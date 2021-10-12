wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:NRXP) went sharply higher in July following the release of phase 2b/3 data on ZYESAMI (aviptadil) being developed in partnership with Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) as a COVID-19 treatment. Shares continued to rise after the drug's first commercial formulation had been validated for intravenous use, allowing for high-volume manufacturing.

However, both biotechs' shares have been on a net downtrend despite other positive clinical trial updates in September.

First, I thought that the reason for the downfalls could be because of the market losing interest in light of the availability of newer vaccines since pioneers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) were successful. However, the sharp post-September fall appeared intriguing, stimulating me to dig into NRx's SEC filings.

The collaboration put in jeopardy

First, NRx develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, NeuroRx.

The commercial partnership with Relief of ZYESAMI (formerly called RLF-100) affords the Swiss company the right to fund all formulations and clinical development of aviptadil for treatment of respiratory disease, in exchange for a predetermined share of profits.

Thus, in the first half of the year, NRx received $771,244 of proceeds from Relief for R&D expenses related to the U.S. development of ZYESAMI and the portion of corporate overhead attributable to that program.

However, subsequent to December 31, 2020, Relief declined to reimburse NRx for any additional expenses related to the clinical trials which were completed on February 24, 2021. Investigating deeper, I came across a lawsuit filed by Relief against NRx and its CEO, Dr. Jonathan Javitt, for multiple breaches of the collaboration agreement relating to the development and commercialization of aviptadil.

The breach pertains to data required for commercialization purposes, the conduct of a forensic audit as to how the funds that Relief provided to NRx were actually used, entering into multiple agreements relating to the development of the product without the Swiss company's consent, as well as some violations of the exclusivity provisions of the Collaboration Agreement, which is dated September 18, 2020.

Now, a lawsuit alleging multiple breaches of an agreement significantly reduces the possibility of the two parties reaching some form of consensus in order to monetize the aviptadil asset. While most investors have been dumping their shares, some are still buying the stocks enthralled by positive clinical trial news. This may be out of sheer ignorance of the legal risks.

However, there is also the possibility of reaching an agreement, especially given the fact that the two companies cover separate territories (highlighted above).

Whatever happens, their common asset still deserves to be rationally analyzed in view of NRx having signed an agreement with Cardinal Health (CAH) in August for third party logistics and distribution of ZYESAMI upon the potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval by the FDA. The EUA application was made in May.

The rationale for aviptadil

First, according to a report by the U.S. CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), it is very rare, once vaccinated, to contract COVID-19. The report mentioned that vaccines are known to be very effective, but a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated can still develop SARS-CoV-2 infections, suggesting that people are still at risk of being hospitalized.

To exacerbate things, the Delta variant was first detected in October 2020 and by June, it had spread to 62 countries. Now, its surge continues to abate worldwide as shown by the World Health Organisation tracker below, but excludes Eastern Europe, with the hard-hit nations having low vaccination rates. In countries like Russia, Romania, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Belarus, there are new cases and the death rate is high.

Furthermore, vaccinations offer time-limited protection and only rich countries have fully immunized their populations. The CDC has approved booster shots, but some people have become wary of the need to be repeatedly jabbed. At the same time, poorer nations have lagged behind with only nine of Africa’s 54 countries meeting the WHO’s vaccination targets.

These conditions together with the ability of the coronavirus to mutate rapidly are leading to a possible resurgence in infection rates as seen by the wave pattern of the chart above and could lead to more hospitalization. This calls for medication addressing severe cases where patients are put on ventilators. Here, aviptadil has enabled critically ill Covid-19 patients to recover quickly from respiratory failure, by blocking the replication of the SARS coronavirus in lung cells and human monocytes.

Looking at hospital-level medication, Regeneron (REGN) announced a deal in mid-September to provide 1.4 million additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV, to U.S. health authorities, while just in August during its earnings call, the company had downplayed prospects for record additional sales of its therapy in 2021. The value of the transaction was $2.6 billion.

Consequently, there is a need for treatments at the hospital level as evidenced by the U.S. government's action to provide Regeneron's antibody cocktails to state and territorial health departments.

For this purpose, NRx and Relief form part of many other biotechs developing cures for hospitalized patients, but the advantage of their experimental Phase 3 COVID-19 therapy is that it generated no new safety concerns, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Remdesivir (NCT04843761 in the table below).

This follows a review of 231 patients, with the study's Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommending continuing the enrollment. As a matter of fact, the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study is sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and aims for a total enrolment of 600 patients.

The above table also shows ZYESAMI at Phase 2b/3 clinical trials in patients with Acute Respiratory Failure due to Critical COVID-19. Now, clinical trials, if not sponsored by a third party imply high R&D and administrative costs, with the monetary aspect also being the subject of contention as per the lawsuit.

Finances and key takeaways

For NRx, operating expenses in the first half of this year soared at $42.7 million compared to just $1.1 million for the same period in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, it had $13,386,332 in cash. Subsequently, the company received $9,186,316 from the exercise of a warrant. On May 24, 2021, the company had announced a merger with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), valuing the company at $1.5 billion.

As seen by the chart below, NRx's stock has been most punished by the market, with its share price now below December 2020 levels by 34%.

Pursuing further, as per the SEC filings dated Aug. 16, 2021, NRx believed that it currently had sufficient funds to support operations through the next twelve months from the date the condensed consolidated financial statements were issued. In addition to aviptadil, the company has NRX-101, which focuses on suicidal bipolar depression and PTSD, also at Phase 3.

As for Relief, its shares have also been battered by the market, but to a lesser degree. It is also a loss-making company and as per a corporate update covering H1-2021, operating expenses were CHF15.4 million ($16.2 million), mainly driven by drug development activities. At the same time, cash used in operating activities has ramped up to CHF17.7 million from CHF3.2 million over the same period last year, but as a result of equity financing exercises, the company had available cash of CHF 40 million ($43 million) as of September 24.

Relief also has a collaboration with Acer Therapeutics (ACER) for the development and commercialization of ACER-001 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease, with an NDA, submitted to the FDA in August, together with a Marketing Authorization Application for approval in the European Union on its way before the end of 2021. Pending a positive decision by regulators, management believes that ACER-001 could be launched in both the U.S. and Europe during 2022.

The company has raised about CHF30 million in two equity sales for effecting two acquisitions. One of these is AdVita, whose assets should help Relief in inhaled aviptadil in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome ("ARDS") and Checkpoint Inhibitor-induced Pneumonitis (CIP).

Therefore, in addition to COVID, both plays are diversified in other therapies and have cash at hand to develop their respective pipelines, but going forward, they may face difficulties in raising cash. In this case, NRx seems to have made an opportunistic private placement for around $30 million of gross proceeds on August 24.

Finally, adopting a cautionary posture, despite tantalizing opportunities as seen by Regeneron's antibody cocktail, the key take for investors is to wait for corporate updates, especially ones from NRx, as the defendant, before buying any of the two stocks.