Melissa Kopka/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) boasts a stable business model with strong brands in its portfolio. The company has adopted a new strategy intended to find growth opportunities and invest heavily to exhaust those opportunities. The management is creating value for shareholders, as the return on investment largely exceeds the required rate of return. The dividend yield seems rather safe, and we expect it to grow in the long term.

Uncertainties are gradually increasing in the market, as looming interest rate increases might punish growth stocks that are currently trading at unreasonably high multiples. Currently, the largest 140 tech stocks in the US (> $10 billion market cap) trade at a P/S ratio of 15.25. This multiple is 1.47 times higher than their 3-year average P/S multiple of 10.4. The correction might push tech stocks to historic multiples, which could cause a 32% downward move, causing panic among investors. Thus, we assume that now is a great time to diversify our portfolios and increase the weight of value stocks in our portfolios. General Mills is trading at a 2.04 FWD P/S multiple – just 4% higher than its 5-year average multiple of 1.96. The increase reflects a long-term profitability improvement, as the EBIT margin of 19.04% is higher than the 5-year average margin of 17.93%.

In February, the company announced the implementation of its "Accelerate" strategy, which is intended to use businesses' historic strengths and deploy them in accordance with changing consumer preferences. The company’s management intends to build strong brands through vast marketing spendings, offer innovative solutions to solve consumer problems, and invest in data analytics to understand consumer preference trends faster than its competitors. According to the strategy, the company is prioritising investments in its eight core markets where it has already built a profitable growth infrastructure. The "Accelerate" strategy assumes outsized investments in the five core segments of the business - Cereal, Pet Food, Ice Cream, Snack Bars, and Mexican Food. These five segments already represent 45% of total revenues and are expected to grow as long as the company’s management prioritises their growth. Management expects to generate high-single-digit EPS growth by deploying the strategy. They anticipate achieving 2-3% organic revenue growth and high-single-digit operating profit growth, converting 95% of net income to free cash flow, and returning 80-90% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

General Mills has achieved significant scale – it owns number 1 and 2 brands in segments from which it generates the majority of its revenue. Due to its large scale, it boasts strong pricing power with suppliers and is cooperating with a vast network of retailers. The company is reshaping its portfolio by selling slow-growth brands and acquiring new businesses with growth potential. General Mills is actively investing in expanding its presence in the pet food industry. The pet food industry represents 11% of its total sales, which increased significantly due to the acquisition of Blue Buffalo and Tyson's dog treat business. The global pet food industry is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR until 2025, reaching $90.32 billion. The segment brought significant growth to the business – the pet industry recorded organic growth of 20% YoY in the recent quarter, achieving a 13% 2-year CAGR. This is significant growth considering the fact that the total business was able to record organic growth of only 2%. Meanwhile, the company is selling its poor-performing brands. General Mills sold its Yoplait Europe business, which was losing market share in recent years. It had an almost 30% market share in 2011, which had decreased by half by 2019. At the same time, the business lost its pricing power, as its selling price per ounce was twice lower than the price its competitors offered.

Source: General Mills

General Mills is a low-risk company. Thus, its WACC is rather low at 3.5%. The stock has a beta coefficient of 0.41, while its cost of debt is 4.3%.

Source: Author

The company is generating a 10.25% ROIC, while its 5-year median ROIC is 10.74%. The ROIC margin of the stock is above 46% of Consumer Staple companies. The number significantly exceeds the required rate of return, which indicates that the company’s management is successfully creating value for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Du-Pont Analysis

In FY 2021, General Mills recorded a 25.8% ROE margin, which is above the sector median ROE margin of 24.8% and higher than the 54th percentile among this sector’s companies. The margin has decreased in recent years – it amounted to 35% in FY 2016.

Source: Author's Model

The net profit margin increased during that same period – it sat at 10.5% in FY 2016 and climbed to 12.8% in FY 2021. The asset turnover ratio declined from 0.76 to 0.58. The equity multiplier also decreased from 4.39 to 3.51, which is a positive sign indicating that the liabilities section of the balance sheet has decreased as a percentage of the assets.

Source: Author's Model

The Du-Pont model indicates that despite the ROE deterioration, the profitability and equity multipliers are on a healthy course. The asset turnover ratio deterioration raises some concerns, as it is only higher than 26% of this sector’s companies' ratio. During the same period, revenues increased by 9.5%, while assets increased by 46.7%. The fastest-growing asset lines are cash and goodwill. The cash balance increased by 140% during the same period, as the company created a cash cushion against possible economic downturns. Meanwhile, goodwill increased by 60%. Goodwill represented 40% of assets in 2016 and reached 45% in 2021.

Dividends

Currently, the company pays a dividend yield of 3.32% – lower than its 3-year average of 3.7%. During the last 20-year period, the company has increased dividends at a 6.7% CAGR. The current dividend yield is secure considering the fact that the payout ratio is 54% and the cash dividend payout ratio is 55.8%. Meanwhile, the company has a high interest coverage ratio of 8.45 and a debt to EBITDA ratio of only 2.35. Therefore, we believe that the company will be able to sustain its current dividend yield and continue increasing the payout amount in line with its cash flow growth. The company generated a TTM free cash flow yield of 6%. Its management intends to allocate 80-90% of its FCF to shareholders via dividend and share repurchases. In the case of an 80-90% allocation range to shareholders, we anticipate 4.8-5.4% annual shareholder returns. Management also expects a high-single-digit profit growth rate, which might indicate a double-digit total return opportunity. However, we assume a more conservative 4% annual return, which would bring a 9-10% total annual return to shareholders.

Risks

One of the major risks facing General Mills relates to inflation. The company’s management anticipates a 7-8% total input cost inflation in FY 2022, which can hurt the business’s profitability. The reasons behind the cost increases are shortages in the labour market and challenges around transportation. However, given the company’s strong brand, we believe that the company has impressive pricing power and will be able to overcome the threat without significant losses and margin deterioration. Meanwhile, the threat is more significant for smaller players that don’t possess the same scale and network and might be forced out of the market.

General Mills generates 75% of its sales in the US and 25% outside of the US. Its international sales might pose exchange rate risks – foreign exchange fluctuations might lead to revenue losses for the business.

Valuation

We conducted a historic valuation analysis to assess the company’s current valuation level. We compared the current P/E, P/S, and EV/EBITDA ratios with historic averages.

Source: Author's Model

Based on 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year averages, the stock price is fairly valued, as historic multiples indicate an intrinsic value of $62.3.

Source: Author's Model

To conduct a relative valuation analysis, we calculated the consumer staples sector's largest 30 stocks' P/E, P/S, EV/EBITDA, and EV/Sales ratios. Our relative valuation analysis indicates that the company is trading at lower multiples compared to the sector's stocks. As a result, we arrive at an intrinsic value of $91.3.

Source: Author's Model

Conclusion

General Mills’ stock is a great value play in the current volatile market environment. The company is investing heavily to attain new growth opportunities and outdo its competitors. We expect shareholder returns (dividends and share repurchases) in the range of 4.8-5.4% – a great yield for such a stable and low-risk business. Thus, we assign a Buy rating to the stock.