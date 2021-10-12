imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

The real estate industry is experiencing the biggest transformation amid the digital revolution. In 2019, over $30 billion in venture capital had been invested in property technology. The pandemic accelerated that, as millennials purchased their first home entirely virtually. A piece of technology that proved critical during this transition was Matterport’s (NASDAQ:MTTR) 3D virtual tours platform.

Matterport is spearheading a revolution that could change the world’s most valuable asset class forever. Here’s a closer look.

What Does Matterport do?

Source: TapSmart

The real estate industry is feeling the pinch amid the disruptions triggered by the pandemic. With limited-in person showings, Matterport is transforming the way people get to view properties without being on-site and in the process generating significant returns.

The company is giving landlords and property managers an easy way of capturing 3D rendering of their properties for prospective buyers to take virtual tours. It boasts a unique technology capable of capturing all the unique features and details of properties up for sale or rental.

While the technology is best known for enabling virtual tours, it is also an effective marketing tool for landlords, agents, and property managers in qualifying leads. The technology is already being used by some heavy hitters, including Redfin (RDFN) and Marriott (MAR).

Matterport is essentially a spatial data company as its underlying technology allows it to collect data on any space. The company is now the leader in capturing spatial data, with over 5 million spaces captured. Most of the data captured has been used for virtual tours on homes or Airbnb rentals.

Matterport’s business model

Matterport operates a freemium subscription model where free tier access is available for anyone looking to use the technology. However, to publish files and share with other customers, people must pay. The model has allowed the company to establish a stable unique revenue stream.

With subscriptions running from as little as $10 a month to $309 a month for businesses, Matterport has successfully addressed various facets of the real estate industry. The company generates a good chunk of its revenue from subscriptions, with the rest coming from the sale of cameras and licensing of the technology.

To date, the company has raised over $168 million through monthly subscriptions. By 2025, management is projecting subscription revenue to account for 86% of total revenue.

Market opportunity

By helping companies and individuals create 3D spaces in the real estate industry, Matterport is staring at a $240 billion market opportunity with 20 billion spaces up for grabs. Covering 200 million spaces, which could see the company addressing 1% of the market, should see the company generating about $2.4 billion in annual recurring revenues.

Source: Cestrian Capital Research

In the first quarter, revenue was up 108% to $26.9 million. While revenue in the second quarter grew by just 21% to $29.5 million, the slow growth was mostly due to a shift in subscription models. Additionally, the company continues to capture significant Spaces under Management which were up 75% in the second quarter to 5.6 million.

Why Matterport is a buy

The massive addressable market and the robust revenue growth underscores why the stock is a buy at current valuation levels. The market opportunity is enormous for the company and can only continue to grow as the digital revolution takes over, and people resort to virtual tours to sharing and viewing properties.

While going public in February, Matterport management reiterated they expect to hit the $123 million mark on sales generated in 2021. Revenue is also expected to climb to highs of $747.3 million per year by 2025, all but affirming the expected growth.

Going by the current share price of about $15.87 and a market cap of $3.84 billion, Matterport is trading at a forward price to sales ratio of 27 based on the expected 2021 revenue. Based on 2025 revenues, the company would be trading with a Price to sale multiple of 5.

Source: Matterport Q2'21 presentation

With this valuation, Matterport is not by any means cheap. However, given that the company is still in the early phases of growth, this could be a small price to pay. Revenue growth should strengthen sentiments in the market which should help support a bounce back in share price after the recent correction.

A 40% plus correction from all-time highs presents an opportunity to "buy the dip." Solid underlying fundamentals suggest that the company is in a robust growth phase and can only move higher from current levels.

The company's spatial data business is still very nascent, having already set foot in 150 countries backed by a growing subscription base of over 300,000 people.

In addition, the company is well-positioned to generate significant value on developers using its APIs and data to build a new product. The huge troves of data it is capturing could also allow Matterport to venture into new growth areas beyond in-person inspections.

For starters, the company could capture the home or office space with a cleaning robot. Its technology could also be integrated to help in home remodeling design.

While the company is not profitable, having generated a net loss of $6.2 million in the second quarter, people should not be concerned about the same. Matterport is in a robust growth phase, channeling most of the returns to growing the business as it looks to tap the massive market opportunity for long-term value.

Matterport stock

Matterport went public in February through a special purpose acquisition corporation, Gores Holding VI. After the merger, the stock skyrocketed from about $10 a share to highs of $28 a share. Since then, the stock has plummeted to just $18. That could prove to be an opportunity.

Source: Tradingview.com

The risks

Standing in the way of Matterport taking over the virtual tours business in the real estate industry is Zillow (ZG) and other smaller startups. The company could also be staring at stiff competition from big players such as Autodesk (ADSK) that could venture into the industry should the opportunity be worth it.

However, stiff competition won't in any way affect Matterport's growth rate as long as it stays ahead of the pack with strong execution from management.

Bottom line

Matterport is a proptech company at the heart of the digital revolution sweeping the real estate industry. The company has what it takes to be a household name in the burgeoning sector backed by game-changing technology and a huge trove of highly sought-after data.

With the company playing a key role in answering difficult problems amid the pandemic, it remains well-positioned to generate significant value for many years to come. The company's growth potential is too good to pass, especially after the recent correction in the stock market.