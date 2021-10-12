loonger/E+ via Getty Images

Macro Overview

Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) is a China-focused ETF. Risk concentration exposes holders to unpredictable economic and regulatory dilemmas presently laying siege to Chinese capital markets. Risk premiums do little to reward investors appropriately, making my current outlook bearish on the package overall.

A raging war is brewing on China’s opulent ruling class. Prosperous, skillfully managed, world-leading enterprises are being sporadically bludgeoned to promote narratives of wealth sharing, social well-being, and nationalist pride. Yet beyond staged political posturing and collectivist messaging lies a more obscure, pertinent, end goal – that of absolute control.

China has come a long way in the past 70 years – from famine, pervasive social unrest, political jostling, and extensive poverty – the nation has mutated into a technological and economic powerhouse. Such bold presence on the world stage cannot go without deep-rooted links to partner nations via trade and policy making.

Recent attempts to curb growth in China’s capital stock have taken several forms. Mothballing IPOs, forcing businesses into not-for-profits, clamping down on rich Chinese A-listers, controlling economic data, and locking down society via digital monitoring are measures presently hampering Chinese equity.

The broad Chinese indices have seen more red print than a well-choreographed Spanish corrida with both Shenzhen and Hong Kong exchanges suffering. All in the name of greater social wellbeing.

It makes for a wholly difficult wager when considering an investment in China-focused ETFs such as Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF. Despite the mammoth upside, any investment in China equity carries meaningful baggage – sizable country risk, impulsive regulation, poor ownership structures (dual-class Cayman Island listings), and questionable accounting transparency. All these drawbacks are likely to attract growing US regulator attention, ultimately leading to more China equity headwinds.

Granted, ETFs provide diversification benefits, tax efficiency, and take a lot of the homework out of stock picking. Nonetheless, alternative capital markets exist, so why invest in Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF? Despite China’s incredible long-term upside, prudence is required when diving headfirst into a capital market characterized by regulatory impulsiveness, opaqueness, and unpredictability.

Product Synopsis

Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF is Invesco’s dedicated China package, investing in the country’s public equity markets. The fund aims to invest in a broad cross-section, including growth and value plays while tracking the market-cap-weighted NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index.

The fund holds strictly US-listed Chinese equities, namely ADRs, emphasizing risks linked to non-investor-friendly ownership structures. The underlying holdings consist of Chinese corporations headquartered and incorporated on the mainland. (Hong Kong listings are excluded.)

Naturally, the fund aims to provide risk exposure to wide-ranging opportunities in China, with weighting restrictions ensuring only a maximum of 5 securities can exceed 8%. Re-balancing of the fund occurs every 90 days.

Recent trading activity has been somewhat limited as China equity loses some of its shine. Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF is trading at the bottom of its 52-week trading range and is subject to heightened volatility possibly reflective of deep structural issues presently impacting Chinese equity markets.

Year-to-date total returns (PGJ) vs. (RAYC) vs. (KEJI)

The fund has performed poorly, with year-to-date losses totaling -30.04%. The damage in the sector is widespread – with competing funds equally seeing varying degrees of downside. Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) has lost -20.46% during the year while Rayliant Quantamental China (RAYC) has dropped -2.72%. Hardly an inspiring set of returns.

Scatter plot diagram of underlying securities (PGJ) historical % price change vs. relative weighting

Detailed analysis of the scatter diagram projecting historical % price change vs. fund weightings shows a large part of underlying securities underwater, denoted by plots below the red line. The heaviest weighted securities, at the far right of the scatter plot, all have faced varying regulatory pressures. Baidu Inc (BIDU), JD.com (JD), Alibaba (BABA), Pinduoduo (PDD), and NIO (NIO) have invariably been impacted by the impulsive regulatory spree sweeping Chinese capital markets.

The difficulty in taking a position in the ETF relates to the unpredictability of extensive governmental reforms which randomly impact diverse sectors. The situation remains very fluid. Regulatory hawkishness focused on China tech has taken a backseat in recent weeks, nonetheless, as Evergrande – China’s largest most indebted real estate and infrastructure company – singularly threatens the domestic financial system with a debt-driven implosion.

While ripples are yet to impact technology plays more comprehensively represented in Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF, extensive sector-wide contagion remains a real possibility. Risks intrinsic to the ETF span well beyond regulatory randomness with Evergrande related systemic headwinds storming persistently in the background.

Historical price performance (PGJ)

ETF price performance has been mediocre at almost every level with only recent signs of a tepid rebound in price action. Momentum is resolutely on the side of the bears which makes for difficult holding insofar as negative investor sentiment is likely to heap both good and bad products in the same basket.

Investment in the ETF does allow diversification away from US capital markets - a low coefficient of determination (0.23) logically suggesting less explanatory value between SPY and the more China-focused/ emerging market set-ups. Beta values that describe volatility or systemic risk remain comparably high for most China-themed exchange-traded funds.

Fund Leaders & Laggards

A deeper look into the inner workings of the fund help identify both positive drivers of returns, and negative ones. Visibly, the fund leaders have not only been few and far between but also modestly weighted in fund composition.

Standouts include 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) which has returned +80.24% year-to-date. Unfortunately, a paltry weighting of 0.81% means a contribution to total fund returns has been negligible (+24 bps only). ZTO Express (ZTO), the Cayman listed, Chinese logistics stalwart has also fared surprisingly well, returning +9.63% over the same period for a +21-point fund contribution.

Interestingly, ZTO Express recently sprang up on my unusual trading activity radar, with the firm subjected to abnormal put buying (3.2x normal trading volume) last week. 3,000 put contracts were purchased on the $28 strike of the 14 April 2022 contract, auguring possible signs of either portfolio insurance or a bearish bet on the underlying.

(PGJ) Underlying portfolio leaders

Widespread capital destruction characterizes the portfolio laggards with certain firms almost completely wiped out. Extensive government regulations forcing the lucrative tuition sector into not-for-profit enterprise have collectively obliterated TAL Education Group (TAL) (-93.34%) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU). The fact that TAL Education Group, even with a minuscule weighting of 0.60%, managed to wipe off -560 bps of the total fund value is highly indicative of the level of destruction.

Well capitalized Chinese household names such as Pinduoduo, Alibaba, and Baidu have not been spared either, contributing meaningfully to the ETF's momentous downside.

(PGJ) Underlying portfolio laggards

Product Structure

The comparative overview of Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF along with its closest competitors highlights some important sector traits.

China-themed equities remain expensive with management fees ranging from 0.69% for PGJ to 0.80% for RAYC. This is considerably expensive given the structure of these products does not imply increased active management or administration costs.

PGJ is the pioneer in the field and has navigated Chinese capital markets over the past 17 years. This is a key plus point for the ETF given close competitors are new products with marginal funds under management. None of these ETFs hold sizable assets – PGJ, which is the leader in terms of sheer size, only has about $215M in funds.

Options markets are quite rare for this specific niche – surprising for a part of the market so recently exposed to huge swings in volatility.

Holdings range from roughly 50 for KEJI to 100+ for RAYC. It is also worth noting that some of the ETFs are ADR specific such as PGJ while others, such as KEJI, hold equivalent equities listed on HKSE.

Comparative analysis (PGJ) v (RAYC) v (KEJI)

Key Takeaways

It has been a torrid time on Chinese capital markets – exposed to unpredictable regulatory forces, along with recent systemic financial risks highlighted by the Evergrande debacle.

Individual stocks carry China-specific risks too – accounting standards are different, Cayman listed dual share structures provide fewer investor protections and country risk is abundant.

Invesco Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF is a China fund pioneer, having been actively marketed for 17 years.

The product only invests in ADRs – of Chinese firms headquartered and founded on the mainland. This excludes de facto Hong Kong-listed securities.

The fund tracks the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index and benefits from a proprietary weighting system geared at diversifying adequately across circa 100 underlying shares.

Fund performance has been lackluster as China exposed securities start correlating to the downside on persistently high volatility.

Without a doubt, China remains one of the most compelling long-term investment plays across global capital markets. But heightened risk, impulsive regulatory burden, matched with a plethora of economic growing pains make positioning nonsensical.

Until lasting changes are seen in terms of the capital market, regulatory reform, and economic opening, it remains difficult to accept marginal premiums for substantial capital risk.