in new infrastructure, the normal and expected declines in production from existing wells pressure future supply. Spare capacity is reduced over time, as investments in exploration and new production are too low to keep up with declines from existing assets. The following slide by JPMorgan showcases the issue pretty well:

With most oil producers being reluctant to increase their budgets meaningfully, supply constraints could remain in place for years. Some oil producers are reluctant to invest due to ESG mandates and pressure from investors, others are reluctant to increase capital spending due to a focus on shareholder returns and deleveraging. For investors in energy companies, that is a pretty good situation -- reluctant spending means that energy prices could continue to climb for years, which will boost profits immensely.

Supply is not growing much, and actually falling in some markets, while demand has recovered quickly over the last year. Despite lockdowns still being in place in some countries, and despite the fact that air travel, cruises, etc. have not fully recovered, oil demand is pretty close to pre-crisis levels again. The IEA foresees that demand will have fully recovered a year from now.

There is, however, an additional factor at play that will increase oil demand further. With natural gas prices at very high levels across the globe, especially in Europe and Asia, consumption of natural gas will shift to oil consumption in some cases, e.g. electricity being generated through burning oil instead of burning natural gas. Some analysts predict this could increase daily oil consumption by up to 2 million barrels a day - since natural gas is trading at the equivalent of $200 per barrel of oil in some markets, there is a big incentive to switch to oil if possible.

In this situation, where underinvestment meets a strong demand recovery, it is not surprising to see that oil prices have rallied a lot this year so far. There is, however, a solid chance that we have not seen the peak yet - Goldman Sachs (GS), for example, predicts oil prices could climb to $90 at the end of the year, and others believe that prices could climb further. Oil traded at as much as $140 per barrel in 2008 - adjusted for inflation, that equates to around $180 today.

I personally do not believe that we will see oil prices this high, but it seems, to me, possible that we see oil climb back to $100 again - especially once more countries ease restrictions, air travel recovers further, or in case we get a cold winter in the Northern hemisphere (Antarctica just had the coldest winter on record).

I would thus not be surprised to see oil climb further over the coming year, but even at current oil prices, many oil companies are essentially printing money and look like compelling investments.

5 Picks With More Upside Potential

1. Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is a leading oil sands producer that combines low production costs, low-decline assets with long lifetimes, a solid balance sheet, huge free cash flows, and great management - in short, there is not a lot to dislike here.

The company has been generating positive free cash flow even in 2020 when oil prices were in negative territory for some time, and Canadian Natural Resources will generate massive free cash this year. During the first half of the current year, CNQ generated an adjusted funds flow of $5.8 billion (US$4.6 billion), and with energy prices climbing massively over the last couple of months, H2 should be way better. Even if the H1 number was held constant, however, annual funds flow of more than US$9 billion would be highly attractive for a company that is valued at just $47 billion.

CNQ offers a dividend yielding 3.7% at current prices, which is roughly three times as much as the broad market's yield, and CNQ's management has offered highly attractive and reliable dividend growth for years. The company did, for example, raise its dividend by double-digits in both 2020 and 2021.

At current prices, CNQ trades for just 9x this year's earnings estimates (which are likely too low), and the outlook for 2022 is even better thanks to the ongoing global oil demand recovery. We last recommended the stock in March, and CNQ has tripled the broad market's returns since then -- still, even at current prices, Canadian Natural Resources looks like an attractive pick.

2: Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) is, by some, not seen as a real oil & gas company any longer, due to its pivot towards electricity and renewables. The company is, however, still a pretty hydrocarbon-focused company. The company forecasts that its oil and gas production will decline at a low-single-digit (1%-2%)pace going forward, which means that the company will remain highly exposed to oil and gas prices for the foreseeable future.

The company has a relatively large natural gas and LNG business, which will allow for significant gains in today's environment of unusually high natural gas prices. The company forecasts that its profits will see a $150 million positive impact from each $1 move in TTF (Netherlands) gas prices. TTF prices have climbed by more than $18 in Q3, which results in $2.7 billion in profit tailwinds, all else equal. Even without that, Shell would be a very cash-flow-heavy company, however. During the first half of the current year, Shell has already generated about $20 billion in operating cash flow and $12 billion in free cash flow:

Rising oil prices, growing gasoline demand, and higher refinery utilization will increase this number significantly for H2, even before recent natural gas tailwinds. For a company that is valued at $180 billion, free cash flows north of $20 billion a year seem quite attractive. Shell offers a dividend yield of a little above 4%, and at just 9x this year's expected profits shares are quite inexpensive. Shell has gained 14% since we last covered the company in September, but more upside potential exists.

3: Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the next supermajor that continues to trade at an inexpensive valuation. Exxon Mobil was valued at more than $80 per share before the pandemic, in 2019. Now, with oil and natural gas trading for way higher prices than during 2019, Exxon Mobil's shares are trading in the low $60s. There seems to be a disconnect here, which might be the result of activist pressure on Exxon Mobil, e.g. by Engine No. 1.

It does not look like Exxon Mobil will stop pumping oil and natural gas in the foreseeable future, however, which is why Exxon Mobil will benefit greatly from the current oil price environment. It is not the cheapest among the supermajors (Shell, for example, is less expensive), but with great assets such as those in Guyana, Exxon Mobil owns world-class, low-break-even investments that will do very well with oil trading at $80 and more.

Exxon Mobil trades at 13x this year's expected net profits, but again, those estimates could be too low, as analysts have likely not yet updated all their models for the recent oil price jump. Analysts are predicting that earnings per share will grow by 10% next year, which translates into a 12x 2022 earnings multiple, but I do believe that this estimate is likely too conservative as well. Exxon Mobil offers a dividend yield of 5.6% that should be quite safe in today's oil price environment -- after all, Exxon Mobil didn't even cut its payout in 2020.

4. ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (COP) is an upstream pureplay that naturally offers a lot of torque to higher oil prices. Recently, it acquired Shell's Permian Basin assets, which was, in retrospect, good timing. This deal boosts COP's oil production further, but even before that, the company was a very solid play on higher oil prices.

Thanks to low break-even costs - the result of quality assets and ambitious cost-cutting in recent years - the company was generating sizeable cash flows even during the first half of the current year, when oil prices were, on average, way lower than they are today:

ConocoPhillips generated more than $4 billion in cash from its operations during Q2, while free cash flow came in at a strong $3 billion -- despite average realized prices standing at just $50 per barrel of oil equivalent. That number should be higher in Q3, and way higher in Q4, which is why COP's free cash flow will likely come in quite strong for the second half of the current year. ConocoPhillips does not offer an overly high dividend yield, at 2.4%, although this is still way more than what one can get from the broad market today.

COP's management likes to return money to the company's owners via share repurchases - looking at the share price performance over the last year, that was a good decision. Investors can count on more buybacks in the future, while the dividend should also continue to rise.

ConocoPhillips trades at 12x next year's expected earnings, but with oil prices rallying in recent days, those estimates could be too low. With tailwinds from buybacks and favorable oil prices, COP could generate compelling gains in coming quarters.

5: EOG Resources

EOG Resources (EOG) is a leading shale oil player that combines strong assets, a fortress balance sheet, and excellent management. The company does not offer a very strong dividend yield, at 1.8%, but EOG has grown its dividend very reliably in the past - the 5-year dividend growth rate stands at a highly compelling 19%.

The company's great cost controls and focus on high-quality, high-return assets allowed EOG to capture an attractive 12% return on capital over the last year (Q3 2020 to Q2 2021), at an average WTI price of $52. With oil prices climbing past $80 per barrel since the end of the second quarter, that metric is poised to explode upwards.

EOG managed to generate more than $1 billion in free cash during the second quarter, and again, that metric should climb significantly for Q3 and Q4. With EOG being valued at just $53 billion, shares are far from expensive. I believe that free cash flows north of $5 billion are highly realistic for 2022, which pencils out to a 10x free cash flow multiple for a growing company that is essentially debt-free ($1.3 billion in net debt at the end of Q2, likely close to zero by now). When we consider the capital efficiency, upside potential if oil prices keep climbing, and dividend growth outlook, EOG seems like an attractive pick to me at current prices -- even though the company was an even better pick a year ago, of course.

Takeaway

Oil is not dead - in fact, WTI is hitting new 7-year highs. With more lockdowns being lifted around the globe and air travel recovering going forward, demand is poised to climb further. Ultra-high natural gas prices could further increase demand for oil, which is why oil prices may very well continue to climb well past $80.

Even at $80 per barrel, many energy names will be very profitable, and yet they oftentimes trade at relatively low valuations. I believe that the names in this article, and many others, could be solid investments at current prices, especially since many investors (retail and institutional) are still underinvested in this space, and since many names offer attractive dividends.