Powell Is About To Take Away The Punchbowl

While we are still 15 basis points away from the annual high of 1.77% on the 10-year Treasury, other maturities, like the 5-year note, are at fresh highs for 2021, closing Friday at 1.02%. We don’t know what Powell’s specific tapering plans are yet, but his FOMC press conference implied a rate of tapering of $15-20 billion per month, and investors are already positioning themselves for higher yields.

Reducing purchases and ultimately stopping them is not the same as quantitative tightening, which is what the Fed did in 2018, but because of the present $120 billion monthly rate of Fed purchases, both stocks and bonds should feel it. By pulling support away from the Treasury and mortgage markets, Powell will also be reducing support for the stock market. If QE depressed credit spreads and yields overall in the fixed income market, removing the monthly infusions may cause at least a partial reversal of those trends. Both yields and credit spreads should increase some without Fed support.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Earnings per share for the S&P 500 are at an all-time high and will be up about 30% in 2021 based on present trends, and likely another 10% in 2022. One unintended positive consequence from COVID is that we also have record operating margins as businesses digitized at a breakneck pace out of necessity. Because we had ultra-low interest rates and deficit spending, we also got record-high P/Es. The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 20.5, above the 5-year (18.3) and 10-year (16.4) averages.

If Fed Chair Jerome Powell is removing accommodations and inflation is rising, P/Es should contract - which is the reverse of what we saw in 2020, when earnings contracted as P/Es were rising. To get to the middle of the 5- and 10-year average bands, stocks could retreat 10%-20%, even as earnings rise.

Granted, one cannot assume that Powell is on autopilot, as many things can happen in the economy that would cause him to change his mind, but if he stays on course, we should have an intermediate-sized correction in stocks and 10-year Treasury yields near 2% by the end of 2021. A surge in Treasury yields should also help cool down the real estate market, which is approaching “bubblicious” territory.

The U.S. Dollar Has More Room to Run

The dollar is one of the more sensitive markets to Federal Reserve policy changes, and it just traded at a fresh high for 2021. (The Trade-Weighted US Dollar Index is different than the old US Dollar Index (DXY), since it includes all major emerging markets currencies and is weighted by trade flows.)

Keep in mind that the high for 2020 that happened at the onset of the COVID crash in the global economy is the all-time high for the Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index. Depending on how the Fed tightening cycle progresses - it has not even started yet - we can in theory retest that all-time high and take it out.

For the time being, look for more dollar strength as the Fed tapers and even more when they start with the rate hikes, which may begin in 2022 given the present trend of normalization in the U.S. economy.

Many emerging markets are behind in their recovery after COVID because of lower vaccination rates and an inability to pursue aggressive deficit spending, which is present in all developed markets. U.S. dollar strength has typically exacerbated emerging markets underperformance, which should continue in 2022.

