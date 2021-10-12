Nejc Gostincar/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most attractive industries to me is the energy industry. As the global economy grows, it is highly probable that energy consumption will only continue to climb, at least for the foreseeable future. In order for this space to continue expanding, it requires the existence of companies dedicated to the infrastructure that ultimately facilitates the production and transmission of energy. One intriguing prospect in this space for investors to consider is Argan (NYSE:AGX). On the one hand, investors have an opportunity to buy into a company that is exhibiting an improvement compared to the recent past. And on the other, they have a business that has been extremely volatile. Pricing the company is difficult, but in some ways, shares do look remarkably cheap. This is especially true when you factor in the excess cash the business has.

Understanding Argan

Argan's business model really centers around providing goods and services necessary for the creation of energy infrastructure. For instance, its largest area of concentration is called Gemma Power Systems. According to management, this unit provides engineering, procurement, and construction (also known as EPC) services to the power generation market. This includes both traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy. Using the most recent data available, this particular segment accounts for 66.7% of the company's overall revenue.

Management has outlined three other units that warrant consideration. One of these is called The Roberts Company. It focuses on industrial fabrication and field services for both the light and heavy industrial organizations. Management attributes 19% of the company's revenue to this subsidiary. Next in line, we have Atlantic Projects Company, which provides turbines, boilers, large rotating equipment, and other related infrastructure installation, commissioning, and outage services. For the most part, this subsidiary focuses on servicing clients throughout Ireland and the UK. It accounts for 12.2% of the company's revenue. And finally, we have SMC Infrastructure Solutions. Through this subsidiary, the company offers telecommunication data infrastructure services. Of course, this particular segment is incredibly small, accounting for a paltry 2.1% of sales.

For the most part, Argan's business has focused on clients in the fossil fuel space. However, that picture is likely to change. Between 2010 and 2020, for instance, coal-fired plants globally have seen their share of energy production decline from 45% to 19%. By 2050, this figure is expected to drop to 11%. In 2020, natural gas accounted for 40% of energy production. This is expected to decline to 36% by the year 2050, but when you factor in that total energy consumption should climb by 50% by that time frame, total natural gas output should grow by 35%. The largest area for growth, then, would be in the renewable energy category. And management has said that they have experience building utility scale wind, solar, and bio-oriented farms and facilities.

Volatility has been the name of the game

Operationally, the picture for Argan has been extremely volatile. You can see this just by looking at the chart above. Over the past five years, the high point for revenue was in 2018 when the business generated $892.82 million. Just two years later, for its 2020 fiscal year, this had dropped to about $239 million. But then, in its 2021 fiscal year, the company saw revenue jump to $392.21 million. For the current fiscal year, things have been even better. Revenue in the first half of 2021 jumped to $259.35 million. This represents an increase of 75.7% over the $147.64 million in revenue the company generated the same time a year earlier.

The revenue picture here does warrant some discussion. As a small energy infrastructure company with a market capitalization of less than $700 million, Argan has the potential to win big from just one or two sizable contracts. At the same time, it is left highly susceptible to risk associated with losing contracts or winning them but generating a loss from them. Perhaps the greatest example is what is happening right now. A significant increase in revenue generated by the company recently has come to it as a result of a single project. This project is the Guernsey Power Station, located in Ohio. It will be a natural gas plant that has an initial contract value of $3 billion, $2.5 billion of which has been unrealized as of the end of the second quarter this year. In May of this year, Argan got approved for providing 235,000 photovoltaic modules for this project. That should prove as a further boon to the enterprise. But with the entire project slated to be completed sometime in the second half of 2023, being unable to replace it could prove problematic for the company.

I wouldn't mind the uncertainty associated with a single large contract if the company had a track record for robust cash flow. However, this has not been the case. In the chart above, you can see the volatility associated with net income. In its 2020 fiscal year, the company even generated a loss of $43.46 million. This did swing to a profit of $23.89 million in its 2021 fiscal year. What's more, in the first half of this year, it came in at $23.64 million. That compares to a profit at the same time a year earlier of $4.85 million. Operating cash flow has been all over the map as well. As part of my analysis, I even adjusted for changes in working capital to see if I could find some degree of stability. But alas, that stability proved elusive. This can also be said of EBITDA.

With the exception of operating cash flow without the changes in working capital factored in, financial performance on the bottom line this year has been significantly better than in prior years. This is good news for shareholders, but the historical volatility of the company means that anything can happen at just about any time. Fortunately for investors, the overall risk to shareholders is fairly limited. This is because the company has no debt and an impressive $491.48 million in cash on hand. This means that 70.5% of the company's market capitalization is essentially paid for by its cash. Absent something significant and unexpected, this means the actual probability of bankruptcy for the business is next to zero.

Pricing the company is a different challenge altogether. You can't really price a business with such volatile fundamentals. Of course, you can certainly try. If, as an example, you take the 2020 figures, then shares would be trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 16.8. That's not great, but when you look at it from the perspective of the EV to EBITDA multiple, the reading comes out to just 7. That is impressive and it is thanks to the absence of debt and the surplus of cash the company has. It also indicates that if management can continue to win attractive contracts and deliver on them, that upside could be attractive down the road.

Takeaway

The balance sheet of a company like Argan intrigues me, as does the fact that if management can capture some degree of stability in the future, that shares could offer significant upside. I like how low risk the enterprise is. However, I cannot get behind it when I consider how volatile its revenue and profitability have been in recent years. This matter is made even worse by its exposure to just one or two significant contracts. In all, the business might end up generating strong returns for shareholders. But I don't like investing in something that is difficult to see the future of.