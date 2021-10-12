NewLake Capital Partners: History Does Not Repeat Itself, But It Rhymes
Summary
- These days I am not only providing research on cannabis-focused REITs, but also investing in them.
- In this article, I will introduce a new participant to the cannabis REIT sector.
- NewLake Capital Partners is competing in the same sandbox as Innovative Industrial and Power REIT.
If you would have told me 10 years ago that I would be covering REITs leasing to cannabis operators, I would have said you're crazy.
Over the last few years, I have gained valuable knowledge on the mysterious cannabis sector in which a large majority of the U.S. population now has some access (to marijuana).
Most if not all the places that have decriminalized it are implementing robust regulated programs to ensure product quality and safety, proper distribution, and responsible consumption.
ArcView Market Research forecasts that all 50 states will have authorized at least medical cannabis by 2025, and nearly half will be permitting more than that. That represents enormous growth potential, to say the least.
As of December 31,2020, 36 U.S. states, where a large majority of the US population live, have legalized cannabis for medical use, in addition to Washington DC.
And there is overwhelming popular support for medical-use cannabis, with 93% of Americans supporting patient access to medical-use cannabis, if recommended by a doctor. A few interesting stats:
- 82% of the U.S. population (268 million people) reside in Medical Markets
- 44% of the U.S. population (144 million people) reside in Adult-Use Markets
- 68% of the U.S. population supports Adult-Use Cannabis
As I point out in my new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:
"…cannabis continues to be classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. That means, under federal, possessing, cultivating, producing, and distributing remains illegal.
Several bills have been introduced in Congress to change financial regulations concerning cannabis and allow states to develop their own programs without interference from the federal government. But none have passed as of this publication, so there continues to be extreme inconsistency between federal and state laws."
Up until now, "traditional financial institutions have been reluctant to participate in the industry. This includes state-chartered banks and other local entities that maintain federal deposit insurance."
This is the opportunity for "a much smaller pool made up of private equity and debt investors for funding" and of course, REITs.
The Cannabis REITs
Citing my book again, "large-scale facilities require highly specialized buildouts with exacting environmental controls in order to generate consistent, high-quality products and meet the specifications of robust state rules.
So, to better handle those expenses, many operators have turned to alternative capital solutions such as sale-leaseback transactions and tenant improvement funding under long-term leases. These can offer key sources of capital, both for them and the institutions that own the land they work off of."
The "first mover" in the Cannabis REIT sector was Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and back in November 2019 I explained:
"Founded in 2016, IIPR was the first REIT to specialize in serving the fast-growing US medical cannabis industry. Innovative Industrial operates under the sale-leaseback model, meaning it acquires an industrial property and then leases its use back to state-licensed medical-use cannabis growers. The tenant is responsible for maintenance, property taxes, and insurance, and IIPR merely collects extremely high margin rent."
What do I mean by high margin rent?
"… management targets properties with expected cash yields on invested capital in the mid-teens (average 15%) with annual rental escalators of 3% to 4%. That's compared to the REIT's current cost of capital of just 3.1% meaning it's able to generate investment spreads of about 12.5%."
Source: FAST Graphs
If you had invested in IIPR on day one (January 2017) through today, you would have generated annualized returns of 73.2% (1,215% total). That's truly astonishing!
And if you would have purchased shares in IIPR when I wrote on the company back in November 2018, you would be sitting on annualized returns of 74% (392% total).
Source: FAST Graphs
And in my last article on IIPR, written in May 2021, we recommended buying, and shares have since returned over 29% (102% annualized).
Source: FAST Graphs
New players have emerged within the cannabis sector, such as Power REIT (PW), a nano cap (under $100 mm market cap) player that invests in cannabis greenhouses.
We normally don't write on nano cap names here on Seeking Alpha, because of the volatility; however, we did recommend PW for iREIT on Alpha members as we took a position in our small cap portfolio.
Source: Sharesight
As you can see, shares in PW have returned 113% annually since we bought our first tranche in December 2020. Again, as seen below, nano-cap names like PW have substantial volatility, so please be mindful of the turbulence.
Source: Sharesight
We also recently added commercial mREIT, AFC Gamma (AFCG) to our coverage spectrum (at iREIT on Alpha). Back in April 2021 I explained:
"For those interested in making money off of cannabis financing, we can offer no alternative. There are corporate governance concerns, but the portfolio is highly profitable and suited to grow very quickly.
This is clearly an extremely speculative play. But if - admittedly a big if - its portfolio grows to a couple billion in the next few years while enjoying current economic conditions…
Investors could realistically see a double or triple on their principal while earning a 6%-9% cash yield."
Source: Yahoo Finance
AFCG is still relatively small (market cap of under $400 million) and shares remain a bit choppy. The current dividend yield is 7.6%.
And last week we introduced coverage to a new cannabis player and as soon as we announced that we were buying shares (for the small cap portfolio) shares surged around 5.5%.
Source: Yahoo Finance
Introducing: New Lake Capital Partners
Founded in 2019, NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects.
NLCP's tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S. state-licensed cannabis industry as shown below:
Source: Investor Presentation
NLCP has purchased cultivation facilities and dispensaries from coast to coast, provided expansion capital for properties and funded build-to-suit projects. As seen below, NLCP has committed over $100 million since February 2021:
Source: Investor Presentation
Last week I caught up with NLCP's Chairman, Gordon Dugan, and he explained:
"Like all good ideas. We borrowed it from somebody else in this space, Innovative Industrial…
…So we decided to set up a company to be a direct competitor, and maybe do it better than they do. We have a publicly traded company and NLCP has a market cap of about $640 million."
Notably, NLCP has no debt (just like IIPR) and Dugan pointed out to me:
"…we'll benefit from our existing portfolio. We'll have a massive uplift. And the big difference to us is that it's going to happen as federal clarification comes into play. And it will, and it's the ability to access debt and significantly lower our cost of capital. Right now, we have a $640 million equity market cap and we do not have a dollar of debt."
Again, NLCP enjoys attractive market dynamics in which the company can create an arbitrage, similar to IIPR, PW, and AFCG.
Source: Investor Presentation
NLCP currently has 28 properties that includes:
- 11 cultivation facilities
- 17 dispensaries
- 9 tenants
- 10 states
- 1.7 million square feet
Source: Investor Presentation
The cannabis real estate market is highly fragmented and as Dugan pointed out to me:
"If you look at any net lease sector, there's always more than one net lease REIT in that sector, because there's a need for multiple players. And so, we have a very bright future ahead of us, and we've been buying like IIPR. We buy these net lease cannabis assets on 11% cap rates, 12% cap rates, 13% cap rates. And that's, what's so attractive about this. That's how you get the earnings growth."
Source: NLCP website
And Dugan provides this interesting analogy:
And I think the answer can be found in other net lease businesses. Walgreens still does sale leasebacks and build to suits. They need real estate capital for their business. So, the cannabis business is a very large, fast-growing industry and it needs real estate. It needs greenhouses, it needs dispensary's, it needs that real estate to function.
And so, when you've got a multi-billion-dollar industry growing at 20% a year, the need for real estate is enormous. And so, we think there's going to be a terrific opportunity for us for the foreseeable future because of the requirement for real estate in the industry."
NLCP announced a partial Q3-21 cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock (payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30) and the current yield is 1.6%.
We suspect NLCP will generate dividend payments comparable to IIPR, that now yields 2.6% with a payout ratio of 85% (based on AFFO per share).
And this leads me to the official "BUY" recommendation, and as I said previously, that we informed iREIT on Alpha members last week. As Dugan pointed out, there are always new players such as:
Investment Grade Net Lease
NetStreit (NTST) - competing in the same sandbox as Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC)
Middle Market Net Lease
Essential Properties (EPRT) - competing in the same sandbox as STORE Capital (STOR) and Spirit Realty (SRC)
Experiential Net Lease
VICI Properties (VICI) - competing in the same sandbox as Gaming and Leisure (GLPI) and EPR Properties (EPR)
And now we have…
Cannabis Net Lease
NewLake Capital Partners - competing in the same sandbox as Innovative Industrial and Power REIT.
Whether Mark Twain said this (or not), I think it's relevant to my closing thoughts (and in reference to NLCP and IIPR):
"History Does Not Repeat Itself, But It Rhymes"
Source: Yahoo Finance (IIPR)
This article was written by
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information. Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor and the Property Chronicle North America.
Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley). Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he has over 30 years of real estate investing experience.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP, PW, AFCG, IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
