Investment Thesis: While Levi Strauss has shown an impressive recovery in price since 2020, I hypothesise that the stock is currently overvalued at a price of $25.

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) - like other companies in the clothing industry - saw a significant drop in price in 2020 as the pandemic and associated lockdowns reduced the demand for fashion-wear.

However, price has since recovered strongly:

Source: investing.com

The purpose of this article is to determine whether the stock has further upside going forward.

Recent Performance

When looking at Q3 2021 results as announced last week, net revenue and gross profit are up significantly from the same period last year:

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Q3 2021 Financial Results

In addition, what is also impressive is that the company has managed to maintain a similar level of cash and cash equivalents (albeit an 8% drop from the same period last year) while seeing a near 20% reduction in long-term debt and an almost 60% reduction in short-term debt:

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Q3 2021 Financial Results

From this standpoint, the fact that the company has been able to bolster its revenue while substantially reducing its debt and maintaining a high degree of cash reserves is particularly impressive.

In this regard, I take the view that the company has the financial capacity to continue growing revenue and earnings going forward.

Target Price Forecast

From this standpoint, I attempt to forecast a target price for Levi Strauss over a five-year period. From 2016 to 2019, we can observe that earnings grew by 32% on a compounded basis from $0.81 to $1.12 - an earnings growth rate of just over 10% per year.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. 2020 Annual Report

Therefore, an earnings growth rate of 10% per year for the next five years is assumed. It is assumed that earnings will rebound to the 2019 level of $1.12 by the end of this year. Given diluted EPS was recorded as $0.97 for the nine months ended of this year, I take the view that this assumption is quite reasonable.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Form 10-Q: Q3 2021 Results

In addition, the following assumptions are made:

Terminal P/E Ratio

Given that the stock was trading at $19 at the end of 2019 and given a diluted EPS of $1.12, a terminal P/E ratio of 16.96x is calculated (19/1.12 = 16.96).

Discount Rate

The discount rate is assumed to be 7%, as a proxy for the assumed long-term rate of return on the S&P 500.

Target Price Calculation

The target price is calculated as the product of the terminal P/E ratio and the present value of diluted EPS in year 5.

The target price based on each scenario is calculated.

At a 10% growth in earnings per year, a target price of $19.83 is yielded:

Source: Author's Calculations

On this basis, it would appear that the stock is currently overvalued at the price of $25.

Looking Forward

If one assumes that growth will come in higher than the average from 2016-2019 (let us say 20% per year), we see that the target price of $28 is still just slightly higher than the current price of $25:

Source: Author's Calculations

Demand for casual wear has seen a significant boost after 2020 as an increased incidence of work-from-home arrangements has led to a greater appetite for comfortable clothing.

However, it is uncertain as to how demand could be affected going forward. With fashion demand having more or less rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, it is unlikely that we will see the level of growth that we have seen in the past year going forward.

Moreover, one risk factor for Levi Strauss at this time is a rise in cotton prices to a 10-year high. Invariably, continued rises in cotton prices will mean that some of these costs must be passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices - meaning that demand can be expected to plateau somewhat, going forward.

With that being said, Levi Strauss has been able to use its position in the industry to lock in lower prices for 2022, with prices expected to increase by about 1% in the first half of the year as compared to 2021 levels.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Levi Strauss is a financially strong company and there is clear demand for its products. The main concerns facing the stock at this time are higher cotton prices potentially eroding consumer demand going forward as higher prices are passed on, along with the possibility that the stock is simply overvalued relative to earnings at the current price.

As a company, Levi Strauss is quite a strong performer. As a stock, a price point below $20 might prove to be better value at this time.