A Quick Take On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) intends to raise $52 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing cancer and immune system treatments.

INKT has entered Phase 1 trials for its lead program but we don’t have any early safety data or anecdotal efficacy data from those trials.

Given the absence of data, I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

New York-based MiNK was founded to develop allogeneic invariant natural killer T [iNKT] cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other cancers and immune disease conditions.

Management is headed by president and CEO Jennifer S. Buell, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since February 2021. Dr. Buell has more than 20 years in R&D roles in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The firm's lead candidate, AGENT-797, is in Phase 1 safety trials for treating solid tumors, multiple myeloma and immune diseases.

Management expects to have Phase 1 top-line data readouts for multiple programs in 2021 and 2022.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $53 million in equity and debt owed to its parent firm in equity investment and include parent firm Agenus Inc.

MiNK’s Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global CAGR for solid tumor treatments is expected to be 15% between 2019 and 2024.

This is a very strong growth rate, as the overall solid tumor treatment market is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing government initiatives, new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers, as well as growing incidence and awareness of cancer.

Also, the research report states that “cancer rates could further increase by 50%, to 15 million new cases by 2020, as per the World Cancer Report.”

The most common cancers in 2016 were breast, lung and bronchus, prostate, colon, and rectum, as well as bladder cancers, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney, and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Athenex

Appia Bio

Suda Pharmaceuticals

Others

MiNK’s Financial Status

MiNK’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its drug development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for recent half-year periods:

As of June 30, 2021, the company had $1.6 million in cash and $67.9 million in total liabilities, of which $52.5 million were to parent firm Agenus.

IPO Details

INKT intends to sell 4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $52 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $381 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.17%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $7.8 million to fund our planned early development of our monotherapy and combination study of AGENT-797 with PD-1/CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; approximately $1.3 million to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; approximately $3.3 million to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with GvHD; approximately $1.8 million to fund the development of AGENT-797 through completion of our Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and, potentially, expanding into other infectious diseases; approximately $2.0 million to fund IND-enabling studies, process development and manufacturing of our CAR-iNKT-programs; approximately $4.1 million to fund our process validation and manufacturing batches for AGENT-797; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which includes funding for additional research, hiring additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is 'not currently a party to any material legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Evercore ISI, William Blair, B. Riley Securities and Baird.

Commentary

INKT is seeking public capital market investment to develop its programs through and into Phase 1 trials.

Its lead candidate, AGENT-797, is being developed for numerous treatment programs and management expects to have data readouts in 2021 and 2022.

The market opportunity for treating solid tumors is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions annually as there are numerous types of solid tumors and the disease is widely prevalent.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma collaboration relationships.

Evercore ISI is the lead underwriter and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

As for valuation, management is seeking an Enterprise Value of approximately $381 million, which is within the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma firm at IPO.

INKT has entered Phase 1 trials for its lead program, but we don’t have any early safety data or anecdotal efficacy data from those trials.

Given the absence of data, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of October 18 - 22, 2021.