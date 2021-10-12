zoranm/iStock via Getty Images

This was originally published on October 8 for members of Reading the Markets, an SA Marketplace service. The story has been updated as of October 12.

Lemonade's stock (NYSE:LMND) has fallen sharply over the past year, with the shares at one point trading near $190. When the stock was trading at those insane prices, it was caught up in a massive gamma squeeze due to traders trading out of the money call options. Now, the equity hovers around $63 as of October 12, and some traders think Lemonade will fall even further. The company is not expected to earn a profit through the end of 2023, with losses not even forecasted to narrow meaningfully.

Lemonade's Losses As Far As The Eye Can See

Analysts see this company losing $3.83 this year, $3.89 next year, and $3.77 in 2023. Revenue growth appears to be more than anemic, rising to around $298 million by the end of 2023 from $124 million. Sure, its sales will double, but somehow this company still sports a $4 billion market cap. It seems absolutely incredible that a stock with no end in sight for losses and is expected to generate revenue of less than $300 million can carry a $4 billion market cap. That is more than 13.5 times 2023 sales estimates.

To make matters worse, the company isn't even expected to be EBITDA positive by the end of 2023, with a $165 million loss, only a minor improvement from the expected $197 million EBITDA loss in 2021. Still, the company carries an obscenely high market cap.

Lemonade Vs. Peers

It's hard to determine where a company like this should truly be valued, especially with earnings and EBITDA nowhere in the equation anytime soon. Most of its insurance peers trade for less than four times 2-yr forward sales estimates. Its closest peer appears to be Root Inc. (ROOT), which trades for just four times 2-year forward sales estimates. Lemonade's market cap would be around $1.2 billion, about 70% less than its current value at four times sales.

(Mott Capital)

Bearish Option Bets

The options market is betting the stock's decline isn't over, and that lower prices are to come. On October 8, the open interest for the December 17, $75 calls and puts rose by around 6,200 contracts each. The data shows this was part of a spread transaction. The puts were traded for $13 per contract, and the calls were sold for $4.30 per contract. In total, the trader paid $8.70 per contract net to create the bearish bet. It would suggest that the stock will trade below $66.30 by the middle of December.

LMND Stock's Weak Technical Pattern

The stock is now in a descending triangle, a very bearish pattern, with support of around $58.35, which is likely where the stock is heading over the very near term. However, a break of support at $58.35 could get this stock moving lower towards $46.60. The RSI is firmly trending lower, suggesting momentum is firmly bearish. There is a chance the stock can rise if it can manage to break above $67. It could lead to the shares moving and potentially even pushing to as high as $85.

Overall, it's hard to imagine how a stock like this could have ever traded for nearly $200 per share at any point. Even with the current market cap, it seems unreasonable to think there should be an upside case. But this is a strange market, and while the charts, the options, and the fundamentals all suggest lower prices, I guess anything can happen.