Investment Thesis

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is in the midst of transformational change, which is under the radar and has been accelerated by the pandemic. With the few analysts who cover CHS labeling the stock as a show-me story, opportunistic investors could be richly rewarded. The new senior leadership team has positioned CHS to be a "digital first, customer led" retailer with higher merchandise quality and stronger customer engagement. We anticipate this strategy to lead to double-digit sales growth and significant margin expansion. A real estate optimization program over the next two years will close 200 of the company's underperforming stores, about 16% of the fleet. Over the next 12 to 18 months, we expect rapidly accelerating earnings and free cash flow growth, resulting in the stock more than tripling to $15.

10-Year Stock Chart

Company Overview

CHS is a specialty retailer with three brands: Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma. The most recent 10-K filing details each brand's attributes.

Chico's is focused on women 45 and older with "chic" and "artful" styles and generated $596 million in sales in fiscal 2020, representing 45% of total net sales.

White House Black Market (WHBM) is focused on women 35 and older, is dedicated to be a "destination retailer" for style, and strives to be an authority for "wardrobe building." WHBM generated $376 million in sales in fiscal 2020, representing 28% of total net sales.

Soma offers lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear for women, with a focus on style, fit, and comfort. Soma generated $352 million in sales in fiscal 2020, representing 27% of total net sales.

Pre-Pandemic: Strong Free Cash Flow, Declining Comps

The turnaround began in spring 2019 when Bonnie Brooks, a board member, was appointed interim CEO, following the resignation of Shelley Broader. The likely catalyst for this change was six consecutive years of decreasing or flat same-store sales. This lackluster trend resulted in comps declining 1.8% in fiscal 2013, flat-lining in fiscal 2014, decreasing 1.5% in fiscal 2015, dropping 3.7% in fiscal 2016, plunging 7.7% in fiscal 2017, and eroding 4.9% in fiscal 2018. However, since CHS generated $185 million in average operating cash flow during fiscal 2016, 2017, and 2018 and returned capital to shareholders with dividends and share buybacks, CHS became an acquisition target of Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm. Sycamore unsuccessfully bid $3.50 per share and later $4.30 per share to take the retailer private.

A month later, the board pushed for additional leadership changes. Brooks was named CEO and president, and Molly Langenstein was hired from Macy's (M) as President, Apparel Group, to manage the Chico's and WHBM brands.

The Pandemic Strategy: Leverage Strong Balance Sheet, Accelerate Turnaround

From mid-March 2020 through April 2020, CHS became a digital-only retailer, generating double-digit digital sales growth. The retailer's plan to manage the early effects of the pandemic included:

1) extending payment terms with vendors and landlords, which ultimately led to $80 million in total rent abatements and concessions

2) canceling merchandise orders to align with demand

3) significantly reducing operating costs, particularly headcount by furloughing the majority of employees, reducing annual costs by 30% for the long-term

4) minimizing capital expenditures for only maintenance and essential business needs

5) suspending its quarterly dividend ($0.09 per share)

Total Transformation Playbook

Our investment thesis is predicated on the successful turnaround over the next two to three years. Based on management's commentary, there are five elements to the strategy, and the company's significant progress during 1H:F2021 gives us much confidence.

Continue the digital transformation

Langenstein has stated numerous times CHS is now a "digital first, customer led" retailer. During the second quarter of 2021, digital sales jumped 23% compared to 2019. Digital sales channels feature proprietary digital styling tools that lead to higher conversion rates and average ticket size (i.e. dollars per order). For example, "My Closet" was launched in 2020 and coordinates new wardrobe selections with prior purchases, thereby enabling customers to enhance their closets. This tool is so effective that it yields online conversion rates 6 times higher than the website average, according to this recent investor presentation.

Refine product through fit, quality, fabric, and innovation at each brand

CHS continues to improve merchandise by focusing on its customers. Soma has created comfortable solutions that better meet customers' lifestyles, having introduced several new bras and sleepwear styles in the first half of fiscal 2021. In addition, the Chico's and WHBM brands have developed innovative fabrics to enhance the fit and comfortability of bottoms, woven and knit tops, denims, and dresses. We think the Chico's brand turnaround will result in $1 billion in net sales by fiscal 2024.

Drive increased customer engagement through marketing

Social media marketing has led to higher levels of customer engagement, growing numbers of new and reactivated customers, and declines in the average age of new customers. While there isn't much crossover between customers of Chico's and WHBM, there is significant crossover between Soma and those brands. As a result, CHS continues to leverage its customer file to market Soma to both Chico's and WHBM customers. Soma's results are indicative of the tremendous success of this initiative. From a strategic marketing perspective, CHS has pinpointed digital storytelling, social media influencers, and organic social media messaging. On the first quarter fiscal 2021 conference call, management disclosed the average age of a new Soma customer is 8 years younger, with one-third of new customers younger than 34 years old. Meanwhile, for the Chico's brand, new customers are 10 years younger. This past summer, Chico's even attracted the attention of Gen Z and millennials, per an article in Glossy.

Maintain operating and cost discipline

After successfully reducing operating costs by more than $230 million (annualized basis), Langenstein committed to sustaining these cost savings. To this end, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, CHS reported SG&A dropped to 30.9% of net sales, a 410 basis point improvement year over year.

In addition, CHS solidified its new senior leadership team, announcing last month that Patrick J. Guido has joined the company as chief financial officer. We think that Guido will prove instrumental not only in continuing to strengthen the CHS balance sheet but also in improving investor relations by attracting new sell-side analyst coverage, institutional investors, and fine-tuning communications with Wall Street.

Enhance productivity of real estate portfolio

CHS is prioritizing optimizing its store fleet, having concluded its efforts to realize $80 million in total landlord concessions. As of July 31, CHS operated 1,284 stores. Through fiscal 2023, CHS plans to close 13% to 16% of its stores, including 40 to 45 in fiscal 2021. We expect this to ultimately result in approximately 1,000 stores. Management has indicated that the majority of stores to be closed will be mall-based Chico's and WHBM locations, resulting in the overall percentage of mall-based stores dropping to approximately 25% from 32%. Moreover, since CHS has increased its store productivity goals, and per the previously cited investor presentation, nearly 60% are up for renewal or have kick-outs available, CHS is in a position to expand its closure plan to cover more stores, if necessary.

Nonetheless, the best customers are those that shop both in-store and online and therefore physical stores will always be a part of the operating strategy. According to the same investor presentation, omnichannel customers spend 3.5x the amount that single-channel customers spend.

Another strategy that CHS is implementing to enhance store productivity is by opening shops-in-shops, whereby a Soma shop is built inside a Chico's store. They are already 47 of these locations open. This strategy effectively drives brand awareness and generates incremental sales for both Soma and Chico's brands, which is reflected in our financial model. Based on our analysis, these Soma shops are allocated space previously dedicated for clearance, demonstrating that CHS is focused on optimizing sales per store.

Competitive Analysis

During the same time in 2020 that CHS was repositioning itself for strategic growth and transforming its operations, many competitors were struggling to survive and some filed for bankruptcy. Among those filing for bankruptcy were Ascena Retail Group (operator of Ann Taylor and Loft), Francesca's, RTW Retailwinds (operator of New York & Company), Stage Stores, and Stein Mart. These developments enabled CHS to gain market share, which we expect to continue.

Further, department stores now appear challenged by the same issues they confronted pre-pandemic: declining store traffic as well as inconvenient and lackluster shopping experiences. Some department stores need to rethink their relationships with national brands, as those brands seek to establish stronger direct-to-consumer channels and thereby reduce their dependencies on retail partners. As a result, we think CHS is in a stronger position, controlling its own destiny as multi-channel specialty retailer that fully owns its brands.

Outlook - 2H:F2021 and Beyond

On September 22nd, CHS held a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference. Langenstein appeared very confident and stated there is strong customer demand and minimal price resistance across brands. In addition, Langenstein discussed metrics from the second quarter, saying for the Chico's brand, the average unit retail (i.e., average price per item) was up 38% compared to the same period in fiscal 2018 and sell-through rates (i.e., amount of inventory sold compared to inventory bought) was better than in fiscal 2018, 2019, and 2020. For WHBM, the average unit retail was up 40% compared to the same period in fiscal 2018. In addition, Langenstein was especially excited by the sales momentum at WHBM, given that one-third of its customer base is "accomplished" and affluent senior or middle management executives. For Soma, 39% of customers are younger than 45 and the brand was the top market share gainer in its categories for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

In our view, there is pent-up demand from consumers to buy new clothing after nearly two years of staying home, given new fashion, possible weight gain during the pandemic, and perhaps most importantly, social events during the holiday season. We think the 2021 holiday season for adults will be like what the 2021 back-to-school season was for children.

A recent study published by Mastercard Spending Pulse forecast that apparel sales this year would jump 46% compared to 2020 and 18% compared to 2019, during the traditional holiday period (November 1 through December 24). Even more auspicious for apparel retailers is that for the expanded holiday season (October 11 through December 24), apparel sales this year are expected to increase 45% compared to 2020 and 16% compared to 2019. This bodes especially well for the final weeks of the retail industry's fiscal third quarter, which ends in late October.

EBITDA Model

($, millions) F2019 A F2020 A F2021 E F2022 E F2023 E Net Sales Chico's 1,045 596 787 865 952 % Change -4.9% -43.0% 32.0% 10.0% 10.0% WHBM 627 376 508 584 672 % Change -9.7% -40.0% 35.0% 15.0% 15.0% Soma 365 352 485 631 757 % Change 8.2% -3.7% 37.8% 30.0% 20.0% Total 2,038 1,323 1,780 2,080 2,380 % YoY Change -4.4% -35.1% 34.5% 16.8% 14.4% Gross Margin 702 263 633 761 919 % of Net Sales 34.4% 19.9% 35.6% 36.6% 38.6% Operating Expenses (SG&A) 714 517 594 653 719 % of Net Sales 35.0% 39.1% 33.4% 31.4% 30.2% EBITDA 76 (191) 99 173 265 % of Net Sales 3.7% N/A 5.6% 8.3% 11.1%

Source: Company filings and The Bulls Bay estimates. Note that F2020 results exclude non-recurring charges.

For fiscal 2022 and 2023, we suggest the combination of the gradual re-opening of the economy (i.e., return to the office, resumption of business and leisure travel, and revival of social events) with this retailer's turnaround strategies (i.e., improved merchandising, stronger customer engagement, and continued digital growth) will lead to each brand achieving double-digit sales growth, with Soma continuing to outperform. We are confident in our model given the historical potential of the Chico's and WHBM brands. We think by fiscal 2023, the Chico's brand will approach its sales figure for fiscal 2019 while WHBM is likely to exceed its fiscal 2019 results. Moreover, management has stated on recent quarterly conference calls that the Soma brand is expected to be a $1 billion brand by fiscal 2025. Therefore, we suggest a reasonable estimate for Soma for fiscal 2023 is at least $750 million.

We think gross margin expansion is likely to be a significant part of the CHS turnaround, given less promotional activity and therefore higher full-price selling. The likely key drivers will be better merchandise quality and tighter inventory management. However, another important driver for gross margin expansion will be reduced occupancy costs and overall greater leverage of costs given significant sales growth. CHS includes buying and occupancy costs in its gross margin calculation. As a result, we suggest that a significant growth driver during fiscal 2022 and 2023 will be the closures of approximately 200 of the worst-performing stores, representing about 16% of the store fleet.

Management has indicated plans to sustain the 30% overall reduction in operating expenses achieved during fiscal 2020. However, we currently model a 10% increase in operating expenses for both fiscal 2022 and 2023. given likely new expenses for the digital strategy, new Soma stores, as well as other unforeseen expenses.

Nonetheless, by fiscal 2023, we forecast EBITDA of $265 million, which would likely yield approximately $165 million in free cash flow, after accounting for cash taxes ($70 million), interest ($6 million), and maintenance capital expenditures ($24 million). Based on the current enterprise value (EV) of approximately $600 million, we suggest investors could lock in a 25% plus free-cash-flow yield for fiscal 2023. As detailed earlier in this article, even when CHS was in a downward spiral during fiscal 2015 through most of 2019, this retailer generated significant free cash flow. We expect even more so, upon its successful turnaround.

Our EPS estimates are $0.18, $0.53, and $1.00 for fiscal 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. Consistent with our EBITDA model, we anticipate CHS results to resemble a hockey stick from fiscal 2021 through 2023 amidst the turnaround, rebounding significantly from trough results in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

Valuation

Near Term

Given the anticipated very strong 2021 holiday season and likely rotation into retail stocks, we expect CHS to re-test its 52-week high ($7.29) by the ICR Conference (January 10-12, 2022). Many retailers, especially those that present at this conference, typically pre-announce holiday season results and update guidance before their presentations. A re-test of the 52-week high would yield investors a 50% plus return over the next 3 months.

Longer Term

Our $15 price target over the next 12 to 18 months is based on a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple on our $265 million fiscal 2023 EBITDA estimate. We use our fiscal 2023 estimate. This $15 target, which is in line with a 15x multiple on our $1.00 EPS forecast for fiscal 2023, represents nearly 250% upside.

Barington Capital Group's Letter Supports Our Case

As further support for our valuation analysis, we note an activist shareholder letter that Barington Capital Group sent to the CHS board of directors in June 2021. (Barrington previously unsuccessfully led a proxy campaign in 2016.) Barington believes the Chico's and WHBM brands are overshadowing Soma, resulting in Soma being greatly undervalued. Moreover, Barington suggests that Soma's value could range from the majority of the current enterprise value for CHS ($600mm) or perhaps even exceed it, given a 1x to 3x multiple on net sales, in-line with recent venture capital transactions for intimate apparel brands. Barington also argues that CHS should explore strategic alternatives, refresh its board of directors, and disclose more financial metrics for each brand.

Catalysts

Increase in fiscal 2021 guidance. Given comments delivered by Langenstein at the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference, as well as the Mastercard Spending Pulse forecast, we think there is a strong possibility that CHS increases its guidance for fiscal 2021 when it reports its third quarter results in November. Short squeeze. CHS shares pulled back in recent weeks due to cautious guidance related to supply-chain issues and overall market turbulence. The shares sold short rose 19% from 7.8 million in mid-August to 9.3 million in mid-September, resulting in 9.2% of CHS shares short as a percentage of its float. Debt reduction. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 (July 31), CHS held $137 million in cash and marketable securities offset by $149 million in cash, resulting in $12 million of net debt. In addition, management anticipated receiving the approximate $40 million balance of its income tax receivable (i.e., refund) in the third quarter. We expect CHS to reduce debt soon. Share buyback. After reducing (or possibly eliminating entirely) its debt, we expect CHS to begin a share repurchase program. In our view, this is likely to occur sometime before the end of fiscal 2023. Dividend return. We also anticipate that in concert with share buybacks, CHS will reinstate its quarterly dividend. We anticipate at least $0.05 per quarter before the end of fiscal 2023.

Risks

1. COVID-19. The key risk for CHS is a new surge in COVID-19 cases prompting renewed lockdowns or stagnation in the economic reopening. Nonetheless, there is widespread enthusiasm for a "return to normal" as evident by attendance at sporting events, leisure travel, and business conferences.

2. Supply chain bottlenecks. Sales guidance for the second half of fiscal 2021 is cautious, due to supply chain headwinds, specifically higher freight costs, extended transit times, and less inventory due to manufacturing delays in Vietnam due to COVID-19. Higher freight costs are the result of selectively choosing to shift to air freight from ocean vessel, due to port closures. These port closures are causing extended transit times. To mitigate these issues, CHS proactively shifted 9% of its production out of Vietnam, leaving 18% of its total inventory orders (mostly apparel) dependent on that market. CHS found alternative inbound shipping ports, and strategically moved up its inventory planning by four weeks, and increased prices in some categories.

3. Competition. The retail apparel industry is highly competitive, especially for specialty retailers and department stores. However, several specialty retailers that competed with the Chico's and WHBM brands filed for bankruptcy in 2020, enabling those brands to gain market share.

Conclusion

CHS represents a compelling retail turnaround story, totally revamping its operations with new senior leadership, refreshing the Chico's and White House Black Market brands, and capitalizing on the dynamic momentum at Soma. Considering our expectations for free to cash flow to exceed $100 million annually beginning in fiscal 2022, we suggest CHS will soon begin paying down debt and ultimately return capital to shareholders by buying back stock and/or reinstating its quarterly dividend. With the anticipated strong 2021 holiday season for apparel retail, we think CHS will reach $7 by early January 2022, representing more than 50% upside. Based on a reasonable 7x EBITDA multiple on our estimate for fiscal 2023, we expect the stock to climb to $15, over the next 12 to 18 months, netting nearly 250% upside. Moreover, the asymmetric risk/reward for CHS shares is underscored by the stock currently trading near its support level, indicating limited downside risk.