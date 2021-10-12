dolgachov/iStock via Getty Images

Picking individual stocks can be a daunting task, especially for novice investors. That’s because on one hand, investors are told that it’s better to cut the losers out of a portfolio, while on the other hand, investors are told not to be scared out of their stocks.

So, which is the right approach? The answer is neither, because there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to stock picking. Most of the time, it’s easier to just cut out the noise, and focus on the stock valuation and the underlying company itself.

This brings me to ViacomCBS (VIAC), which has been mostly left behind by the market rally this year, despite having great potential. In this article, I highlight what makes VIAC a solid buy at the moment for potentially strong long-term gains, so let’s get started.

Why VIAC Is A Buy

ViacomCBS is a leading global media and entertainment company whose channels are household names, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and BET, to name a few. It was formed following the re-merger of CBS Corp. and Viacom in 2019, and has a powerhouse of content, including a library of over 2,500 films, which VIAC is able to showcase through its emerging streaming platform, Paramount+.

What sets ViacomCBS apart from streaming giants Netflix (NFLX), HBO Max (T), and emerging Apple TV+ (AAPL), is its multi-pronged content delivery platform, which includes both streaming services through Paramount+ and its wide-reaching broadcast network, which reaches nearly all households in the U.S.

This is a key advantage for VIAC, as streaming services have predictably become fragmented with consumers having many choices. This reverts power back to the broadcast networks, as in the case of CBS, as it presents one of the few options for advertisers to reach a mass audience. This multi-channel distribution model also enables VIAC to fully monetize its shows across broadcast, syndication, and streaming, as noted by Morningstar in its latest analyst report:

The CBS studio has a history of generating hit programs such as NCIS and then creating spin-off series such as NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles. These series generate multiple cash flows across different windows, such as broadcast first run, cable and international syndication, and SVOD. We expect the company to increase the percentage of content on the broadcast network created in-house (currently above 70%) to fully capture the multiple cash flows that a hit show can produce.

This approach has also enabled VIAC to enjoy strong margins. This includes a robust 12.6% net income margin over the trailing 12 months, comparing favorably to the 7% sector median. As seen below, this helps VIAC to achieve an ‘A’ grade for Profitability.

Meanwhile, VIAC has demonstrated strong results, with revenue growing by 8% YoY during the second quarter, driven by 24% growth in advertising revenue, and 9% growth in affiliate revenue. I’m also encouraged to see that global streaming revenue showed an impressive 92% YoY growth, driven by 6.5 million net new global streaming subscribers during the quarter, to reach 42 million total subscribers.

Looking forward, I see VIAC building upon its momentum in streaming, as it monetizes its wealth of content. This is supported by the following comments from VIAC’s CEO during a September industry conference, in which he noted the value of Paramount’s existing content, as follows:

In fact, if you looked at August, library titles, not new releases, but library titles, accounted for about two thirds of the total film minutes consumed. So, we're really seeing films kick in as a powerful and multifaceted part of Paramount+. At the same time, Nickelodeon is really working for us. The best example probably, which I talked about on our earnings call, was iCarly. But we've also seen strong performances from Rugrats, the new Camp Coral series and also the broader new library. So that's a place where we're taking our legacy leadership in kids and transitioning that leadership into streaming, and it's definitely happening.

VIAC maintains a strong BBB rated balance sheet, which is bolstered by a capital raise earlier this year, and by the disposition of non-core assets, such as the publisher Simon & Schuster. It has plenty of liquidity to fund content creation, with $5.4 billion in cash on hand, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.76, sitting below the 3.0x safe level that I prefer, and below the 3.5x level from the end of 2019.

Its 2.4% dividend is also well-covered, with a low payout ratio of just 24%, and a 5-year CAGR of 8.8%. I see value in VIAC at the current price of just $39.37 with a forward PE ratio of 10.0x, sitting well below the normal PE of 13.5 over the past decade.

While analysts expect just 5% EPS growth next year, I see the shares as being cheap enough while management continues to build upon its momentum around streaming. Analysts have an average price target of $52, and Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $61, both of which sit materially above the current share price.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Heightened cord-cutting by consumers may necessitate a faster ramp towards streaming.

Increased investments in content production by competitors may take away VIAC’s market share.

Developing hit programs can be unpredictable with hits and misses along the way.

Investor Takeaway

ViacomCBS is an industry giant with a multi-faceted approach towards content delivery, which enables it to fully monetize its shows. It’s showing promising growth in its streaming service, backed by VIAC’s wealth of existing content. Like any other company, VIAC comes with uncertainties. However, it may be best to tune out the noise and focus on the quality of the enterprise with strong outlook, and the currently low valuation. VIAC is a solid Buy.