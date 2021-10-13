porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Every company grows uniquely but the path is guided by certain conventional stages. Each stage serves a specific category of investors due to varying risk-reward levels.

The tobacco industry is at the 4th stage today. Increased awareness of the health impact of smokable tobacco and increased fear of regulation has made the companies "sin stocks." But the industry is transforming through next-generation products such as medical nicotine, vapor, and cannabis, making this opportunity one of growth and long-term wealth generation. Due to their cheap valuation, high yields, and capital upside opportunity, this Stage 4 industry is one with high rewards.

Today, we discuss British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: NYSE:BTI), a global leader in tobacco products, and an undervalued, high-yield opportunity. BTI is a global leader in tobacco products with an established network in developed and emerging economies. Despite its decades-long track record of handsomely rewarding shareholders, BTI is significantly undervalued today. The stock currently yields 8.4% with an enormous dividend coverage of 1.43 times (or (143%)! Overall, negative perception and fears of regulation in the U.S. are the reasons for the "sin stock" branding but remember that this industry is already one of the most regulated and heavily taxed.

Background

Founded in 1902, British American Tobacco (also commonly referred to by the acronym "BAT") has built an enterprise that makes over 150 million consumer interactions every day at over 11 million retail points of sale. With over 200 tobacco brands across 200 markets worldwide, BTI is the largest tobacco company by net revenues and second-largest by cigarette volume.

In recent years, despite a decline in the sale of combustible tobacco products - the core of its business for the better part of the century - the company has demonstrated growing revenues, maintained its competitive advantage, and paid out growing dividends. Combustible tobacco is the cash cow funding the company's next-generation product segments that have gained traction among Millennials and Generation Z. As we will see in this article, these segments have shown impressive growth numbers in recent quarters. They are set to propel this Big Tobacco leader's business for the upcoming decades, rewarding shareholders handsomely in the process.

The Business

Despite the decline in cigarette consumption in developed nations, the legacy division provides revenue growth for BTI. This is due to the company's exposure to several countries where cigarettes continue to have a large and growing consumer base. In 2020, the company reported growing sales volumes in Brazil, Bangladesh, and Turkey, to name a few such countries. In H1 2021, combustible revenue was up 5.8% YoY due to emerging market recovery.

The story's real highlight is BTI’s next-generation products, constituting a growing percentage of the overall revenue mix.

BTI’s Geographic Revenue Mix

Looking into the 2020 annual report, we see that BAT brings about 45% of its total revenue from the U.S.

Emerging markets continue to be highly profitable for BTI, with growing cigarette sales in Bangladesh, Mexico, Vietnam, Russia, and Turkey helping offset declining combustible product sales in other regions. As such, overall combustible revenue continues to show growth, which is not the case for other Big Tobacco players.

U.S. Regulatory Concerns

There are widespread concerns in their large United States market about the FDA‘s aim to regulate nicotine levels in an effort to reduce addiction. It is important to remember that these aren’t new threats to the industry. Four years ago, the FDA announced a similar effort to regulate tobacco and nicotine with the intent to reduce smoking rates. That announcement sent big tobacco stocks plunging. In fact, to this date, BTI stock remains 50% lower since the announcement.

BTI has become increasingly proficient at mitigating the impacts of such regulations on their earnings. The image below shows how the company has experienced a similar menthol ban in the E.U. and Turkey, and has successfully retained consumers within other cigarette brands or emerging products.

In the U.S., BTI's Reynolds American division obtained just 3.5% of its 2020 revenue from new categories. The story is just getting started and there is plenty of room to expand.

BTI is targeting £5 billion in sales globally from new categories by 2025. That is indicative of a 41% CAGR in 5 years, from FY20’s £883 million.

Tobacco players innovating to outsmart the FDA

Recently, the FDA denied the first marketing applications for about 55,000 flavored e-cigarette products from small players such as Vapor Salon. The company said it would be switching to synthetic tobacco.

In 2009, President Barack Obama signed into law the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. Within this law, a tobacco product is defined as one that is made or derived from tobacco that is intended for human consumption.

As such, synthetic nicotine, a lab-made substance, is out of the FDA’s scope. Hence, this unregulated loophole is providing a lifeline to the smaller players in the industry. If nicotine indeed becomes a problem for Big Tobacco, investors can rest assured knowing there are many handy alternates to propel the business for the decades to come.

Growing Non-Combustibles Segment

Nicotine, heated tobacco, and vapor are the tobacco industry's next-generation products popular among the Millennials and Generation Z. The nicotine segment also has medical use applications. BTI is focused on transforming itself from combustible tobacco to a multi-category consumer packaged goods company.

The execution has been strong too. Non-combustible product consumer acquisition increased by 2.6 million to 16.1 million in H1 2021. Looking at the growth of this new segment, we see that revenues have doubled in the past 4.5 years, an impressive CAGR of 16.8%.

Since January 2020, Vuse/Vype subscriber count has increased five times to reach over 17,500. The average subscriber lifetime value of these products is roughly three times that of a traditional retail customer indicating stickiness of the products. (source)

Vapor revenue grew 59% YoY, Glo revenue was up 38% YoY, and Velo revenue increased 63% YoY. These are impressive growth numbers indicating strength in the next-generation product portfolio.

Cannabis will be another new category

Regulatory pressure almost always precedes innovation and transformation. This is true in big tech and is proving true with smoking too. Cannabis is gradually being legalized across the country, starting with medical use and recreational use follows.

In February 2020, BTI announced that they were researching CBD and THC flavorings for their Vype and Vuse e-cigarettes. In January 2021, BAT began test-marketing a range of CBD products called the VUSE CBD Zone in Manchester, UK as part of their efforts to go beyond nicotine. BAT aims for a nationwide roll-out of VUSE CBD Zone later on in 2021 or early 2022. The company’s investment in cannabis producer Canadian - Organigram is reflective of its efforts to enhance cannabis offerings.

Millennials remain the largest consumers of medical and recreational cannabis. Large percentage of Generation-Z is not old enough to use cannabis yet, so this number is expected to only increase with time.

Ahead of the Competition

Due to its far-reaching network and global leadership position, BTI has consistently maintained higher gross margins compared to the competition.

We saw earlier that BTI's next-generation segment is growing strongly. It is noteworthy that this segment growth is more significant than its peers. Also, BTI's core "sin" business of combustible products is still growing due to its participation in emerging markets. This is a sharp contrast to the numbers shown by Philip Morris International (PM) and Altria (MO), where smokable revenues are pretty much flat YoY.

Source: Company Filings

Better Value than the Competition

Tobacco stocks have been on the decline for almost four years, and dividends have been the only source of happiness for the investors.

"Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful" - Warren Buffett

At this time, Altria and Philip Morris International are beginning to recover from the decline, but BTI continues to trade cheap despite yielding the highest in the group. Not just that, BTI’s dividends come at the lowest payout ratio.

BTI's dividend was just raised by 2.5% earlier this year. This dividend comes at a modest payout ratio of 65% (for the year), indicating its sustainability and the potential room for further increases.

Investment Grade Balance Sheet

One of the areas of concern for BTI investors is its debt being on the higher side of the peer group. A considerable amount of this debt was taken on when BTI began acquiring and then took over complete control of Reynolds America in 2017. At a total of $86 billion, this transaction was a massive one with years of integration costs.

This acquisition does bring positives to the table for BTI. Reynolds gives BTI its presence in the highly lucrative but highly regulated U.S. market, making BTI the only tobacco giant with a leading presence in the U.S. and international markets.

Despite the higher Debt/EBITDA multiple, it is noteworthy that BTI's senior unsecured debt carries investment-grade ratings. Fitch rated BTI's debt BBB with a stable outlook due to its leadership role in a reasonably consolidated sector, brand diversification, and potential to grow next-generation products using the wide range of mature, cash-generating business. Interest coverage by EBITDA was 7.4x at the end of FY20, the highest in recent years. Together, these indicate that BTI is financially stable and the dividend is safe.

BTI continues to de-lever the balance sheet with goals to hit ~3x adjusted debt/EBITDA by the end of the year. BTI's reasonably stable position in the market, dividend payout backed by its steady cash flow in this relatively predictable market should quickly help the company effectively deleverage while maintaining the dividend.

Analyst Price Target

According to the WSJ analysts covering BTI (as of Oct. 11, 2021), the stock carries a “Buy Rating” with a price target of $50.12 per share. This implies a 44% upside from the current price.

We believe that the price target should be achievable over the next 12 to 18 months once you factor in their massive profit margin expansion and rapidly growing earnings.

Conclusion

Deeply discounted stocks are difficult to find in this market. British American Tobacco is one of the tobacco leaders both in the U.S. and internationally and has one of the most far-reaching distribution networks in the world. In fact, it is one of the cheapest stocks you can buy today!

I love undervalued opportunities that pay dividends. This is because I can sit back and harvest quarterly dividends while waiting for the capital upside to accrue. BTI is a fantastic income investment with a significant upside. I hold a small position in the stock. With an 8.4% yield, I am excited to collect these big dividends as I wait for Mr. Market to value the company higher.

Big Government has persistently tried to regulate big tobacco, but the leaders have thrived for decades, rewarding shareholders handsomely in the process. The menthol ban concern in the U.S. isn’t new to BTI. The company has successfully navigated the same situation in the E.U. with impressive consumer retention. Despite cigarettes being on the decline in developed nations, new category products and cannabis are growing in popularity among the younger generation. With cannabis increasingly being legalized in more and more states, the opportunity is big for BTI. BTI has a gigantic dividend coverage of 1.43%. It carries an investment-grade balance sheet. It is one of the best high-quality bargains you can buy today with +40% upside potential.

British American Tobacco has a bright future and will be a valuable asset to a retirement portfolio for years to come. This stock is set to be the biggest cash cow for your retirement, and with big upside potential.

British American Tobacco PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and trades on the NYSE in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) under symbol BTI. Being a British company, dividends are distributed in British Pounds ("GBP") and paid to BTI shareholders in USD at an exchange rate determined on the applicable payment date. However, it will take the ADR agent (Citibank) about five additional days to process the payment into your account. Citibank will deduct a customary transaction fee of 0.005 per share (~0.7%). More detail and dividend history are available on BAT's ADS information page.

At today's exchange rate (Oct. 11), the next dividend would be ~USD $0.73.

Ex-dividend Dec. 22, 2021, payment date Feb. 9, 2022.