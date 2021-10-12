G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

I don't only expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will develop new solutions that the oil and gas industry will appreciate. In my view, if the management uses its expertise in the M&A market to acquire new complementary technologies, the share price will most likely creep up. In my optimistic case scenario, I included a WACC of 10% and sales growth close to 7.5%. The implied fair price turned out to be $60. Core Laboratories is currently trading at $25-$35.

CLB's Geographical Revenue Distribution

Established in the Netherlands in 1936, Core Laboratories N.V. presents itself as one of the leading providers of reservoir description and production enhancement services.

With close to 70 offices in approximately 50 countries, Core Laboratories appears to be well-prepared to offer new tools to the existing and new clients:

Source: Company's Website

As shown in the image below, the company's most relevant clients are from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, which represent close to 43% of the total sales growth. With that, the company is also present in the United States, Russia, Asia, and Canada. In my view, when the company develops new services, clients worldwide will most likely notice and may be interested:

Source: 10-K

Core Laboratories Has Cash In Hand To Develop New Tools

The company reports $33 million in cash with $598 million in total assets including goodwill worth $99 million. In my opinion, Core Laboratories will be able to use its cash in hand to hire more personnel as well as develop new versions of the Reservoir Optimized Completions Lab. You will see later that new developments are included in my ultraconservative case scenario:

Source: 10-Q

The company's long-term debt is equal to $208 million, and the balance sheet also shows operating lease liabilities worth $55 million. In 2021, the company reduced its long-term debt. I am also not concerned about the amount of leverage held by Core Laboratories. If we assume a free cash flow of $112.1 million in 2025, the company's net debt/FCF is close to 2x, which does not seem worrying.

Source: 10-Q

Ultraconservative Case Scenario Implies A Share Price Of $27

Let's have a look at the most conservative case scenario that I can imagine. Core Laboratories would most likely continue the development of proprietary technologies through client-driven R&D. The company's reservoir optimization technologies would continue to be valued by business clients in the oil and gas industry. Notice that the services offered by Core Laboratories significantly increase the recovery rates, which means millions of dollars for oil producers:

Source: Core Lab Presentation - BofA Securities 2020 Global Energy

The company's Reservoir Optimized Completions Lab appears to be the technological leader in the design of effective oil and gas solutions. In my opinion, it doesn't really matter whether the number of wells changes from year to year. Oil and gas producers will continue to invest in research and development to understand how to increase production from their reserves. Read the following lines from Core Laboratories to understand why companies will most likely continue to demand Core's analytical systems:

We analyze samples of reservoir rocks for their porosity, which determines reservoir storage capacity, and for their permeability, which defines the ability of the fluids to flow through the rock. These measurements are used to determine how much oil and gas are present in a reservoir and the rates at which the oil and gas can be produced. We also use our proprietary services and technologies to correlate the reservoir description data to wireline logs and other subsurface data. Source: 10-K

With this in mind, I wouldn't expect that declines in the oil price will affect the company's revenue line that much. Notice that under this case scenario, I forecasted positive sales growth from now until 2025:

Source: Core Lab Presentation - BofA Securitues 2020 Global Energy

My figures include sales growth close to 7.5%, EBITDA margin close to 21%, and UFCF/Sales close to 11%-13%. Putting everything together, the free cash flow would grow from $49 million in 2021 to more than $111 million in 2025. Note that my numbers are not that different from that of other market analysts:

Source: Discounted Cash Flow

Now, with a WACC of 16%, which is, in my view, sufficiently conservative, the sum of the free cash flow from 2021 to 2025 is $296 million. With regards to the FCF multiple used, let's mention that Core is currently trading at more than 40x FCF, but I believe that the exit multiple would be fair at 19x. Notice that for the exit multiple in the year 2026, I will be using the company's average EV/FCF, which I believe is close to 17x-42x:

Source: Ycharts

Putting everything together, I obtained a target enterprise value of $1.46 billion, market capitalization of $1.2 billion, and an implied share price of $27:

Source: Discounted Cash Flow

Acquiring Complementary Technologies Or Other Competitors Could Mean A Valuation Of $60

Core Laboratories will most likely acquire complementary technologies, which will most likely enhance market presence. With this process, the company will most likely enlarge its spectrum of services and products offered to existing clients. Clients currently working with the company will most likely try the company's new tools, so sales growth would most likely increase. It is called a network effect:

We intend to continue using our worldwide network of offices to offer our services and products that have been developed internally or obtained through acquisitions. This global emphasis allows us to enhance our revenue through the efficient utilization of our worldwide network. Source: 10-k

That's not all. As of June 30, 2021, the company reported goodwill worth $99 million, which means that Core Laboratories has made acquisitions in the past. The management has a lot of expertise in the M&A markets. Besides, new acquisitions are included as part of the company's business strategies. Under this particular case scenario, I would be expecting Core Laboratories to report more transactions, and make sales grow significantly:

We continually review potential acquisitions to add key services and technologies, enhance market presence, or complement existing businesses. Source: 10-k

With all these beneficial assumptions, I used sales growth of 7.5%, EBITDA margin of 25%, and UFCF margin close to 20%. The rest of my figures are shown in the image below:

Source: Discounted Cash Flow

If the company delivers 7.5% sales growth, which is more than what most analysts expect, the demand for the stock will increase. As a result, the trading volatility would decline, and the beta would decrease too. Given these market conditions, I concluded that a WACC of 10% was appropriate.

If we use an exit multiple of 25x, 2026 FCF of $147 million, net debt of $230 million, and 46 million shares outstanding, the implied share price is equal to $60. CLB currently trades at close to $30-$35, so under these assumptions, the company really looks like a buy:

Source: Discounted Cash Flow

Cost-cutting Measures That Started In 2020 May Have Adverse Effects

In 2020, Core Laboratories initiated several cost-cutting measures to maintain a good level of cash in hand and decent FCF margins. Among the measures, Core Laboratories included employee furloughs, a decrease in salaries, and other reductions in corporate and operating costs. While the initiatives were most likely celebrated by market participants, they can have dramatic consequences in the future. The company may have to delay the introduction of new products or technologies, which would go against my investment thesis. Without new products, sales growth may not be that significant.

Governmental laws and Regulations Could Damage The Business Model

The company is subject to governmental laws and regulations in the United States and many other jurisdictions. Also, new laws intending to protect the environment could be enacted, which could damage the oil and gas industry and the company's business model. In this regard, have a look at the explanation given by Core Laboratories, and remember that decreases in free cash flow lead to diminishing valuation:

Consequently, to the extent these environmental compliance costs, pollution mitigation costs, or remedial costs are incurred by our clients, those clients could elect to delay, restrict or cancel drilling, exploration or production programs, which could reduce demand for our products and services and, as a result, have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

If Core Laboratories continues to successfully develop proprietary technologies through client-driven R&D, the company's sales growth would trend north. Besides, if Core Laboratories acquires complementary technologies or other competitors, I expect sufficient free cash flow to justify a valuation of $60. Notice that my assumptions were very conservative since I included an exit multiple of 25x, a WACC of 10%, and sales growth close to 7.5%. Putting everything together, I will be buying shares at the current share price mark of $25-$35.