Introduction

In the recent past, illustrious auto giant- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), has been pulling out all the stops by laying the groundwork to successfully transition into the EV space, a market opportunity estimated to be worth $5 trillion over the next decade. The company now intends to spend $30 billion in cumulative investments for electrification alone until 2025 and hopes to have 40% of its 2030 global product mix linked to EVs. As part of this broad theme, last month, F signed an agreement with a battery materials specialist- Redwood Materials, with the former agreeing to plow in $50m to help the latter expand its manufacturing footprint.

Speculative news flow tied to Ford’s shriveling and soon-to-be-defunct Indian manufacturing operations has no doubt contributed to the recent strength in Ford's stock over the past week, but even before these developments, the stock had gained around 10-15% following the Redwood Materials news, so clearly there’s something the market likes about this transaction. In this article, I will primarily focus on the rationale and implications of this deal, followed by some other near-term considerations that investors may consider.

Why is Ford Partnering With Redwood Materials?

Even though Ford's stock has reacted well to the news, it’s important to put some things into context. Firstly, there’s precious little detail on what sort of cost benefits can be achieved (granted this is a project still in infancy and brimming with promise, so it would be unwise to expect too much of literature). Then, in the grand scheme of things, Ford’s initial $50m investment with Redwood is quite a pittance; rather, one can look upon it as a small component of their engineering and R&D spend per year, which has typically ranged from $7bn to $8.2bn over the last three years.

Secondly, benefits if any, will likely only accrue by mid-decade, as that’s when Ford’s battery production JV with SK Innovation (BlueOvalSK) goes live (targeting 60GWH per annum in traction battery cells by mid-decade). Notwithstanding these considerations, what really is the underlying rationale behind the deal? Also, before getting to Redwood Materials per se, I'd like to cover some aspects of Ford's portfolio and the EV cost structure.

So, when I think about the Ford Motor Company, I believe the company’s innate strength lies in its expertise in large vehicles, and this is probably something they ought to deepen. Principally, even from an economic perspective, it makes sense for Ford to focus on its larger vehicles as the average contribution margin of these large vehicles is 125% of the total average contribution margin of its entire vehicle portfolio, whilst the smaller vehicles have below-average and much lower contribution margins (this is with regards to their North American portfolio). Ford’s long-term goal is to get its adjusted EBIT margins to over 8% on a sustainable basis, and a more pronounced electrification thrust towards these larger-type vehicles (F-150, Bronco, Maverick, E-Transit) would be a key cog in achieving that.

That said, this is not an easy terrain to crack and prospective EV players who are looking to gain an edge in this space will most certainly need to continue to chip away at the cost base. The salutary qualities of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) over Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) have been well documented, but currently, the overall cost structure is still rather prohibitive, and much of this is on account of the battery component alone, which is more than a third of total BEV cost. The image below juxtaposes the average cost structure of BEVs and ICEs, and we can see that currently, battery costs for BEVs are the key differentiator between the two (although over the next decade this is expected to drop by 50% and should make the EV product more compelling from a cost perspective with an overall price differential of less than 10%). This has the potential to weigh heavily on customer purchase decisions.

Source: MDPI

For instance, consider the 100% electrified Ford F-150 Lightning, which will go on sale next year (the company has reportedly garnered bookings of over 120,000 units already which is encouraging). That said, given the bulky size of this vehicle (estimated to be 6,500 pounds, with the battery alone contributing 1,800 pounds) there are still question marks over the efficacy and aerodynamics of this vehicle, particularly to tow, which I imagine is a key incentive for many prospective buyers. The inordinate mass will almost certainly reduce the maximum range of the vehicle (apparently the much lighter Tesla Model 3 which only weighs 3,500-4,500 pounds saw a 40% range loss whilst towing a 750-pound trailer, so you can imagine what it must be like for a 10,000-pound vehicle such as the F-150 Lightning) and to maintain the USP of a towing truck, Ford may then likely have to increase the battery size, which will only put even more pressure on the cost base.

Source: Ford Capital Markets Day Presentation

Thus, in a scenario such as this, you can see how pertinent it is for Ford to invest and get better in battery manufacturing and recycling as it is a major swing factor and can really tilt things one way or the other. This is where this partnership with Redwood Materials can help. Over the next decade, Ford is targeting a 40% reduction in battery pack costs and around 8% of this will be linked to greater localization, and around 6% to material optimization/manufacturing efficiencies. I'd imagine Redwood would be a key agent in both these endeavors and help Ford become more vertically integrated.

Currently, materials such as cobalt, nickel, and lithium and their derivatives, are integral ingredients used in the battery infrastructure including cathodes and anode foils, and mining these materials is a hard task. Because of this recent EV boom, demand for these materials has gone through the roof, and the supply has not quite been able to keep pace (see images below highlighting the dynamics within the Nickel and Lithium markets), resulting in heightened pricing challenges.

Source: Statista

Source: Axios

Then consider something like cobalt which is largely just a corollary of copper mining; since 2013, demand for cobalt from the battery-related industry has been growing at 10% per annum, but the supply has been growing at a rate, two times lower (looking ahead, this situation is only likely to worsen as EV sales per year are expected to grow at 30% per annum in the foreseeable future, and you also have to consider demand from traditional industries such as aerospace and tooling which should come back meaningfully post COVID), and it is largely concentrated in specific territories such as Congo (DRC) which accounts for over 66% of the total supply, making the sourcing even more demanding.

It’s not just the sourcing challenges, the entire battery supply chain feels enormously convoluted and long-drawn. Consider the miles traveled and the costs involved (to say nothing of the elevated carbon footprint, given cathode’s polluting qualities) to manufacture just a single component such as the cathode. Cobalt is first mined from the DRC alongside Copper after which it is sent to the Nordics for further refining, after which the metal is then sent to the Far East and China for production before the cathode product gets shipped to the end-destination in North America, where it is integrated alongside other battery components which then go into the EV.

Source: Redwood Materials

Redwood Materials believes they can offer a more compelling solution to direct mining and the elongated supply chain, by using battery recycling technology designed to extract 95% of an end-of-life battery’s elements, including cobalt, nickel, and lithium. This greater emphasis on localization can also help drive down battery costs, reduce import costs, and also diminish the carbon footprint. It doesn’t just end with recycling, as the materials can then be refined further and manufactured back into precision battery materials again. If this can be ramped up, you’re looking at a highly efficient closed-loop circular supply chain right in Ford’s background.

Currently, there aren't enough end-of-life EV batteries for this technology to be scaled up (as the EV boom is only getting started) but the alternative is to then use old consumer electronics which are intrinsically high on cobalt content. According to BNEF, it would take over 6,000 recycled iPhone batteries to provide enough lithium for a Tesla Model Y, but just 166 iPhones to provide enough cobalt. Redwood has reportedly tied up with the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, Proterra for its recycling agreements.

Redwood’s target is to produce cathode active materials and anode foil for 1m EVs by 2025 (this would translate to 100GWh/year of material content) and 5m EVs by 2030 (or 500 GWh/year of content). Currently, Redwood is only producing around 2GWh of used batteries, equivalent to around 30,000 cars, but hopes to scale this up as more EVs reach the end of life. Do note that Ford's long-term plan alongside SK Innovation is to hit 240GWh of battery cell capacity (not just via recycling) by 2030, with 140GWh of capacity in North America alone, so Redwood should be in a position to comfortably help Ford reach its target through the recycling route, whilst also catering to other auto players.

That said, I want to reiterate that this is still a very fluid situation and remains to be seen if this recycling technology is scalable for EVs (currently most of the battery recycling is being done for the consumer electronics industry, with EVs only accounting for 10% of the recycling stock) and will be adopted by other players in the industry. Worth noting that certain skeptics such as Benchmark Minerals believe that recycling may only account for 10% of lithium demand even by 2030.

Closing thoughts: Is Ford Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Currently, I'm fairly ambivalent about Ford's stock in the short term as there are a range of headwinds and tailwinds that could push the shares either way. As far as headwinds go, firstly, H2 is poised to be more challenging operationally, relative to H1, and the EBIT will likely decline sequentially (from $6bn in H1 to $3-4bn in H2); higher commodity-related costs are expected to have a $2bn impact whilst investments in modernization initiatives should wipe out another $1.5bn. Ford's management highlighted spotting around $50m in inefficiencies tied to warranty costs (related to Mach-E and F-150) and there seems to be some improvement on this front, but compared to H1, warranty costs will still be higher by $0.5bn as they won’t have the benefit of warranty reserve releases which took place in H1. Similarly, Ford Credit will not get any benefit from reserve releases in H2 and thus this division will face a higher expense bill of $1bn on a sequential basis.

Source: YCharts

In light of these potentially tricky operational conditions in H2, Ford’s relatively high forward valuations versus history are not ideal. The stock currently trades at 9.6x, a ~19% premium over its long-run average.

Conversely, one also can’t disregard some of the potential tailwinds in store. Semiconductor-related production encumbrances should start easing and to buttress things, the company also has a bevy of new product launches such as the F-150 Lightning, E-transit, Maverick, Bronco, etc. over the next 12-18 months, which should provide a useful fillip to the topline.

Then, traditionally Ford has had some problems in managing its inventory; you can see from the image below that the days in inventory outstanding have been trending up over the years and choking their cash position.

Source: YCharts

Recently, management has been looking to address this by placing greater emphasis on a build-to-order online sales bank, whereby buyers order online from a factory rather than shop at dealerships; this should lower the inventory drag as there will be fewer vehicles on lots, it puts less pressure on their agent incentive structure, and they also have better visibility around real demand. One ought to see benefits of this in the coming quarters.

Finally, from a technical standpoint, I believe there’s still some opportunity to be found in Ford's charts and both the relative strength charts and the standalone charts support this.

First, we have the chart showing the relative strength of Ford's stock versus 33 other global auto manufacturers. Whilst this ratio no longer looks oversold, it does look like there’s potential for some more mean reversion towards the 0.3 to 0.34 levels as investors look to rotate within the auto pack (0.3 represents the lower boundary of the normalized long-term range between 2011-2017 whilst 0.34 represents the upper boundary of the long-term descending wedge of this ratio).

Source: Stockcharts

On the standalone charts, we can see that the stock is currently leaving imprints in the shape of a V-shaped pattern; from 2014-2020 it trended lower in the shape of a multi-year descending channel but there's been a swift reversal in proceedings with the stock breaking out of the descending channel in Nov-2020, and now forming an ascending channel in the ensuing months.

In August-2021 there was a decent buying opportunity with a couple of pullback candles (representing more than 23.6% retracement of the uptrend since April 2020) and now the stock looks on course to clean out some of the shorts who entered above the $16 levels and proceed to the $17 levels which served as a ceiling in 2013 and 2014. If a long position is considered investors may consider exiting here.

Source: Trading View

To sum up, the Redwoods Materials partnership looks promising on paper and should potentially enable Ford to better transition into the EV space whilst maintaining or bettering 8% EBIT margins (even as it focuses on large vehicles with high contribution margin), but currently, this project is very much in its infancy, and it would be prudent to not bake in overzealous expectations at this stage. In the short term, I see a range of conflicting factors that could aid both the bulls and the bears, and thus I'd rate Ford as a hold.