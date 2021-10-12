ADragan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The payment transaction processing industry is one of few industries that have long-term secular growth, defensive characteristics and powerful operating leverage. The industry took a hit in 2020 following the COVID-19 lockdowns, but Mastercard's purchase transaction and global dollar volumes are back above pre-pandemic highs. 2Q2021 revenue and operating income have lagged but are poised to accelerate with the continued growth in bank card payments and recovery in cross-border transactions. The current valuation prices in some near-term recovery, but there is still plenty of runway for long-term growth.

Company overview

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) are two leading payment transaction processors. They have reduced the friction in buying, selling, and money transfers over the last 50 years by enabling fast, convenient, secure and reliable payments between consumers, merchants, and financial institutions.

Electronic payments enable buyers and sellers to transact more easily, even across long distances and international borders, without worrying about the hassle of and human error from using cash currency. They can transact with confidence knowing they will be protected should their counter-party renege, and need not worry about being robbed, counterfeit currency, or the risk of contracting infectious diseases from handling cash.

I will not rehash the role of payments transaction processors as it is highly likely that readers are users of and familiar with Mastercard, Visa or their competitors’ products, and besides, many Seeking Alpha contributors have already written about the industry in great detail. Instead, I will focus on key characteristics of the industry, the impact of COVID, and the outlook as we emerge from the pandemic.

Industry characteristics

The payment transaction processing industry is one of the defensive secular long-term growth industries that benefit from powerful operating leverage.

Defensive characteristics

The industry’s defensiveness is a result of its oligopolistic structure, high barriers to entry, powerful network effects, access to large amounts of real-time consumer data, and vital importance to the global economy.

1. Oligopolistic industry structure:

Mastercard and Visa are the clear leaders in an industry dominated by six key players — Mastercard, Visa, American Express (AXP), Discover (DFS), PayPal (PYPL) and UnionPay (a non-public Chinese company) (figure 1).

Even though the industry is highly competitive, the industry leaders, which are price setters, do not have any incentive to gain market share by lowering prices. As a result, industry margins have been stable over the years (to be discussed below).

Figure 1: Annual revenue and market cap of Mastercard, Visa, and competitors

Firm 2020 annual revenue ($billions) Market Cap ($ billions) American Express 34.9 139 Discover 11.1 38 Mastercard 15.3 350 PayPal 21.4 306 UnionPay (private) N/A N/A Visa 21.9 506

Note: American Express has higher revenues as it operates other business outside of payment transaction processing

Source: publicly available financial data

2. High barriers to entry

Strict financial regulatory requirements and intense scrutiny have limited the number of new entrants over the years. Furthermore, limits on the number of cards a consumer’s wallet can hold, the number of bank card bills consumers are willing to manage monthly, the number of brands a payment terminal can accept, and the limited space on a merchant’s countertop all create economic moats that make it very difficult for new entrants to establish a foothold or grow share in the payment transaction processing market.

3. Powerful network effects

Large incumbent players like Mastercard and Visa benefit from powerful network effects. For example, as the number of sellers that accept Mastercard cards grows, more buyers will want to carry Mastercard cards in their wallets as they have more places to pay with the card. More buyers carrying Mastercard cards in their wallets in turn incentivizes more merchants to accept Mastercard cards. This results in a virtuous cycle which gives large incumbents an unfair advantage.

4. Access to large volumes of consumer data

Leading payment processors have access to massive amount of real time data on consumer purchases and spending habits, which put them in a privileged position over their smaller competitors. They can adapt their strategies in response to consumer behavior and re-sell the data and analytics to customers (as Mastercard has done with Pulse). Over the longer term, these companies can potentially leverage the data to become powerful consumer artificial intelligence platforms.

5. Critical for economy to function

Payment processing is critical to the smooth functioning of the global economy. Anyone who questions the importance should just stop to imagine the mayhem in modern society if bank card processing systems were to be down for even a day. While regulators may continue to go after Mastercard and Visa on antitrust grounds, it is unlikely they will allow these companies to go out of business as the economic disruption will be severe.

Long term secular growth

The large global payment transaction processing companies have benefited from a number of strong secular long-term industry tailwinds, including the decline in cash and check usage, a massive and expanding market, and the retail shift towards more e-commerce purchases.

1. Decline in cash usage

The percent of cash used in transactions, by volume, has dropped across countries surveyed by McKinsey and Company (figure 2), with the biggest declines in the large mature markets and China — countries where payment cards are most prevalent.

Figure 2: Decline in cash usage by country

Source: McKinsey and Company

2. Reduction in check usage

The use of checks has also plummeted as consumers and businesses have increasingly chosen to avoid the hassles of lost, stolen, forged or bounced checks. According to a February 2020 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the number of payments by check in the US declined at a rate of 7.2% per year from 2015 to 2018, and there were just 14.5 billion check payments in 2018—about one-third as many as in 2000. Furthermore, only 40% of checks are written by consumers—the remaining 60% were written by businesses and government—and the number is likely to continue falling.

3. Massive and expanding addressable market

According to a Federal Reserve payments study, card payments in 2018 represented 75.3 percent of non-cash payments by number and 7.3 percent by value (figure 3). The big gap between the number and the value of payments indicates card transactions tend to be smaller, and that large payments (e.g., home, auto, or stock purchases) have been and will likely continue to be made by wire transfers.

In 2018, the total number of card payments grew to 131.2 billion with transaction value of $7.08 trillion, up 29.7 billion and $1.56 trillion respectively since 2015. For the period 2015 to 2018, card payments grew at a rate of 8.9 percent per year by number and 8.6 percent per year by value, up from the rate of 6.8 percent per year by number and 5.9 percent per year by value for the period 2012 to 2015.

Figure 3: Trends in number of noncash payments

Source: Federal Reserve 2019 Payments study

Both payment transaction and gross dollar volume will inevitably grow as global GDP rises. However, as the cost of data processing equipment and software continues to fall, even very small payments (such as subway tokens or groceries at the local farmer’s market) are becoming economically viable, which further expands the payment processors' total addressable market.

4. Shift towards more e-commerce

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift of shopping towards online channels, which depend on electronic payments. According to the Mastercard Economics Institute, e-commerce made up about $1 out of every $5 spent on retail globally in 2020, compared to $1 out of every $7 spent in 2019.

Even though the payment processing industry has made major advancements over the last 50 years, it will continue to innovate to make transactions even more efficient and widely available.

5. Long-term growth in processed transactions

As a result of these long-term trends, the number of purchase transactions (i.e., excluding cash transactions) processed by Mastercard and Visa have grown by nearly 1.6 times and 2 times since 2017 (figure 4, blue and orange lines). However, I believe we are still in the early innings of this secular shift and expect continued strong growth for the foreseeable future.

Figure 4: Growth in purchase transactions processed by Mastercard and Visa (in millions)

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

Long-term operating leverage

The payment transaction processing industry benefits from operating leverage that is more typical of SaaS (software as a service) companies. The incremental cost of processing each additional transaction is de minimis, so much of the additional revenues fall right to the bottom line. The operating leverage inherent in the payment processor’s operations will drive operating margins up over time.

From reviewing the data, it may appear counter-intuitive that the operating margin for both Mastercard and Visa have been flat since 2016 (figure 5, blue and orange lines). I believe this is a conscious decision by management to prioritize investing in long term growth over short term margins. On Visa’s July 27, 2021 earnings call, CFO and Vice Chairman Vasant Prabhu articulated it succinctly with the following statement:

“…we’ve never managed for margins. Margins are an outcome. Our goal is to drive as much volume and revenue growth as we can and to invest what we need to, to drive that growth”

Figure 5: Quarterly operating margins of Mastercard and Visa (in percent)

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

Long-term operating income and free cash flow growth

Even though operating margins have been flat, the operating income (figure 6) and free cash flow (figure 7) of both Mastercard and Visa have increased approximately four-fold over the last decade as management successfully drove up transaction volume (figure 4).

Figure 6: Operating income of Mastercard and Visa

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

Figure 7: Free Cash Flow of Mastercard and Visa

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

GDV growth resuming following COVID setback

The worldwide GDV (global dollar volume) of payment transaction processors took a hit in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic spread, which caused governments around the world to order temporary closures of non-essential services, stores, and restaurants as well as limit travel. In spite of the strong shift towards online purchases, which typically require credit or debit cards, Visa’s GDV dropped by over 20% from 4Q2019 to 2Q2020 (figure 8, solid blue line).

With the rollout of the COVID vaccine, many stores, restaurants and services have reopened, and people are traveling again. As a result, Mastercard's GDV has recovered, with 2Q2021 worldwide GDV exceeding the 4Q2019 year-end pre-COVID holiday season peak by 10% (solid blue line, for 2021-07 vs 2020-01).

Unfortunately, the recovery has not been even around the world. The 2Q2021 rebound is led by the US, where GDV is 22% over 4Q2019 pre-pandemic high (dashed orange line), followed by Europe and Canada, which are 10-12% over their 4Q2019 highs (dashed red and green lines). In contrast, 2Q2021 GDV for Asia Pacific has barely crossed its 4Q2019 high (purple dotted line), while Latin America region is still 10% below its 4Q2019 high (brown dotted line) due to continued lockdowns, strict travel restrictions, and weak currencies in some countries.

Figure 8: Mastercard’s Gross Dollar Volume since 2017 indexed to pre-pandemic peak

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

Longer term outlook

Even though 2Q2021 GDV and the number of purchase transactions have exceeded the pre-pandemic highs, the recovery of GDV (figure 9, solid blue line) has grown less than the number of purchase transactions (dotted red line) because per-transaction sizes have declined. Revenue (dashed orange line), which is more closely tied to GDV, has recovered to the pre-COVID peak levels of 2019. 2Q 2021 operating income (dashed green line) is back around 2Q 2019 and 4Q2019 levels but still about 10% below 3Q2019 levels.

Figure 9: Recovery in Mastercard's GDV, purchase transactions, revenues, and operating income

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

In the earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Mastercard management reported that 2Q2021 switched volumes were up almost 30% from 2Q2019 levels, representing an annualized growth rate of 14%. (To put it in perspective, switched transactions grew by 18% from 2Q2018 to 2Q2019 and by 17% from 2Q2017 to 2Q2018.) Management attributed the strong revenue recovery to strength in countries with high COVID vaccination rates, including the US, UK, Germany. Management also noted that while e-commerce continues to be strong, people are also getting out more, driving improvement in card-present spending, particularly in the travel, retail and restaurant categories. Given the clear evidence of a recovery and the long term secular growth trends described above, I expect Mastercard's transaction and GDV volumes to continue their strong upward growth trajectory going forward.

Cross-border travel on Mastercard's platform increased from 39% to 66% of 2019 levels from April to July, and 2Q2021 cross-border volumes are approaching ~90% of 2Q2019 levels. As cross-border transactions typically command higher fees and margins, its slower recovery has caused operating income to lag. With the worldwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, international borders will continue to reopen, driving growth in cross-border transactions volumes, which should in turn accelerate revenue and operating income growth.

Valuation

The valuations of Mastercard and Visa, as measured by the free cash flow yields and earnings yields (the inverse of the price-earnings ratio) are near all-time highs (figures 10 and 11, orange and blue lines). Even though some of the anticipated earnings rebound is likely factored into the current stock prices, I believe there remains a long growth runway for both companies.

Figure 10: Mastercard and Visa free cash flow yields

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial and stock price data

Figure 11: Mastercard and Visa earnings yields

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial and stock price data

Concerns

My two main concerns are per-transaction fee compression and the threat of DeFi payment technologies.

1. Compression of per-transaction fee

The per-transaction revenue and operating income for Mastercard grew (figure 12, blue and orange lines) between 2017 and 2020. However, both metrics dropped upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Figure 12: Mastercard per-transaction revenue and operating income

Source: created by author using publicly available company financial data

As the economic recovery continues, restrictions are lifted, and mobility increases, card issuers need to make sure that their product will be at the top of mind when affluent consumers resume spending and traveling overseas again. This is particularly important because the higher fees and margins from cross-border travel-related spend will drive the acceleration of per-share transaction revenue and operating income.

2. The threat of DeFi payment technologies

DeFi, or Decentralized Finance, are decentralized applications running on decentralized blockchain infrastructure that can replicate and enhance traditional financial products. Developers of DeFi platforms are working hard to upend traditional fintech platforms by offering users better products at lower costs, more control, and fewer restrictions (e.g., who they are allowed to pay). DeFi developers could potentially create a decentralized platform to disrupt or take over the payment processors’ transaction processing function.

Mastercard and Visa have not been standing still. Both have invested in, partnered with, or acquired DeFi firms to learn about the space, build their own capabilities, and ensure they are in a position to drive changes. Visa has teamed up with 35 of the large digital currency platforms to ensure it stays in the middle of the action.

Even though the DeFi threat still seems far out on the horizon, we have to remind ourselves of the bricks and mortar retailers who thought they were safe until it was too late. (remember brands like Circuit City, Linens and Things, or Border Books?)

Time will tell whether the large payment processors can ultimately avoid the “innovator’s dilemma” described by Clayton Christensen, but as investors, we have to monitor the situation closely as it unfolds.

Summary

Mastercard and Visa have both been ten-baggers over the last decade (figure 13), and neither is undervalued at this time. However, given their dominance in the payment processing space, the high barriers to entry and strong industry tailwinds, I believe both companies will continue to grow their share of consumer payments and appreciate in value over the intermediate to long term.

Mastercard has higher international exposure and higher growth potential, while Visa is more suitable for risk-averse investors.

Mastercard and Visa are core holdings in my portfolio. I intend to add to my position when a pullback occurs.

Figure 13: Stock price appreciation of Mastercard and Visa

