Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) as the second-largest ride-sharing service in the U.S. has faced a challenging operating environment over the past year. From the initial collapse in demand during the lock-down stage of the pandemic to the recent delta-variant resurgence of the virus; the stock is up about 12% this year but also down nearly 20% from a high back in Q1 highlighting the volatility. That said, a couple of recent developments support a more positive outlook which could add some momentum to the stock. First, improving Covid data suggests the worst of the pandemic is over particularly with rising vaccination rates. The other point here is that there has been a move internationally to ease travel restrictions which can likely add a boost to rideshare demand in the U.S. We are bullish on LYFT which is well-positioned to outperform expectations over the next year. We highlight six reasons we're buying LYFT now.

(Seeking Alpha)

1) LYFT Turning the Corner on Covid

With the core of the Lyft service based on transportation and mobility, the company is still waiting for demand to recover to pre-pandemic levels. In Q2, the company reported 17.1 million active riders, down about 19% from Q1 2020. While the company has seen a sequential quarterly improvement over the last year in line with the broader economic recovery, conditions for Lyft simply haven't improved quickly enough which has pressured the stock more recently.

Rideshare demand from segments like commuting and business travel remains limited with work-from-home policies still active for many companies covering a large portion of the population. There is also weakness in international travelers considering foreigners from over 30 countries have been banned from entering the United States amid health protocols.

(source: company IR)

The good news is that the outlook for Covid appears to be turning a corner. The data shows that compared to growing concerns from July and August when there was a surprising new wave of Covid cases, the trend is sharply lower over the last few weeks both in the U.S. and internationally with even health care professionals acknowledging "cautious optimism".

(source: worldometers.org)

2) Return of International Travel Just Starting

Our take is that all the cards are in place for a continued recovery of rideshare demand. The big update in recent weeks has been the announcement by the U.S. Biden administration that it will allow foreign visitors into the United States from 33 countries including the U.K. and much of the European Union starting November 1st. The expectation is for a surge of travelers into the United States by Q4 and through 2022 between tourists and other types of visitors that have been waiting nearly 2 years to enter. We expect this new segment of potential riders to add a boost to the rideshare market.

While Lyft and its larger rival in Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) should both benefit from this recovery, we believe Lyft is the one that will be better positioned to gain market share. Recognizing that Uber is more of a global brand while Lyft only operates in the U.S. and Canada, a case can be made that Lyft will benefit from some switching and substitutions with users looking to avoid "surge pricing" on Uber. With a 32% market share in the U.S. compared to Uber at 68%, we believe the spread will ultimately tend to narrow as more people recognize the value in Lyft as an alternative for an otherwise commoditized service.

Well cover this a bit more below, but Lyft's more concentrated operation in the U.S. can be seen as an advantage compared to Uber which has attempted to diversify into other segments like delivery and freight which remain unprofitable. By this measure, we believe Lyft has stronger fundamentals and can emerge as a winner in the core North American market.

(source: Bloomberg)

3) Improving Financials

Even with the difficult operating environment since the start of the pandemic, Lyft has been resilient in terms of its financials. Indeed, the adjusted EBITDA in Q2 at a positive $24 million was the first quarter of a positive result in the company's history. The adjusted EBTIDA margin at 3% compared to negative -9% in Q1 2020 as a pre-pandemic benchmark. An effort at cost cuts and financial efficiencies has helped with profitability. A big part of that was a 2% decline in operations and support expenses even in the context of revenues climbing 125% y/y.

Lyft has cut back on marketing and incentives while management made comments that it expects driver signups to organically recover as pandemic unemployment benefits lapse. The guidance is to gradually adjust spending between R&D and marketing as conditions improve. The contribution margin reaching 59.1% in Q2 of unit revenue including variable costs continues to climb as a key financial metric supporting a positive outlook.

On the balance sheet, unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $2.2 billion compared to $660 million of long-term debt. We view the liquidity profile as a strong point in the company's investment profile.

(source: company IR)

4) Earnings Upside

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for LYFT revenues to reach $3.2 billion this year, which compares to $3.6 billion in the previous peak of 2019. From an EPS loss estimated at -$0.37 this year, the market expects earnings to accelerate to $0.75 in 2022 and nearly double again to $1.63 in 2023. Assuming we're correct that the demand for rideshare accelerates through the upcoming Q4, we believe these estimates could prove to be conservative.

(Seeking Alpha)

The biggest takeaway here is that Lyft is expected to be profitable by next year as operating conditions improve in a post-pandemic recovery. The implied 1-year forward P/E ratio at 73x is in the context of a 36% revenue growth expected this year and 39% for 2022 with significantly higher earnings. Stronger than expected results over the upcoming quarters can be a positive catalyst for the stock.

5) Attractive Relative to Uber

Up against its larger rival in Uber, it's clear to us that Lyft has some relative value. We mentioned that Uber is more international operating in 71 countries while also involved with other areas outside of ridesharing. Still, some of that exposure ends up being a liability. Compared to Lyft which generated positive EBITDA in the last quarter, Uber's lost -$509 million for the same metric. Uber continues to lose money on delivery services as well as its smaller freight business. An expectation that Uber will be investing more towards R&D beyond the core "mobility" segment means that its cash flow and earnings will be negative for longer. Uber is also facing intense competition from regional ride-sharing platforms in different regions outside North America.

(source: Uber Technologies Inc.)

From the 2021 consensus estimates, LYFT's EV to forward revenue multiple at 5.0x is slightly below UBER at 5.6x. A case can be made that LYFT deserves a premium based on higher earnings growth and the expected positive adjusted EBITDA already this year. The trends here suggest that Lyft has more upside with the potential to reduce its valuation discount.

Data by YCharts

6) Solid Technical Setup

We also like the technical setup in terms of the trading action. Shares of LYFT have been consolidating gains over the past year since the start of the year. This current descending triangle chart pattern mirrors the situation heading into Q4 2020 when the stock rallied on the news of the vaccine development last year. For the company's upcoming Q3 earnings in early November, while its possible LYFT saw faced softness in this past quarter related delta-covid, we believe the market will be looking for positive guidance from management with data into October which could be enough to send shares higher.

(Seeking Alpha)

Is LYFT a Buy?

Putting it all together, several factors represent a positive runway for LYFT going forward. We like it as a post-pandemic reopening trade with an expectation that growth can outperform expectations. We rate shares of LYFT as a buy with a price target of $75 for the year ahead representing a forward P/E of 100x on the current 2022 consensus EPS. In many ways, the outlook is stronger now compared to when shares traded as high as $68 in early March. This is a high-quality market leader supported by strong brand momentum which we believe will capture market share going forward.

In terms of risks, beyond the potential for deterioration to the global macro environment, the Covid situation will likely play a key role in sentiment towards the segment. The possibility that a new variant forces new restrictions on travel would push back any timetable for a demand recovery with a significant earnings impact. Higher oil prices are also a current development in the market representing a cost for drivers. On the other hand, ridesharing could also get a boost as an alternative for consumers compared to buying a vehicle and themselves paying high gas prices.

There are also questions regarding regulations towards Lyft concerning the classification of rideshare drivers as independent contractors "gig-workers" or employees entitled to full benefits. While some rulings have gone in favor of the industry, state and local policies continue to be debated. Longer-term, the rise of autonomous vehicles could force some changes to the operating model although we don't expect this to materially impact the firm in the next 5 to 10 years considering the technological barriers and regulatory uncertainties in the rideshare market. For the upcoming quarter, the rider trends and contribution margin will be key monitoring points.