Thesis: No Fury Like The Wrath Of A Regulator

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is the holding company for six fully regulated natural gas and electric utilities across six states. Around 60% of NI's operating income is derived from natural gas utility businesses, while 40% comes from its Indiana electric utility business.

As we've learned (some of us, quite painfully) from the case of Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), regulated utilities rely quite heavily on the goodwill and favorability of their regulators. After all, what it means to be a "regulated" utility is to be allowed a government-protected monopoly over a certain service territory with certain authorized rates of return on regulator-sanctioned investments.

When regulators look unfavorably on private utilities, or if they hold the view that investor-owned companies should not be awarded with what they view as high profit margins, they can very quickly cut utilities down to size. In PNW's case, regulators cut allowed ROE from 10% to 8.7%. That may not sound like much, but it is, especially when PNW's cost of capital has now gone up as a result of it.

Of course, the regulators might call this punishment for PNW's past high rates charged to customers based on confusing justifications. But this decision doesn't change the past. What it does do is make it much harder for PNW to invest for the future. It could end up hurting both PNW shareholders, such as myself and average Arizonans.

Hell hath no fury like the wrath of a regulator.

Fortunately, NI's regulatory environment is quite supportive. In fact, in October 2020, NI sold one of its utility businesses - Columbia Gas of Massachusetts - precisely because relations with regulators were eroding in this area after a pipeline explosion in 2018. This gives some confidence that NI's management will remain proactive in maintaining favorable regulatory environments to the best of their ability.

Remaining in supporting regulatory territories will keep NI's cost of capital and debt levels low and allow it to execute its huge capital expenditure plans in the coming decades. Fitch considers Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, NI's top three service territories, as some of the most favorable regulatory environments for natural gas utilities in the nation. The other three states in which NI operates are Maryland, Virginia, and Kentucky.

With 100% regulated operations to stabilize earnings, a favorable regulatory backdrop and an enormous pipeline of capital spending opportunities ahead, NI and its 3.6% dividend yield look attractive for dividend growth investors.

Planned Investment Pipeline

NI has a huge, $40 billion pipeline of 100% regulated utility infrastructure investment opportunities in the next 20 years, with $10-12 billion of that expected over the next five years.

Fitch expects capex spending to increase from an average of $1.8 billion per year over the last three years to $2.5 billion per year in the next four years. This is above even NI management's guidance for $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion of investments from 2021 to 2024.

Most of this capex spending is expected to earn a return for NI, which leads Fitch to posit a rate base CAGR of 10-12% from 2021 to 2024. That is off of a rate base of $13.6 billion in Q2 2021. Here's how the capex investments break down:

60% for gas utilities

20% for electric utility infrastructure

20% for renewable energy generation

Source: NI Q2 Earnings Presentation

Over 75% of planned infrastructure investments should be able to recover the full invested capital over an 18-month window and begin earning a return thereafter. The gray "tracker" box pictured above represents infrastructure investments with a rate base tracker mechanism that allows invested capital to be quickly recovered.

Notice in the above image that in 2022 and 2023, renewables make up a significant share of total investments. Most of these projects have already been approved and/or are in development.

Source: NI Q2 Earnings Presentation

Despite the trend of electrification spreading across the economy, around half of NI's planned investments over the next two decades are for its natural gas utility businesses. Even if the demand side of the business does not grow rapidly, NI will be able to add to its rate base by replacing iron and steel pipes with plastic ones.

NI's utilities enjoy allowed returns on equity ranging from 9.6% to 10.8%, according to Fitch. The electric utility enjoys a slightly above-average ROE of 9.75%, compared to the 2020 industry average of 9.4%.

Source: NI Q2 Earnings Presentation

To fund its huge capital spending plans, NI will need to issue a lot of capital in the coming years, both equity and debt.

Currently, NI has $9.1 billion of long-term debt (compared to assets of $22.3 billion) with a weighted average maturity of 15 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.68%.

Having such a low cost of debt (and presumably the ability to issue more low-cost debt) will be a major benefit to NI in funding its aggressive capex spending in the coming years. From 2022 through 2024, NI expects to issue incremental long-term debt between $500-700 million annually for safety & modernization capex and another $800 million in 2022 and 2023 for renewables investments.

As such, it's a good thing that NI's debt to total capitalization has dropped this year in preparation for this spending/borrowing spree.

Source: NI Q2 Earnings Presentation

Both its BBB+ rating from S&P and its BBB rating from Fitch remain stable, and management is committed to keeping NI's investment-grade credit ratings.

Finally, NI's annualized dividend of $0.88 per share is on solid ground, as it only represents 65.7% of expected earnings for 2021. In the first half of 2021, given diluted EPS of $0.80, NI paid out only 55% of earnings. Given that NI has now declared four quarters in a row of a $0.22 quarterly dividend, the next dividend declared for early Spring should be a raise.

Bottom Line

The midpoint of net operating EPS guidance for 2021 is $1.34. That gives NI a P/E valuation of 18.2x as of this writing. While not egregiously valued, it doesn't seem cheap on an absolute basis for a utility either.

Then again, NI expects net operating EPS growth of 7-9% between 2021 and 2024. That is above average for a regulated utility. In the first half of 2021, total NOEPS rose 4.8% from the same period of 2020. Morningstar expects to see EPS growth averaging 8% from 2021 to 2024, with dividend growth averaging 6% annually.

I would prefer to buy NI a little cheaper - around a 3.7% dividend yield, or a price of $23.75. But even at its current price, NI looks attractive for long-term dividend growth investors.