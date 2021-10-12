Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since I wrote my most recent cautious piece on 8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), the shares are down ~34% against a gain of ~13% for the S&P 500. Since the stock is objectively cheaper now, it might be worth a look, so I thought I’d review the name yet again. At the right price, even a troubled business like this one might be worth owning, so I’ll try to determine if now is a good time to buy or not. I’ll make that determination by looking at the most recent financial performance here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Finally, I wanted to review the “buy the calls instead of the stock” strategy that I’ve advocated for the past two articles.

I hate to spoil the surprise, dear readers, but I’m about to. If you are too excited by the prospect of reading some of my stuff and don’t want to miss the dramatic twists and turns of my writing, and don’t want the “big reveal” this early in the article, I would skip this paragraph. You’ve been warned. If you’re still reading, don’t complain to me later that I spoiled the climax of this great drama. In spite of the fact that the shares are much cheaper than when I last reviewed the stock, this remains an “avoid.” The negative relationship between sales and profits lingers. It seems that this is a very profitable company for employees, but not for owners. For people who still believe in the name, though, I think calls are a compelling choice. They give investors much of the upside from current levels for only ~11% of the risk.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is remarkable in my estimation, given all of the “growth” the company has experienced over the years. For example, over the five years ended 2020, net losses have grown at an eye-watering CAGR of 100%. While not as impressive, loss from operations has grown at a CAGR of ~83% over the same time period. Shares outstanding have shown some solid growth also, up at a CAGR of ~4.4%. Stock-based compensation per employee has grown very nicely, up a CAGR of ~25.8%. Finally, revenue has grown at a very impressive 20.5%. The market has rewarded this growth in revenue while seeming to ignore all of the other “growth”, with the result that the stock has risen dramatically over the past several years.

I admit to being a disagreeable sort, though, dear readers. While the market has been impressed by the very decent sales growth here, I’ve always been inclined to ask “if sales rising at this rate simply result in ever-higher losses, what’s the point?” The fact that I’m the sort of person to ask questions like that may give some insight into the state of my social life. Anyway, when comparing the most recent quarter to the same time last year, it becomes apparent that this “higher sales lead to higher losses” dynamic is still very much intact. Specifically, for the first quarter of this year, sales were up a very impressive 21.7% from the same period a year ago. Net loss was ~$1.9 million higher, though, bringing total loss for the first quarter to $43.9 million. It seems that higher sales still don’t generate income.

The question remains unanswered. What level of sales are required to make this thing profitable? Since that question lingers, I’ll need to see a very cheap valuation to justify a “buy” recommendation on this stock.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I remain unconvinced about the profit-generating capacity of this company, but that doesn’t mean it’s a poor investment. Just because my alcohol-sodden brain doesn’t see something didn’t stop the overall market from rewarding long-term shareholders quite handsomely here. For that reason, I think it’s worth looking at the stock again.

In my view, there’s a strong negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns. Put another way, the more the investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit in the form of earnings, dividends, free cash flow, or sales, the lower the subsequent returns will be. This relationship is borne out by the performance of this stock over the past several months. For instance, when I last reviewed it, the shares were trading at a price to sales volume of ~7.1, which was near an all-time high. The shares subsequently fell in price, as all-time highs are notoriously dangerous times at which to buy.

As of now, the valuation has returned to something more typical, per the following:

Data by YCharts

“Returned to something more typical” is hardly a ringing endorsement in this case, though. For that reason, I can’t buy the shares. The company remains perennially unprofitable in my view, and so I must continue to recommend avoiding the shares.

Other investors obviously disagree with me, though, and they have their reasons for doing so. These are as legitimate to them as mine are to me. The question now becomes, if you are going to be long this stock, what is the most effective way to do that? In my view, call options are a much superior tool for the bullish investor here.

Options Update

In the article before last, I recommended investors eschew the shares and replace them with call options. Specifically, I recommended buying the June 2021 calls with a strike of $22.50. I think the advantage of these was that they gave the investor exposure to much of the upside of the stock at a fraction of the risk. Specifically, the call buyers put up ~13% of the capital and received about 85% of the gain on the stock. I consider that a return for the risk employed.

In my most recent missive, I recommended buying the January 2022 calls with a strike of $40 for $5. My thinking hadn’t changed. Given that the investing game is much more about avoiding losses as it is seeking gains, I thought it made sense to put up 15% of the capital to capture much of the upside. On the surface, that trade hasn’t worked out well, given that these calls are now bid at $.05, for a loss on the calls of $4.95. In the investing world everything’s relative, though. While it’s been painful for the call buyers to lose ~$5 per share on their call investment, the owners of the shares are down ~$11.65. My argument has always been that people should eschew this name until the company manages to turn a profit. If people insist on staying long, I think calls are preferable to share ownership. They offer much lower risk (i.e., the potential capital loss is definitionally lower) while offering substantially the same upside.

With that in mind, for those who insist on remaining long here, I’d recommend buying the May 2022 calls with a strike of $25. These are currently priced at $2.10-$2.65. So for ~11.5% of the capital at risk, the investor will capture much of any upside over the next seven months. I want to repeat once again that I don’t think it makes sense to buy these shares. If you disagree with me, though, and want exposure to this business, I think calls are the better vehicle to achieve that objective.

Conclusion

I am still of the view that this stock should be avoided until the company manages to turn a profit. Reasonable people can make a compelling argument that this stock is undervalued relative to peers and that there’s potential with a change in management. While I’m still frightened off by the strong negative relationship between revenue and profits, I can understand why longs might be hopeful at this point. To those people, I would say that calls are a much better way to execute this thesis. They give most of the “taste” of returns at far less “calories” of risk.