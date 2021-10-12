2021 Portfolio Review YTD Sept. 30th: (+5.2% In Q3 And +89% YTD)

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images News

As someone who has been obsessively following markets and trying to understand companies for the better part of twenty years, both formally and informally, I can only imagine how difficult it is for most investors to separate the signal from the noise. There is just so much noise out there and it is so easy to be pulled in multiple directions. During a normal week, you might read a few articles suggesting the market will crash, another series of articles suggesting the market will soar, and dozens of other articles all arguing stock XYZ is the best stock in a three thousand stock universe. Moreover, you will be told dividend investing is the only way to go or perhaps technology investing is where all the big returns are. Boy, I sure wish I was as smart and clairvoyant as some of the experts.

As for me, I am not smart enough to predict the overall market. And this year, after lots of tinkering and reflection, I finally realized that trying to time the overall market is just too difficult (and for perspective, I would only do this at the margins by holding extra amounts of cash, sometimes a lot of cash (upwards of 20% to 30%), and just to be clear, I haven't been short the market via index put options in ages).

If you take a step back, at the Tier 1 and Tier 2 firms, the sell-side often has a few Chief/Top Strategists that get paid serious money to write research, go on TV, have a convincing market view. Sometimes, but not always, this might include making bold predictions on the short-term direction of the overall market. Then there are sector Strategists that say buy this sector or sell that sector, as this will be in vogue. This is often accompanied with some slick marketing and many persuasive arguments. Again, there is so much noise out there, both on and off Wall Street.

As an aside, it makes total sense why Warren Buffett chose to spend his career in Omaha, far, far away from New York and all of its stock whispers and investment bankers.

As for my Q3 results, candidly, I have found the market exceedingly challenging since mid-June 2021. Despite these challenges, I was fortunate (perhaps lucky) to eke out a +5.2% return during Q3, which isn't too bad compared to the Russell 2000's down 4.4%. That said, Q3 made me realize that the days of milk and honey and printing money quarter after quarter might be behind us, as the halcyon days from April 2020 - May 2021 can't last forever.

Enclosed below is the YTD Performance through September 30, 2021 (+5.2% in Q3 and +89% YTD through September 30, 2021). This compares to Russell 2000 down 4.4% during Q3 and up +12.4% YTD through September 30, 2021. As I am mostly a small-cap value investor, my benchmark is the Russell 2000.

Source: Fidelity Performance Tab

Also, just so readers aren't confused, and I noted this in my last performance article: (1st Half 2021 Portfolio Review: (+$157K & +80%)) I managed one family account last year and two this year. The main account started at $205,000 on January 1, 2020 and ended 2020 at $396,300 (so the 2020 total return was +93%). However, entering 2021, I was instructed to maintain at least $200K in cash at all times (no exceptions). As the year progressed, I was encouraged to bump up the cash to $250K, then $300K, and then $350K. And by mid-June 2021, I was instructed to move the account to 100% in cash. It is a long story centered on risk aversion, fear of losing the spectacular returns, and scar tissue from the Q1 2020 drawdown. To make a long story short, during Q3 2021, I was able to opportunistically buy more JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) shares when it unexpectedly dipped from the high $13s to the $9s and $10s, in July 2021, but for the most part, this account is holding 90% cash now. So for tracking purposes, we can longer use this account due to this family member's risk aversion and desire to hold upwards of 90% in cash.

Source: Fidelity Performance Tab

For today's piece, I will briefly review Q3 2021, but spend most of my time sharing with readers the path ahead.

In Q3, my big winner was driven by the timely upsizing of Captain JAKK (JAKKS Pacific) (JAKK), taking the bet up to my sizing limits, 15%, when the stock oddly moved from the high $13s to $9. Outside of this timely upsizing of JAKK shares, again to my 15% sizing maximum, I then gracefully scaled back the position by selling shares at an average of the high $14s. At that period of time, the rest of the portfolio was struggling a bit, and once again I don't normally like to bet more than 11% to 12% on a single time. Outside of the big win in JAKKS Pacific, given the 15% sizing and low-cost basis relative to what turned out to be a move to the $15s, I was far less active during Q3, at least compared to in 2020 and the first half of 2021. The entire quarter felt like a grind as the market moved wildly from 'risk on' to 'risk off' with some big up and down days.

The Go Forward Vision - Mostly Buy and Hold

As the play by play of what happened during Q3 2021 probably isn't very interesting to read, at least for most readers, let's switch gears and let me walk readers through my thought process and vision going forward.

Before we do that, a big part of my process is reflecting on what is and isn't working and learning from those mistakes. I find the down periods are the strongest coffee, in the sense of alerting the mind and activating the senses. The grind and the challenging periods can be best for mind expansion and learning. So as I was struggling to find the magic during Q3 2021, as April 2020 - May 2021 had been nothing but pure magic, this was a time for reflection.

What I realized was that my bandwidth had been depleted as I was trying to spend 50% of my time on Buy and Hold ideas and 50% on tactical ideas. At least for me, I realized that I could no longer do both well as the mental gymnastics are so different to be successful at both (there is a different mindset and thought process required for success in both pursuits).

Besides the depleted bandwidth, I put together these charts (enclosed below and listed in three exhibits) and this reinforced my view that most of my time should be focused on Buy and Hold, with perhaps enough latitude to sprinkle in some tactical stuff (up to 15% of the time).

Enclosed below are three charts. These charts capture the total return (excluding dividends) from the time the free site articles were originally published and assuming the stocks were held through September 30, 2021. In other words, I reviewed all of my free site write-ups and Second Wind Capital write-ups (since I returned to writing on SA after a 15-month sabbatical due to a consulting assignment for a private company) and cherry-picked the best ideas. The reason for doing this was to go back and measure how many of my then favorite ideas performed and continued to perform. In other words, and no question Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 were remarkably productive and fruitful periods for putting capital to work, what I discovered was the good ideas tended to get better with age.

And as there were so many good ideas, I had to make +80% my minimum return threshold to make the list (the only exception on this list was Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) which was a rare sell idea). Moreover, this +80% return from article publication through September 30, 2021 excludes a number of trading ideas that were profitable and return in excess of +80%, in the short term, but they didn't maintain their performance in a Buy and Hold scenario through September 30, 2021. Two of the notable trading winners that didn't make the list were Alto Ingredients (ALTO) and Pitney Bowes (PBI).

Exhibit A - CCI's Best Buy and Hold Ideas Published on Seeking Alpha's Free Site

(Source: Author's List From Time of Publication Through September 30, 2021)

Exhibit B - CCI's Best Buy and Hold Ideas Published on Seeking Alpha's Free Site

(Excluding GameStop)

Now if I am keeping it real, I was heavily long shares of GameStop (GME) in the $4s and $5s, but I did sell it all around $8 per share, as GameStop never posted any good fundamental results. It was just a moonshot short squeeze driven by Ryan Cohen's big stake and involvement in the company.

Therefore, Exhibit B excludes GameStop so readers can get a better sense of the average total return from publication through September 30, 2021, as no question GameStop turned out to be a moonshot and skews the overall average returns in Exhibit A.

As you can see, the average return from the time of publication and assuming you never sold would be 446% (and some of these stocks have lower cost bases as they were written up on SWC first, as SWC was launched mid-May 2020, but let's not over complicate this exercise).

(Source: Author's List From Time of Publication Through September 30, 2021)

Next, here is the other Buy and Hold ideas that were written up exclusively on SWC. Again, so just to be clear, there is a write-up and buy recommendation in the SWC archives for these ten ideas.

Exhibit C - CCI's Best Buy and Hold Ideas Published on Second Wind Capital

(Source: Author's List From Time of Publication Through September 30, 2021)

So What's My Long Winded Point...

As I reflected on this list, I realized that I need to spend my calories more wisely as the high energy upstream swims hunting for new tactical ideas on a daily to weekly basis aren't the best way to maximize portfolio returns or of my bandwidth. Moreover, many of the well-researched and thought-out value ideas continued to get better with age. In other words, I found 26 stocks that generated at least +80% returns from the time of write up/publication through September 30, 2021, so I need to strongly consider letting the winners run as opposed to selling them after capturing +50% to +100% and hunting for the next idea. Let's face it, when it comes to stock picking, the hardest part is finding the quality value ideas, and your margin of safety is buying them at an attractive or fair valuation. Going forward I need to do a better job of letting my winners run.

Putting It All Together

If you are looking for me to predict and time the overall stock market, I haven't got a clue. After twenty years at this game, I realized that market timing, at least in the broadest sense of the phrase, is nearly impossible to time. As for picking stocks, if you are looking for pedestrian returns via dividends, I'm definitely not your author. And when it comes to technology, growth, and momentum, I also haven't a clue. I'm just a simple small-cap value/ special situation investor and I plan to spend most of my time reorienting my mind in a Buy and Hold framework. This will be a constant work in progress with tinkering along the way. That said, Einstein is credited with saying compounding is the 8th wonder of the world. In that sense, it doesn't take a lot of three or four baggers, sized moderately, to generate outsized returns.

Thanks for reading and wishing everyone an auspicious Q4 2021.