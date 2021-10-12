putilich/iStock via Getty Images

SAP SE (SAP) is a German software company founded in the early 1970s that has since become one of the premier developers of certain services and products on the planet. This should make it an interesting investment at the right price, even if we're looking at a relatively low yield, and only modest EPS growth over the past 10 years or so.

In this article, I'm going to spend some time picking apart SAP, and putting it back together with an investment stance that you could adopt for viewing this German company.

I'll also show you why contrary to most opinions here on SA, I'm not currently bullish on SAP.

(Source: SAP)

SAP - What does the company do?

Well, first of all, is that SAP is actually the world's largest non-American software company in terms of revenue. It's also the world's third-largest publicly traded software company, again by revenue, and the largest German company in terms of overall market cap.

Its history, founded as a private partnership of Systemanalyse und Programmentwicklung (lit. 'System Analysis and Software Development'; SAP GbR), was fully restructured into SAP AG in 2005 and became a pan-European company known as Societas Europaea (SE) in 2014.

Its business focus is on six major sectors and twenty five industries, including process industries, discrete, consumer, service, financial, and public services/industries.

For these industries and sectors, SAP focuses on enterprise application software. Simply put, this is about making industries and companies run as well as they possibly could, through means of software integration. Lately, this has centered around IoT, machine learning, and analytics that helps turn their client companies into intelligent enterprises. The company's goal is to help its clients operate profitably, always adapt, and be able to make a difference.

The company has over 102,000 employees, serves 22,000+ client companies, has been the #1 Software company in the Dow Jones Sustainability company for 14 years running, and hosts 200M+ subscribers in their cloud user base. 77% of the world's digital transactions touch an SAP system every day, and the company's products are almost ubiquitously spread across the world.

(Source: SAP 20-F report)

The company's strategy involves bringing together business processes, asset management, travel and expenses, workforce, and platform solutions. It also offers businesses quick overviews for improvement and efficiencies. The company's experience management solutions bring together data, connecting users, customers and brands into decision-making, and these systems are based on the Intelligent Suite, which helps manage elements such as customers, employees, spend, finance, and IT, and combine this with the industry cloud.

The company is a heavy M&A business. Since the early '90s, SAP has acquired or merged with over 70 businesses - some large, and some small.

(Source: SAP 20-F Report)

This sounds incredibly complicated - so let's give this an example.

Vodafone (VOD) wanted to improve the user experience for every employee, while also giving the customers amazing service. SAP's digital system foundation based on the SAP S/4HANA platform was used across multiple company departments, like HR, procurement, finance, and more, and enabled it to optimize its business processes, operations, eliminating internal complexity thanks to higher automation and improved internal processes. Something as simple as the speed in which employees are reimbursed for expenses during travels (thanks to SAP Concur solutions expense reports), to more complex questions.

An even more hands-on example is Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY). The company provides customers with tires, and they developed SAP's warehouse solutions, which included voice commands for all employees, digital warehouse/CRM management, real-time visibility of data, and so forth. The integration of SAP reduced errors by 25% - and I doubt I need to tell you that in this industry (and others), errors mean money.

So, this is what SAP does, and this is what they mean when they say "Reinventing how businesses run".

Of course, not all stories are success stories. While some of these stories are now old, they exist and tell tales of where companies like Waste Management (WM) sued SAP over ERP implementation.

Houston-based Waste Management said it is seeking recovery of more than $100 million in project expenses, as well as "the savings and benefits that the SAP software was promised to deliver to Waste Management." (Source: Computerworld)

Speaking as someone who has some basic experience in the industry, there are some fundamental doubts amongst professionals whether ERP systems such as the ones SAP provides actually result in meaningful benefits compared to the costs and complexities they present. I, quite obviously, think these systems are worth it - but I've worked with plenty of people who consider them unnecessary or wasteful, depending on the industry.

SAP, fundamentally, however, is in a very good position. The company is A-rated, has less than 25% long-term debt/cap, and presents a dividend yield of around 2.13%. It's not great, but it's certainly not "low" when considered by some of its peers. The past few years have also brought impressive revenue and EPS growth in the double digits, and the company is expected to deliver near-double-digit EPS growth in 2021 as well.

Long-term shareholders of SAP have also been very richly rewarded. Had you invested in mid-2002, your annual RoR would have been 11.5% or 710% in just shy of 20 years - which is of course an excellent total RoR.

However, that's when the company's TAM and its relative market position were different - now the company is larger, and a repeat performance might not be possible in the same way.

The company has seen some impressive growth during COVID-19 like most IT companies have seen as a result of increasing degrees of digital and remote work. The customer count, since 2017, has more than doubled and nearly tripled, from 6,400 to 16,400 in 1Q21.

The company has lofty ambitions for its 2025 results.

(Source: SAP 20-F Report)

All in all, the company's business segments and areas make it a very safe and conservative investment, given the degree of worldwide implementation of its systems. Payment models are split in licenses and/or recurring subscription payments. There's a heavy seasonality to income, with the highest revenues coming in 4QXX, due to customers doing purchases during the year-end capital period.

Let's look at recent results for the business.

SAP - How has the company been doing?

SAP reported 2Q21 some time ago, and the results were excellent.

(Source: SAP 2Q21 presentation)

The company's growth came especially from the cloud, and the backlog for the current cloud segment went up by nearly 20% YoY, with the product-specific backlog for S/4HANA being up 48% YoY. EPS grew by 50% YoY for the quarter, and performance came in strong from almost all geographical regions.

(Source: SAP 2Q21 presentation)

The company also saw significant margin improvement across most segments, in some as high as 400bps or more. As a result of the trends, SAP raised the company's revenue and profit outlook for the full year, now expecting growth of 15-18% for FY21 in terms of cloud revenue, and overall operating profit growth of up to 4%, with an FY21 FCF of €4.5B.

Employee retention during the quarter was almost at 95% which is high for the segment and for the global situation we're in.

Overall, I see very little worry for SAP based on the quarterly results presented here. Quite the opposite, customers are continuing to partner with the company to improve its operations, and the backlog increase is the proof in the pudding here. The company's RISE initiative provided some of the advantages here, and there are plenty of examples of multi-national companies adopting SAP technology for their operations, including AMD (AMD), Coop (No Symbol), and others.

The company is increasing its share of the market compared to its peers, and 2Q21 alone saw SAP winning over 350 deals across the entire portfolio. Competitors that were beaten out include Oracle (ORCL), Workday (WDAY), and others. SAP is bigger, arguably better, and more entrenched, especially in Europe.

Growth might not be over either.

In all my conversations with customers, one thing is always clear. They are choosing us for our unique value in helping them to transform their business in this ever-changing world. I'd like to add some comments about our continued growth. We are optimistic about the future, and we have wasted our guidance today to reflect the momentum we are seeing in the market. In addition, to the progress in our core business, we are investing into new markets. This will expand our total addressable market by $150 billion to a total TAM of $600 billion by 2025. (Source: Richard Klein, SAP 2Q21 Earnings Call)

Overall, a great quarter, and the future promises to potentially bring even more growth to the table - which should be of interest to potential investors.

It also adds massive complications to the valuation thesis. Let me show you.

SAP - What is the valuation?

Valuation for SAP is complicated here.

First off, SAP trades at a premium, not that surprising. The 10-year average premium multiple for SAP is a near-20X P/E, despite a modest 10-year growth rate of 3.8% in terms of EPS due to several flat or negative years between 2013-2016.

There's also a bit of EPS guidance uncertainty - 33% on a 2-year 10% MoE-adjusted basis, to be exact. (Source: FactSet)

While I don't believe you'll massively lose money with SAP if you invest here, the current thesis based on current expectations is somewhat complicated.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This is due to the high premium we're still seeing. It might be below what other software companies are trading at, but it's far from a "great" discount for a company with these growth expectations. SAP has gone as low as 15-16X P/E over the past 6 years, which is where I believe we want to buy the company.

At this valuation, you might not lose money, but you won't be beating the market average unless the company trades at a higher premium or improves its earnings even more than expected - not a basis I want to invest on, usually.

Current S&P Global targets for the company give us a premium target of almost $160/share on an average basis, though it's important to realize that these targets most often overshoot the average actual valuation by 10-15%.

(Source: S&P Global, Tikr.com)

So following the average targets here is a very good way to lock in a premium for this stock - and not in a good way.

I want to buy SAP at a 16-18X P/E, so I'm waiting for the stock to hit around $120-$125/share before investing. At this valuation, we could lock in a conservative annual RoR of 7-9% on a forward premium basis, and a no-loss RoR even if the stock traded flat.

Let's review.

How To Invest In SAP SE

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

SAP could be a "BUY" here if you're willing to forego higher returns but maybe get a decent safety. I still consider it a "HOLD" though, and with a price target of around $10 below the current one.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

Here things get interesting. A nearly-10% annualized yield based on a half-year PUT contract with a 4.29% options yield and a dividend enhancement factor of over 5X. The only issue here is the capital outlay, but you'd be buying SAP at below $120/share, locking in a yield that's pretty great for the company you're buying.

If you consider the $125 strike too high, which would be understandable, the $120 strikes are available with similar data as above - but your annualized yield would drop below 8%, and dividend enhancement just north of 4X with a $3.9 premium per contract, buying SAP at around $116.

Both of these are great options, but they'd represent over 30% of my current liquid capital, so I'm not touching that. For someone where this is different though, I view these PUTS as some solid income with a great company if it drops.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I could find the following covered call for SAP here.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

This would have been a great call if the premium was higher. You're putting SAP out there, willing to sell at a valuation of nearly 30X P/E on a 2022E basis, which I seriously doubt will happen. Unfortunately, with an annualized yield of barely 1.11%, it's questionable if this trade is worth it post-commissions.

Still, if I had the shares to spare, I might write a covered call here. On current estimates, I would definitely be willing to sell my SAP shares at a price of $185/share before March 18th of 2022.

Thesis

So, the current thesis for SAP is fairly simple, to my mind.

SAP is a qualitative software business that you want to own, but own at the right price.

You could buy the common today if you're willing to accept a premium and somewhat sub-par return potential, but I view it as a hold with a PT of $125 at the most.

However, the March 18 '22 PUTS are appealing. If you have the cash, I view these as excellent. You could also, if you have shares of SAP, put them up for sale for $185/share until March 18th with some Covered calls to enhance your dividends by a slight amount. Not much, but something is better than nothing.

A qualitative business at the right price, that's SAP. For now, it's a "HOLD" here for the common.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

SAP SE is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.