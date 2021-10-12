Oli Scarff/Getty Images News

In my last article on Citigroup (NYSE:C), I advised investors to remain patient. Citi is going through a multi-year transformation on strategic and operational levels. The results of these will take some time to come through in the numbers.

The management team is focused on execution and not so much about delivering short-term numbers to impress the analysts. This is a positive thing. The management team is also not overly concerned with the share price at the moment which is trading at ~0.9x tangible book value. Perhaps they welcome the opportunity to buy back shares well below book value and reap the benefits in two to three years' time.

The timelines are very much aligned with the new management team incentives' structure. Ms. Fraser's performance targets will likely only vest in the medium term, so the results in the next 12 months won't matter as much to her.

This is the time to invest in the franchise and set Citi up to bridge the return gap with peers. Mr. Market will likely remain skeptical for a while.

Citi has been a trading position and holding it as a long-term investment has been a classic widowmaker trade.

I have recently turned very bullish on the stock as I fully subscribe to the strategic and operational agenda articulated by the new management team. The medicine that Ms. Fraser is delivering is, in my view, exactly what is needed.

I have quite a high conviction that Citi will deliver in the next two to three years. However, I am quite cognizant of the signs along the way on this journey.

In this article, I will cover the key catalysts to watch for.

Catalyst 1: The Disposal of Asian Consumer Operations

Citi has announced the intended disposal of 13 (mainly) Asian consumer banks as per point 2 in the below slide:

So far, the only announced completion has been the Australian operations, which were disposed, at a premium to book, to Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Further announcements of disposals should be very positive to the share price.

Citi is expected to release approximately $7 billion of capital from these actions. Mostly that capital should be applied towards stock buybacks. That $7 billion of capital is translated to almost 5% of the current market cap of the stock.

The additional benefit is the simplification of the bank. This may also contribute to lower GSIB scores and capital requirements.

Catalyst 2: The consent orders

As reported in Seeking Alpha, the Federal Reserve has issued an enforcement action calling on Citigroup to correct longstanding deficiencies.

The company hasn't taken prompt and effective action to correct previously identified issues in the areas of "compliance risk management, data quality management, and internal controls."

This issue has been an overhang over the stock for the last 12 months or so. Naturally, addressing this matter is a key priority of the management team and is watched closely by all other stakeholders. So any tangible progress on resolving this (e.g. Fed signing off on the plans) as well as a clear articulation of the costs and benefits of delivering the program, will be viewed very positively by the market.

That alone, I believe, should drive the share price up by 10% or more.

Catalyst 3: Loan growth

One side effect of the unprecedented fiscal support during the pandemic is that consumers have a lot of savings in their bank accounts. Consequently, there were high repayments of credit card debts and Citi now carries much reduced outstanding balances compared with pre-pandemic levels. The outstanding card loans in Q1'2020 were $164 billion whereas of Q2'2021 the outstanding balance is only $143 billion.

Citi's consumer bank (especially in North America) is highly dependent on unsecured lending from the Cards segment. The low balances are a significant headwind currently and significantly adversely impacting the ROE in the consumer bank.

The upshot is that, recently, credit card spending is up strongly as indicated by the CFO in a recent conference:

Yes. So again, here, we are seeing higher purchase sales activity. That's a very good sign. If you think about the cards business, it matters a lot when you pull out in times of crisis. And it matters a lot when you decide to reenter, right? And so knock on wood, we've got that timing right. And so we're seeing both purchase sale activity as well as new account growth as we have reentered into the market and trying to bring in new card customers. We'd expect third quarter purchase sales to be up about 15% or so year-over-year, and we're expecting acquisitions to be up as much as 13% or close to that versus 2019 levels, and so really good acquisition activity from that point of view.

Purchases usually beget growth in outstanding balances. So all else being equal, one would expect loan growth to recover into the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022.

Catalyst 4: The Institutional Client Group ("ICG")

Citigroup's corporate and investment bank (otherwise known as ICG) is a key reason to invest in the stock. It is a top two global franchise that is second only to JP Morgan's (JPM). It has a very strong Fixed Income Currencies Commodities ("FICC") franchise whereas the crown jewel is its Treasury and Trade Solutions ("TTS") division that delivers close to $10 billion of revenue annually and returns on equity well above 20% (and closer to 30% if interest rates perk up). TTS is a closed-loop payment system (given Citi's institutional presence in almost 100 countries) that is instrumental to global corporates and MNCs and also serves as an origination funnel for Citi's trading businesses.

One area of weakness for Citi's ICG, however, is its equities franchise. Citi is under-represented in equities trading compared to its U.S. peers and relative to its customer base and footprint. Having said that, Citi has been making steady progress in recent quarters and routinely prints above $1 billion of revenue quarterly. If this trend continues, ICG could move its RoTCE from mid-teens to high teens returns on equity.

Catalyst 5: The wealth management opportunity

Citigroup is uniquely positioned, especially in fast-growing Asia, with its wealth management proposition given its brand recognition and capabilities in this space. Wealth management is a capital-light business that commands a high multiple valuation on book equity (see Morgan Stanley (MS) as a reference).

Mr. Market is currently not fully recognizing Citi's $6.6 billion of global wealth management revenues and potential growth opportunities. Citi is heavily investing in this business by hiring relationship managers in key markets. The decision to combine retail and private bank wealth management divisions is absolutely the right choice. The benefits are that the combined businesses are run efficiently as one global product deriving synergies and leveraging key competencies such as research, marketing, and back-end infrastructure and controls.

Catalyst 6: Share buybacks

I have touched on the ~$7 billion incremental capital that is likely to be generated by selling non-core consumer banks. Additionally, Citi currently has excess capital of ~$4 billion above its target common equity tier 1 of 11.5%. The earnings power of the firm is ~$15 to $17 billion and it also monetizes deferred tax assets at a clip of ~$1 billion per annum.

Putting this all together, Citigroup has approximately $28 billion of excess capital in the next 12 months that it can deploy to capital management actions. Back of the envelope calculation, based on current share price and dividends paid, Citi can afford to buy back ~17% of its market cap.

Final thoughts

I think Mr. Market will remain highly skeptical in the near term. Citi, as a long-term investment, has been a widowmaker trade and I don't blame Mr. Market for having a severe case of recency bias.

The stock needs several catalysts to play out for it to rerate. Predicting the timing of that inflection point, though, is challenging.

As discussed above, there are a number of powerful levers and catalysts.

The refreshed strategy is sound and I have a strong conviction in the current management ability to execute. They have made tough decisions quickly and are articulating a "whatever it takes" narrative to bridging the gap with peers.

I like the margin of safety underwritten by buybacks at below tangible book and intrinsic value. I remain "very bullish" and will back up the truck on significant dips.