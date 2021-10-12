Erika Parfenova/iStock via Getty Images

We first took an in-depth look at Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in mid-January of this year. We concluded that article by saying Cardiff might merit at best a 'watch item' position which we initiated in our portfolio via some covered call orders. The call seems prudent due to its downside risk mitigation given the stock has fallen since we last did a piece on Cardiff. Unfortunately, the company has a lot of companies in that regard as small biotech has not had a good year so far in 2021. However, it is time to peek back in and see what progress Cardiff has made since we last highlighted it.

Company Overview:

Cardiff is a small oncology firm based in San Diego that is currently in the development phase. The stock currently sells for just under $7.00 a share and sports an approximate $260 million market capitalization.

Source: September Company Presentation

The company's primary and real-only asset at this point is a compound called Onvansertib which is an oral and highly selective inhibitor of Polo-like Kinase 1 or PLK1. The company believes that combined with standard-of-care therapeutics, this therapeutic candidate can overcome resistance to current therapies, improve efficacy, and increase overall survival in solid tumor and hematologic cancers.

Source: September Company Presentation

The company is continuing to advance development of Onvansertib in studies for treatments of different forms of cancer.

Source: Company Website

On September 8th, the company released some data from its Phase 1b/2 study using onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care as second-line therapy in patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC. The results were initially well received boosting the stock, but the rally wore off quickly and the shares trade near the level they were as that news broke. It should be noted that analyst firms view the data as positive which we will cover in the section below.

Source: September Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

On September 9th, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and $25 price target the stock after that updated data from onvansertib's Phase Ib/II study in second-line KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. The analyst there had these comments around the study results

Across all doses, the confirmed objective response rates was 31% and at the RP2D it was 37%. Despite the share performance subsequent, the response rate has "reassuringly remained very consistent as the trial's cohort size has increase," says the analyst. The analyst thinks the update should drive further conviction around onvansertib's contribution in this regimen."

The same day Maxim Group kept its Buy rating on CRDF and raised its price target five bucks a share to $25. Its analyst pointed out that 'with an overall response rate of 31% vs. 5%-13% for standard of care, with larger patient data reported, the drug is now de-risked.' The analyst added that 'she is turning more optimistic about its potential in the mCRC indication' as well.

Also on September 9th, H.C. Wainwright reissued their Buy rating and $26 price target on the stock. Those are the only analyst firms I can find that have chimed in around Cardiff so far here in 2021.

The company ended the second half of this year with some $140 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments after using $4.3 million of cash to fund operations in the second quarter. The company burned a tad over $10 million of cash in the first half of the year to support all operational activities and is well funded given that. Several insiders at the company bought just over $250,000 of shares in aggregate in late March of this year. There has been no insider activity in the stock in 2021 other than those purchases.

Verdict:

Source: September Company Presentation

Cardiff Oncology continues to have several positives going for it. The company is well funded given its burn rate and has had some nice positive analyst views on the stock of late as well. The stock even joined the Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and the Russell Microcap indexes this summer.

All that said, the company is still years away from commercialization. The good news is that it has no need to raise any additional capital and dilute shareholders on the horizon. In addition, the cash on hand is over 50% of its market cap at these trading levels which puts little value on the company's pipeline. Given that, the longer-term risk/reward profile looks favorable. The company has a couple of data readouts in the first half of 2022 to keep an eye on as potential catalysts. Options against the equity are both lucrative and fairly liquid. Therefore, I plan to continue to hold my 'watch item' position in this name with covered call transactions and have already 'rolled' my options initiated near where my first article ran on Cardiff earlier this year.

