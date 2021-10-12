jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recent performance in the RV industry has been incredibly bullish for the companies that operate in it. Strong demand has led to surging revenue and surging profits. It is unclear just how long this trend will continue, but it does create an interesting scenario whereby shares of the companies that operate in the space appear to be rather cheap. Ultimately, we will likely see some sort of pullback in time, which begs the question of what kind of value exists long term. One interesting prospect in this market that investors should take into consideration is Thor Industries (NYSE:THO). Assuming a pullback does eventually take place, shares do not look cheap by any means. But they don't look all that pricey either. Though expensive relative to the competition, the company has demonstrated itself to be a healthy prospect. In all, for investors who have a long-term horizon, it may make for a reasonable opportunity.

Understanding Thor Industries

*Taken from Thor Industries

Thor Industries is a truly global provider of recreational vehicles. Through its network, the company sells towable RVs, Class A, B, and C RVs, camper vans, travel trailers, and other types of vehicles. According to management, the company generates 68.7% of its sales from the U.S. market. It also generates 16.1% of its business from Germany, 9.7% from other European countries, and the remaining 5.2% from Canada. When it comes to market share, the business is a force to be reckoned with. In the North American towable RV market, the company boasts a 40.9% market share. For the motorized category, this increases to 47.5%. Although its exposure to Europe is much smaller, it claims to have a 24.5% market share for the combination of motor caravans and campervans.

*Taken from Thor Industries

The company services clients at all of these markets through the 397 manufacturing facilities that it has spread across five different countries. In all, these total over 23.35 million square feet of space. It also has distribution operations throughout over 25 nations. This includes operations with about 3,500 independent dealership locations. Although the company is already large, this has not stopped it from buying up additional market share. On September 1st of this year, for instance, the company acquired Airxcel, a supplier of OEM and aftermarket RV parts and accessories. Excluding the 30% of sales that company made to Thor Industries, 80% of its revenue came from OEM work, while the remaining 20% came from aftermarket supplies. It produces RV furnaces, water heaters, RV window coverings, air conditioners, and other similar products. The purchase price for it was $750 million in cash.

*Taken from Thor Industries

Over the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, financial performance for the business was mixed but generally positive. Revenue increased from $7.25 billion in the company's 2017 fiscal year to $8.17 billion in its 2020 fiscal year. But then, in 2021, revenue skyrocketed to $12.32 billion. For the year, the company shipped 304,483 units. This compares to the 219,776 units shipped a year earlier. Not only did the company benefit from an increase in volume, but it also benefited from improved pricing. This is because inventories in the North American market have suffered as of late. Total inventories at the end of July of this year were just 58,300. That compares to the 63,900 seen a year earlier and it is down from 138,100 units in July of 2018.

*Created by Author

Just as how revenue has been a bit lumpy, the same can be said of profitability. This can be seen in the chart above. Even so, in its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated a net profit of $660 million. That compares to the $223 million achieved one year earlier. Operating cash flow has been more consistent. According to management, this metric grew from $419 million in the company's 2017 fiscal year to $541 million in its 2020 fiscal year. But then, in 2021, it dipped slightly to $526 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA has been all over the map. But in its latest fiscal year, the metric totaled $1.06 billion. This represents a more than doubling over the $504 million generated a year earlier.

Not only will investors point to strong recent performance as an indicator of potential, but they will also point to growing backlog. Back in fiscal year 2018, the company ended the year with $1.40 billion in backlog. By the end of its 2020 fiscal year, this increased to $5.74 billion. Today, that figure stands at $16.86 billion. This is indicative of at least one more really solid year for the company before we can expect to see any sort of pullback in demand. Of course, orders can be canceled. So there is some risk of weakness before that point. But the general message here is that robust demand is set to stay for the near term.

*Taken from Thor Industries

A challenge to price

All of this makes it very difficult to price the company. However, we can take a dual approach. If we price the company using 2021 data, shares look quite cheap. The company would be trading at a price to earnings multiple of just 10.4. Its price to operating cash flow multiple is only slightly higher at 13. And it is trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.6. If, on the other hand, we assume that financial performance falls back to fiscal year 2020 figures, shares look a bit more expensive. The price to earnings multiple nearly triples to 30.8. That is the only one of the three measurement approaches that indicate shares are incredibly pricey. The other two indicate that shares are still reasonably priced. For instance, the EV to EBITDA multiple would climb to 15.9. But the price to operating cash flow multiple would actually drop to 12.7.

*Created by Author

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to two other companies. One of these is Winnebago (WGO), and the other is REV Group (REVG). The cheapest of the two has a price to operating cash flow multiple of 7.9, while the more expensive one has a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.2. In this case, both the 2020 and 2021 figures indicate that Thor Industries is the most expensive of the group. I then did the same thing with the EV to EBITDA multiple, ending up with a range of between 6.9 and 13.6. Using the 2021 figures, Thor Industries is in the middle of the two. But using the 2020 figures, it is, once again, the most expensive.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though now is an exciting time to be following or owning shares in Thor Industries. The company has performed exceptionally well over the past year and backlog indicates that performance will continue to be impressive. Investors should not expect this to be a long-term thing though, but should instead see it as a once in a lifetime boon to the enterprise. If we take the more conservative route, two of the three pricing metrics yield a company that is not exactly cheap, but that doesn't appear overly pricey either.