Drew Payne/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The moment I saw Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) announce an all-stock merger agreement, I knew it would send a ripple effect through the community banking system. While UMPQ is based in Portland, Oregon and COLB is based in Tacoma, Washington, both banks serve communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. Both banks have also seen tremendous growth through the combination of well-timed acquisitions that have supported sustainable core loan growth.

In my mind, the complexity of the actual deal does not matter too much. In technicality, UMPQ is the larger of the two banks but is being the acquired company. COLB will be the go-forward company, yet legacy UMPQ shareholders will own more than 62% of the go-forward company (which will still trade under "COLB").

When thinking about the banking landscape as a whole, I feel very confident that this new and improved COLB will be a force to be reckoned with. Since both banks have a legacy of being well received and are often regarded as being the two front-runners for Best-In-Show in the Pacific Northwest, this combination should solidify the gold medal positioning.

While both UMPQ and COLB have historically used smaller community banks as a source of bolt-on growth, I believe this combination will take that level of complexity out of the equation for the time being. In terms of core growth, both have seen higher than average growth rates while also able to maintain their core expense bases.

In my mind, the combination will allow the bank to continue to grow earnings through potential cost-cutting efforts and core growth. From a very fundamental basis, both UMPQ and COLB had modestly differentiated independent strategies that were well respected by the market. That said, this deal is clearly an opportunity to exercise strengths rather than a defensive partnership.

Deal Metrics and Other Considerations

While the deal is not expected to close until mid-2022, I believe both banks will continue to operate as though they are independent as to not lose solid lending momentum. From a shareholder perspective, the deal’s press release lays out the positive effects for both legacy shareholders,

The transaction is projected to deliver approximately 25% cash EPS accretion and 23% GAAP EPS accretion to Columbia, and approximately 11% cash EPS accretion and 8% GAAP EPS accretion to Umpqua in 2023, assuming fully phased-in cost savings.

Since most deals of this size typically carry a long-payback period, it was rather refreshing to see something closer to 2.6 years relative to the standard 3.0+ years. On top of that, the bank should also see a lot more opportunities with its $260 million of excess capital. If I had to guess, I would imagine a large repurchase announcement sometime after the deal closes.

When the deal is all said and done, management believes it will likely generate a 15% return on average tangible common equity. On top of that, the return on assets should be north of 1.3%. If both of these metrics come to fruition, it would likely place the go-forward company in the top decile of banking earnings growth and profitability.

I think it is also important to remember that banks are often viewed as being homogenous and are compared against each other regularly. Since the banking landscape is likely to see modestly softer earnings in 2022 due to limited amount of interest rate help, lower PPP fee income, and likely no loan loss provisioning to recapture, this new and improved COLB should stand out more due to its increasingly positive core earnings growth outlook.

On top of that, some market share is potentially likely up for grabs since the West Coast has seen a handsome amount of deals so far this year. While both banks have historically seen mid-to-high single-digit loan growth rates, I believe this COLB is likely to down-shift just a little as new clients from each respective bank are brought together. That said, I don’t have super positive prospects for the industry as a whole for 2022 and COLB should be close to industry average even with all the merger-related distractions.

Concluding Thoughts

Over the past couple years, UMPQ and COLB have deviated slightly from each other in terms of long-term growth strategies. UMPQ, which has historically been more acquisitive of the two, had been cleaning up its branch footprint and consolidating back-office procedures. Legacy COLB on the other hand has done more small-ticket deals in order to both grow its balance sheet but also expand its geographic footprint.

When I think about the combined bank, I believe credit should continue to perform well. Since this deal is clearly the largest in both of their respective histories, it would make sense that both would focus internally for a while post-deal close. As this new and improved bank is clearly larger, it will likely see the benefits of scalability and size.

Operating leverage is likely to increase and the bank should see a positive lift to earnings through an improved efficiency ratio. On top of that, this deal does not overly dilute the asset sensitivity of the balance sheet which will see a very positive lift when rates do eventually increase.

While I am positive on the bank, large deals of this size have often been put into the “penalty box” (and trade sideways) while the deal is still pending. In my mind, I don’t believe UMPQ or COLB are likely to follow this mediocre trading performance playbook since both come out as net positive in this deal.

When I break it down, I see a powerhouse bank emerging where talent is actually attracted rather than one bank seeing people resigning. In my mind, this deal should set the stage for what is likely to be a great starting point for a solid pro forma banking institution.