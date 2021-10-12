traveler1116/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It is easy to like financials in this environment. The sector sports a cheap valuation and benefits directly from rising interest rates. Among the financials, the regional banks have recently gotten extra attention as acquisition activity has picked up. Consolidation is the low-hanging fruit that bolsters the bottom line rapidly. Today, we look at one regional bank that might make a sound addition to your portfolio at the right price.

M&T Bank Corporation ( NYSE: MTB

MTB is a bank holding company headquartered in New York. It has 700 odd branches that span across New York, New Jersey and the upper North East section of the United States. It holds the distinction as being one of two S&P 500 banks that did not lower its dividend during the global financial crisis.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

MTB recently announced the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) and that transaction should close shortly.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

Why Would You Love MTB?

When we look at regional banks we want to buy ones that emphasize risk management. This is not the place you go venturing for heady returns. Here, you want the growth and stability of the mega-cap banks at a few PE multiples cheaper. MTB delivers in this area. Below we show the Net Charge Off ratio for MTB relative to the banking industry over a rather long period of time. 100% would equate to MTB matching the industry average. A lower number is better and a higher one is worse.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

For more than half of the years, MTB had a Net Charge Off ratio in the bottom 25 percentile of its peer group. This included excellent performance in the 2007-2010 time frame as well. Alongside that, it has delivered above-average return on tangible equity and good earnings per share growth in a declining interest rate environment.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

The dividend growth story is also encouraging. Had MTB chosen, it could have easily become a dividend aristocrat. Instead, it made bumps in the dividend at irregular intervals.

Data by YCharts

Currently, MTB yields 2.92% and this creates a 33% earnings payout ratio.

Data by YCharts

Based on its CET1 ratios and projected growth, MTB should be able to increase this at a minimum 5% annual clip.

PBCT is also one of the most conservative banks that we have analyzed and traded from the long side (for a fantastic piece on that bank please read this article). Their acquisition here will only dial up the conservative nature of the franchise. We will mention that this bank is a substantial addition here to MTB's market size.

Data by YCharts

Valuation & Growth Opportunities

MTB's superior return on tangible equity alongside the increasing scale it is acquiring with PBCT support a higher baseline valuation in our opinion. This is a bank that we could pay up to 2.0X tangible book value. MTB currently rests at 1.8X, slightly inside the "buy zone".

Data by YCharts

We would note here that PBCT is currently set to merge in at a slightly lower multiple, so that won't change the overall numbers too much.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

On a peer comparison basis, MTB's closest one is probably going Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in terms of size and scale.

Data by YCharts

MTB's valuation looks relatively appealing in comparison. PBCT's branches form a perfect symphony for MTB's expansion as well.

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

MTB is projecting heavy growth with this acquisition starting in 2023

Source: Q2-2021 Presentation

While we generally view synergy talks with a skeptical eye, in this case, it does look quite probable. But the larger driver on returns will come from what interest rates do. A wider yield curve will be extremely supportive and a narrower one will eat into most if not all of this synergy gain. To love banks, you have to have at least a mildly bullish or neutral view on interest rates. As we recently showed, the 10-year bonds are about the most overvalued in history on many metrics. We think rates move up and ergo land in the bullish camp over here as well.

We would caution on one aspect of this bullish view. While MTB has done well and is on the conservative side, there are other regional banks like New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) that do take that "safety first" principle to another level. NYCB is a tad cheaper as well on both the important metrics.

Data by YCharts

So while we like MTB, there are even safer options.

How We Played It

To create a rather wide level of buffer as we always do for conservative income plays, we aimed to only go long MTB if we got it at an extremely attractive price. This to us was somewhere near the 1.4X price to tangible book value level. With that in mind, we sold the $120 Cash Secured Puts for $740 each.

Source: Interactive Brokers, July 23, 2021

This created a nice buffer and a good yield which we would get paid, just for putting in our bid.

Source: Author's App

The red line is the net price ($112.60) we would get it at, which would be quite attractive.

Source: Interactive Brokers, July 23, 2021, artistic rendition by author

Currently, it appears highly unlikely that the stock will land up with us. Even then, we were happy to generate a 13.22% annualized yield which helps meet our annual lower-risk 7-9% income goal. We remain on the lookout for this and other regional banks to pick up in case of a market pullback.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.