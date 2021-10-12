utah778/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Enfusion

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) has filed to raise $300 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides an investment management and reporting system to institutional investors worldwide.

Enfusion’s proposed revenue multiples at IPO are acceptable given its high growth rate and future potential, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Enfusion was founded to develop a suite of investment management software functions for portfolio management purposes.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kim, who has been with the firm since March 2020 and was previously in management at Bridgewater Associates.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Portfolio Management

Order Execution

Accounting / General Ledger

Analytics

Technology-Powered Services

Enfusion has received at least $168 million in equity investment from investors including FTV, Stephen Malherbe, HH ELL Holdings, Scott Werner and affiliates of ICONIQ Capital Management.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues client relationships through its direct sales and marketing team and informally through referral partners.

Enfusion derives 98% of its revenue via its SaaS recurring subscription software platform and client contracts usually have a term of one year in length.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 14.6% 2020 12.5% 2019 12.6%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, dropped to 1.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 1.8 2020 2.1

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

ENFN’s most recent calculation was 60% as of June 30, 2021, so the firm has performed very well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 37% EBITDA % 23% Total 60%

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for 2020 was 120%, a solid result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Enfusion’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Marketprimes, the global investment management software market was an estimated $3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach nearly $4.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire by users to automate repetitive tasks so they can focus on maximizing portfolio performance and creating more sophisticated approaches.

Also, assessing risks and exposures and being able to efficiently report and share the information with stakeholders will drive demand for more capable solutions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

SS&C

State Street

SAP

BNY Mellon (Eagle)

SimCorp

BlackRock

FIS

Northern Trust

Others

Enfusion’s Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating profit

Increased cash flow from operations in 1H 2021

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 50,802,000 36.9% 2020 $ 79,565,000 34.8% 2019 $ 59,027,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 37,216,000 36.3% 2020 $ 58,207,000 38.4% 2019 $ 42,066,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 73.26% 2020 73.16% 2019 71.27% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 11,713,000 23.1% 2020 $ 6,074,000 7.6% 2019 $ 13,869,000 23.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 8,360,000 2020 $ 4,061 2019 $ 12,656,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021 $ 7,803,000 2020 $ 1,665,000 2019 $ 12,306,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of June 30, 2021, Enfusion had $14.5 million in cash and $109.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($3.4 million).

IPO Details

ENFN intends to sell 13.32 million shares and selling stockholders hope to sell 3.4 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing investor ICONIQ and new investor Dragoneer have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to 20% of the total offering in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Class A and Class B common stockholders will each receive one vote per share, but Class B stockholders will not have any dividend or distribution rights upon company liquidation or winding up.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex-underwriter options) would approximate $1.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.58%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to acquire an equivalent number of newly-issued Common Units from Enfusion Ltd. LLC, as described under “Organizational Structure—Reorganization Transactions,” which will in turn use [i] to repay outstanding indebtedness under our credit facility totaling approximately $98.8 million in aggregate principal amount, which indebtedness bears interest at a base rate of 4.25% plus an incremental variable interest rate of our choice of the one-, three- or six-month LIBOR, subject to a 1% minimum, and has a maturity date of December 17, 2025, [ii] to satisfy approximately $14.8 million of tax withholding obligations for federal payroll taxes arising with respect to obligations to issue Class A common stock to former holders of Award Units under our former Change in Control Bonus Plan and to a non-executive employee in exchange for termination of an agreement pursuant to which we were obligated to pay a percentage of our annual net profit and a cash payment upon the earlier of the employee’s termination of employment or a liquidity event, and [iii] approximately $56.5 million for general corporate purposes and to bear all of the expenses of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal claims that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Enfusion

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,808,868,176 Enterprise Value $1,730,017,176 Price / Sales 19.40 EV / Revenue 18.55 EV / EBITDA 290.03 Earnings Per Share -$0.02 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.58% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,360,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.19% Revenue Growth Rate 36.86% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be SimCorp (OTC:SICRF); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric SimCorp Enfusion Variance Price / Sales 8.08 19.40 140.1% EV / Revenue 7.98 18.55 132.5% EV / EBITDA 27.56 290.03 952.4% Revenue Growth Rate 4.4% 36.86% 732.03% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary

Enfusion is seeking public capital market funding to lower debt and for its general corporate expansion plans.

The company’s financials show increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and a rebound in results in the first half of 2021, probably due to a 2020 pandemic-induced slowdown in client decision-making.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was negative ($3.4 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate fell slightly to 1.8x in the most recent six-month reporting period.

The company’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for 2020 was 120%, a solid performance. It's Rule of 40 result was quite impressive at 60%.

The market opportunity for providing institutional investment management and reporting software is large and expected to grow materially over the coming years.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 8.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The institutional investment management market is undergoing some change due to the effects of the global pandemic on asset/investment manager operations, so companies that enable greater decentralization of operations will likely do well over the medium term.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the increasing competition in the marketplace, but the firm’s growth rate indicates it is competing quite well.

As for valuation, compared to legacy provider Simcorp, the IPO is valued at more than double its revenue multiples.

However, Enfusion is growing revenue at a far higher rate of growth and is positioned as a SaaS provider of modern software solutions to clients.

With a SaaS subscription model, Enfusion’s proposed revenue multiples at IPO are acceptable given its strong growth rate and future potential, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 20, 2021.