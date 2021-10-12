Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) investment case after shares fell 13.0% since the end of August, following a series of high-profile negative news stories.

We initiated our Buy rating on Facebook in May 2019. Even after the recent correction, FB stock has gained 92.7%, including 20.8% year-to-date:

We believe that, while some of the adverse publicity represent larger risks than others, all are manageable and do not fundamentally change Facebook's long-term potential. Our forecasts show a total return of 70% (17.8% annualized) in FB shares by 2024 year-end.

Facebook is due to report Q3 results post-market on October 25.

Why Did Facebook Go Down?

Key negative news affecting Facebook since the beginning of September include:

Leaked Teen Mental Health Research - beginning September 14, the Wall Street Journal ran a series of articles (subscription required), based on leaked internal research, alleging that Facebook was aware of Instagram having negative effects on teen mental health

beginning September 14, the Wall Street Journal ran a series of articles (subscription required), based on leaked internal research, alleging that Facebook was aware of Instagram having negative effects on teen mental health Larger-Than-Expected iOS 14 Impact - on September 22, Facebook acknowledged in a blogpost it "heard from many (advertisers) that the impact on your advertising investment has been greater than you expected". iOS 14's impact was previously described at Q2 results as "generally been in line" with expectations

- on September 22, Facebook acknowledged in a blogpost it "heard from many (advertisers) that the impact on your advertising investment has been greater than you expected". iOS 14's impact was previously described at Q2 results as "generally been in line" with expectations Senate Committee Hearings - from September 30 onwards, the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security convened a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram, and Mental Health Harms” on the allegations above

- from September 30 onwards, the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security convened a hearing titled “Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram, and Mental Health Harms” on the allegations above Frances Haugen Emerged as Whistleblower - on October 4, the former Facebook product manager unmasked herself as the whistleblower who had leaked the Instagram research. She was interviewed by the TV show "60 Minutes" and testified at the aforementioned Senate hearing on October 5. She had also filed complaints with the SEC

on October 4, the former Facebook product manager unmasked herself as the whistleblower who had leaked the Instagram research. She was interviewed by the TV show "60 Minutes" and testified at the aforementioned Senate hearing on October 5. She had also filed complaints with the SEC Facebook Multi-hour Global Outage - on October 4, FB platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger were unavailable globally for close to six hours. Management later attributed the outage to a "faulty configuration change" on its backbone routers

These negative news stories, happening in quick succession, have soured investor sentiment. However, we believe they in fact had varying degrees of relevance to the investment story, and ultimately are just short-term issues that have to be dealt with and do not change the long-term fundamentals.

Who is the Facebook Whistleblower?

Frances Haugen was a product manager at Facebook during 2019-21. She is a Tech industry veteran who joined Google (GOOG) on her graduation in 2006 and has worked at other Tech firms such as Pinterest (PINS) and Yelp (YELP). She described herself as an "algorithmic product management" specialist and the lead product manager on Facebook's Civic Misinformation team:

Haugen's main allegation was that Facebook has repeatedly prioritized profits over public safety in how it handles content, specifically in the design of its algorithms and engagement-based ranking. She believes "Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy".

Separately, in a complaint to the SEC, she alleged that Facebook had concealed a years-long decline in younger users in the U.S.:

Most of Haugen's allegations are based on internal documents she accessed while at Facebook; she "did not work on child safety or Instagram or research these issues and has no direct knowledge of the topic from her work at Facebook", according to FB Communications Director Andy Stone. We believe the same is true in relation to Facebook's share of young users.

What Matters to Facebook's Business

To recap, 98% of Facebook's revenues are from advertising, whose size depends on its number of users, number of ads served per user, and the average price per ad. The price per ad has been helped by the ability to serve relevant ads based on what Facebook knows about each user.

Facebook Revenues Growth by Component (Since 2012) Source: FB company filings.

Facebook has relatively low costs on incremental revenues, and had a 38.0% EBIT margin in 2020, though there have been periodic fines and settlements:

Facebook Revenues, Costs & EBIT (2012-20) NB. 2019 G&A included $5bn FTC penalty. Source: FB company filings.

Facebook issues should be evaluated based on their impact on the above.

Why Investor Fears are Misplaced

We review each investor's fear from recent negative news in terms of its potential impact on Facebook's business.

Ability to Track User Activity

We believe the most serious investor concern is around Facebook's ability to track user activity, under threat from Apple's (AAPL) anti-tracking changes.

To be clear, this is a technological challenge. Recent iOS changes gave users the choice of whether to be tracked, so apps can respond by working out ways to (1) entice enough users to give permission; and (2) maintain the same targeting quality for all users with a smaller data sample. With its scale, proprietary technologies and existing data, we believe Facebook is well-placed, both in absolute terms and in relation to nearly all its competitors.

iOS 14 was rolled out in April and, despite negative press speculation about opt-in rates, Facebook reported stellar Q2 results and sounded sanguine about its impact in July. We believe the latest issues are part of the ebb and flow between new iOS versions and Facebook adapting to them.

In any case, digital advertising will remain superior in its targeting ability to traditional media, and continue to cannibalize its tens of billions of revenues:

This is a key risk but a manageable one in our view.

Facebook Share Among Young Users

The allegation that Facebook is losing share among young users appears to be centered around the Facebook app, and not its family of apps like Instagram.

One of the key documents leaked to the Wall Street Journal is a "Teens & Young Adults on IG & FB" presentation from March 2021. It stated that Facebook's "teen acquisition is low and regressing further", with "signs of delayed saturation" for those born after 2000; and that U.S. young adult engagement is "largely flat to negative compared to pre-COVID levels":

Observations on Facebook Young Users Source: Leaked Facebook internal presentation.

However, these observations were specific to Facebook the app. The same presentation observed that Instagram "new user growth is strong and retention rates remain steady"; "teen consumption remains steady" too:

Observations on Instagram Young Users Source: Leaked Facebook internal presentation.

Even for the Facebook app, the original whistleblower complaint acknowledged that Daily Active Users ("DAU") have continued to grow consistently in every other age cohort, including the second oldest 25-34 group:

Facebook DAU by Age Cohort (Since 2012) Source: SEC whistleblower disclosure.

Ultimately, we believe different social media platforms serve different user needs, and potentially different demographic groups, but Facebook remains the market leader overall and has a winner for young users in Instagram.

This is a material risk but a manageable one in our view.

Potential Regulations on General Content

One result of current controversies may be new regulations on what content Facebook can serve to users and how its algorithms decide this.

Facebook can easily cope with such a change, as evident by how its VP of Global Affairs expressed a willingness for its algorithms to be regulated:

"(The algorithms) should be held to account, if necessary by regulation so that people can match what our systems say they’re supposed to do from what actually happens” - Nick Clegg, Facebook VP of Global Affairs, CNN "State of the Union" (October 10)

We view such regulations as no different from those on traditional media like TV and radio in the past, which did not harm their popularity.

Facebook has had ample experience handling regulations-driven platform changes, such as the European Union's Global Data Protection Directive in 2018 and the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") settlement in 2019. Incremental expenses related to new regulations should be limited. As new regulations represent a fixed cost, they may raise the barriers to entry for new competitors and help Facebook in the long run.

This is a minimal risk to Facebook.

Potential Regulations on Political Content

Another outcome may be new regulations on political content.

Facebook has long called for such regulations, as it does not want to be the one deciding what political content should be allowed. Political content on traditional media has long been regulated in most countries.

Political ads at Facebook are minimal. For the U.S. & Canada, revenues from all politics-related ads were just under 3% of total revenues since May 2018 (less than $3bn out of $114bn), and Facebook has long regarded political content as a user turn-off and sought to minimize it:

“We stopped recommending civic and political groups in the U.S. ahead of the elections … now we plan to keep civic and political groups out of recommendations for the long term, and we plan to expand that policy globally … one of the top pieces of feedback we're hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO (Q4 2020 earnings call)

This is a minimal risk to Facebook.

Potential Financial Penalties

The risk of financial penalties is low and any costs will be manageable.

Except for the SEC complaint about investor disclosure on young user numbers, Facebook has not been accused of having broken any existing laws.

The largest penalty on Facebook to date is the $5bn imposed by the FTC in 2019 in relation to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, where Facebook was accused of deceiving users about how their private information was shared. Even after this penalty, Facebook generated $24.0bn in EBIT that year.

Long-Term Impact from Outage

We do not believe the October 4 Facebook outage will have any long-term impact, as such events have become commonplace at Tech companies:

Fastly (FSLY) had a service configuration issue that caused outages at Reddit, Twitch and multiple major news sites in June 2021

Microsoft (MSFT) suffered a multi-hour global outage in Teams, as well as "multiple" other Microsoft cloud services, in March 2021; this followed a similar previous outage in September 2020

Alphabet suffered multiple outages in Google services, such as Gmail and Google Drive, and in YouTube, during 2020

This is no more a risk at Facebook than at other tech businesses.

Is FB Stock Overvalued?

At $330.05, on 2020 financials, Facebook shares are trading at a P/E of 33.6x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 1.4% (FCF per our definition); on last-twelve-month financials, the P/E is 24.4x and the FCF Yield is 2.1%:

FB Net Income & Cashflows (Since 2018) Source: FB company filings.

Cash and equivalents were at $64.1bn at the end of Q2, representing 7% of the current market capitalization. Facebook continues to buy back stock.

What Will Facebook Stock be Worth?

We keep our forecasts unchanged from our last update:

2021 Net Income to be 20.0% higher year-on-year

2022 Net Income to be 10.0% higher year-on-year

Thereafter Net Income to grow by 15% each year

2021 share count to be 2,877m

Thereafter share count to fall by 0.2% a year

P/E at 32.5x at 2024 year-end

No dividends

Illustrative FB Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $330.05, we expect an exit price of $560 and a total return of 70% (17.8% annualized) by 2024 year-end.

Is FB Stock a Buy or Sell Now? Conclusion

Whistleblower Frances Haugen alleged that Facebook knowingly harms teenagers' mental health and politics, and is losing young users.

However, even her leaked documents show Instagram's strength with young users, and the remedies to her other claims are manageable.

Apple's anti-tracking changes are a risk, but we believe Facebook's scale and technology will allow it to continue adapting and growing.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Facebook stock.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.