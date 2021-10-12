P10 Pursues $300 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- P10 has filed proposed terms for a $300 million IPO.
- The firm provides access and advisory services to alternative asset investments for institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
- PX has produced strong revenue growth and operating margin results; though the IPO isn't cheap, it is worth consideration.
A Quick Take On P10
P10 (NYSE:PX) has filed to raise $300 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides investors with access to alternative asset markets.
While the IPO isn’t cheap, the firm’s revenue growth trajectory, operating margin performance and potential for future growth are enviable, so the IPO is worth a close look.
Company
Dallas, Texas-based P10 was founded to provide advisory services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds seeking exposure to various alternative assets.
Management is headed by Chairman and Co-CEO Robert Alpert, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO and Chairman of Globalscape and the founder and portfolio manager of Atlas Capital Management.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Private Equity
Venture Capital
Impact Investing
Private Credit
The company generates revenue from recurring management and advisory fees that are mostly earned on committed capital subject to long-term lock-up agreements.
P10 has received at least $524 million in equity investment from investors.
Client Acquisition
The company seeks business relationships with a wide variety of investors through its dedicated business development and investor relationships teams.
Management is also seeking to grow through acquisitions, perhaps to add new asset class solutions to 'foster deeper manager relationships.'
Compensation and Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
36.1%
|
2020
|
36.4%
|
2019
|
27.5%
(Source)
The Compensation and Benefits efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Compensation and Benefits spend, rose to 1.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Compensation and Benefits
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
1.6
|
2020
|
0.9
(Source)
P10’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Deloitte, passive funds and private capital have outperformed active domestic equity and hedge funds for the period 2010 to 2019.
Notably, advisory companies expect to reduce their costs over the near term as a result of the global pandemic.
Firms will also seek to increase their investment to improve their client communication and engagement through digital means.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
BlackRock
Invesco
Goldman Sachs
Capital Group
Oaktree Capital
Others
P10’s Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strong growth in topline revenue
Variable but rebounding operating profit
Uneven but higher cash flow from operations in 1H 2021
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 66,756,000
|
144.5%
|
2020
|
$ 67,368,000
|
50.0%
|
2019
|
$ 44,902,000
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 17,126,000
|
25.7%
|
2020
|
$ 8,689,000
|
12.9%
|
2019
|
$ 12,811,000
|
28.5%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 5,182,000
|
2020
|
$ 23,806,000
|
2019
|
$ 11,941,000
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2021
|
$ 17,604,000
|
2020
|
$ 10,670,000
|
2019
|
$ 16,813,000
(Source)
As of June 30, 2021, P10 had $18 million in cash and $315 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $20.6 million.
IPO Details
P10 intends to raise $300 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, with the company offering 11.5 million shares and selling stockholders intending to sell 8.5 million shares.
The company operating subsidiary’s stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol “PIOE”. The last reported sale price on October 11, 2021 was $11.25 per share, but the operating subsidiary will undergo a reverse stock-split of 0.7 for 1 basis as part of the IPO process.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B stockholders will receive ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding the effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.92%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
...we currently intend to use approximately $86.8 million of the net proceeds from this offering to repay principal and interest under the Facility, approximately $12.4 million to pay down outstanding principal on the Seller Notes, $1.5 million to cash settle certain stock option awards, $1.0 million to fund the dividend on P10 Intermediate’s preferred stock and approximately $4.5 million to pay the expenses incurred in connection with this offering and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to expand our business and enter into new lines of business or geographic markets, including the payment of earn-out payments, on completed and future acquisitions.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says there are 'no material proceedings pending or, to our knowledge, threatened against us.'
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$1,884,833,940
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,999,229,940
|
Price / Sales
|
17.64
|
EV / Revenue
|
18.72
|
EV / EBITDA
|
104.73
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.20
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
15.92%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$15.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$20,640,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
1.10%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
144.52%
(Source)
Commentary
P10 is seeking to go public to pay down debt and for its future general corporate expansion plans.
The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue growth, uneven but rebounding operating profit, and variable and higher cash flow from operations in 1H 2021.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 was $20.6 million.
Compensation and Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has increased; its Compensation and Benefits efficiency rate rose sharply to 1.6x in 1H 2021, a positive result.
The market opportunity for providing investment access and advisory services is significant, and as a result of the pandemic, firms are adjusting their operational footprint accordingly.
Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 8.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
As for valuation, compared to a basket of public Investments & Asset Management firms as compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran in January 2021 which produced an average EV/Sales multiple of 5.87x, management is seeking an EV/Revenue multiple of 18.72x.
P10 is certainly growing revenue far faster than the typical publicly-held asset manager but is asking for a 3x premium over the average benchmark, though that benchmark is somewhat dated.
Also, the company’s net margin for 1H 2021 was 7.8% versus the benchmark 19.51%, but operating margin was 25.7% versus the benchmark 16.7%.
While the IPO isn’t cheap, the firm’s revenue growth trajectory, operating margin performance and potential for future growth are enviable, so the IPO is worth a look.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 20, 2021
