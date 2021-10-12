D3Damon/iStock via Getty Images

With the cooldown of bullish sentiment over the past few weeks, one of the biggest trends that we've observed in the markets is a flight to quality. Even within sectors, the rally is wearing off for growth stocks while the value-oriented and profit-flowing stocks among them are beginning to outperform.

True to form, SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL), an identity governance software platform, did not see its share price collapse by as much during the recent correction, at least not relative to other software stocks. Part of that is due to the fact that the stock has already been underperforming this year: down 15% while the S&P 500 is up by almost the same amount. In my view, SailPoint's combination of a very compelling technology product plus a history of delivering a good balance between growth and margin makes this stock worth a second look.

Data by YCharts

SailPoint, for investors who are unaware, is engaged in an area of enterprise software that it has dubbed "identity governance." The idea is that all users in a corporate network need to be appropriately tagged with roles and access layers. SailPoint is the underlying platform that assigns each user (which can range from internal employees to external customers) a profile and manages their ability to access certain applications and sites. Though often confused with a single sign-on product like Okta (OKTA) (which, by the way, has a competing identity governance solution as well), identity governance is a much broader use case than simply sign-on.

As a company, SailPoint went public in 2017 after spending years in the hands of private equity. Its experience with PE ownership meant that SailPoint was never the "growth at all cost" kind of stock that is familiar among Silicon Valley-bred, VC-funded startups. Throughout the years, SailPoint has produced consistent growth while also turning in positive profits. Now, the company is leaning out of the bottom line a bit to focus on converting its business to the cloud - with the intention that a recurring revenue base down the line will be a much more predictable and more profitable business to manage.

Here is a refresher on what I view to be the key bullish drivers for SailPoint:

Identity management is a true horizontal software product that is applicable to any company, any user. There is virtually no company or industry that doesn't have a need for securely logging users into internal apps. The types of workers that are addressed are also numerous: corporate staff, IT workers, and even retail employees are all in scope to provide access for.

There is virtually no company or industry that doesn't have a need for securely logging users into internal apps. The types of workers that are addressed are also numerous: corporate staff, IT workers, and even retail employees are all in scope to provide access for. Recurring/subscription software transition. This type of product, a security layer/mission-critical operational tool is a perfect candidate for a subscription software product. SailPoint has been aggressively pushing its SaaS solutions. We've known from past history that companies undergoing SaaS transitions, if successful, tend to see highly enriched valuation multiples because Wall Street prizes the reliability and profitability that comes with subscription revenue streams.

This type of product, a security layer/mission-critical operational tool is a perfect candidate for a subscription software product. SailPoint has been aggressively pushing its SaaS solutions. We've known from past history that companies undergoing SaaS transitions, if successful, tend to see highly enriched valuation multiples because Wall Street prizes the reliability and profitability that comes with subscription revenue streams. ARR growth pace. To that point, SailPoint's current ARR growth to ~40% y/y is very impressive and already covers a good chunk of its annual revenue.

To that point, SailPoint's current ARR growth to ~40% y/y is very impressive and already covers a good chunk of its annual revenue. High subscription gross margins. SailPoint's subscription gross margins are clocking in above >80%, giving the company massive profit scaling potential when it reaches maturity in its subscription transition.

SailPoint's Q2 results, which we'll discuss in this article, provide no glaring red flags that explain why the stock has been slipping consistently - but that makes for a great entry point for the patient investor. At current share prices near $44, SailPoint has a market cap of just $4.11 billion, which puts it on the smaller spectrum of enterprise software stocks. Netting off the $407.6 million of cash and $384.3 million of debt on SailPoint's most recent balance sheet gives us an enterprise value of $4.09 billion.

For fiscal year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $475.3 million for SailPoint, representing 16% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts SailPoint's valuation at 8.6x EV/FY22 revenue, which is a modest multiple for a company that expects to grow revenue in the high teens, has a tailwind from cloud conversion, and has a history of turning in positive profits and cash flow. At a time when most other tech stocks are trading at double-digit multiples of revenue, SailPoint stands out as a bargain play.

Stay invested in SailPoint and get rewarded as the company's cloud transition continues to play out.

Q2 download

SailPoint's most recent quarterly results showed healthy progress on both growing revenue in the post-pandemic era, where IT departments are returning to delayed capital projects and implementing wishlist tools like SailPoint, as well as converting a lot of this revenue to recurring contracts. Over time, the hope is that having a subscription revenue base will help SailPoint lift its valuation multiples to be more in-line with SaaS peers.

Let's now discuss the Q2 results in greater detail; take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. SailPoint Q2 results

Source: SailPoint Q2 earnings release

SailPoint's revenue in Q2 grew 11% y/y to $102.5 million, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations of $98.8 million (+7% y/y) by a four-point margin. We note that SailPoint's revenue decelerated nine points versus 20% y/y growth in Q1, but at this point in time and until SailPoint's cloud transition is closer to completion, total revenue numbers are likely to be a murky metric.

As software investors are aware, a cloud transition is good for the long run but will impact revenue growth in the short run. This is because contracts that previously were recognized in upfront lumps will now be spread out over time. As such, subscription revenue growth and ARR growth are the right metrics to judge how SailPoint is tracking here. Versus Q2 of last year, SailPoint grew its subscription revenue at a 40% y/y pace to $64.4 million, now also representing 63% of revenue while the company also grew ARR at a 43% y/y pace to $291.3 million. We note that SailPoint's current ARR already covers ~61% of next year's revenue consensus of ~$475 million.

Management is noting that SailPoint's customers are increasingly trending toward increasing their subscriptions with the company, either by deepening their seat counts or adding additional products from the SailPoint portfolio. This trend is especially evident among larger clients. Per CEO Mark McClain's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

In addition to the growing adoption of our SaaS Identity Security platform at the upper end of the market, we are seeing a greater number of existing SailPoint customers expand their investment in SailPoint. In the first half of the year, we saw an accelerating interest in our AI enabled services from our existing customer base as they looks to embrace the future of identity. These services help companies simplify the administration of their identity programs while infusing a high level of intelligence, automations, and extensibility [...] In Q2, we saw good momentum among customers deepening their investment with us to help them evolve their program toward this autonomous state of identity. For example, in Q2, a long time SailPoint customer in the property and casualty insurance space added our AI-enabled SaaS services to help them further streamline and modernize their approach to identity. With SailPoint, they will automate and simplify access requests and certifications, freeing up their teams to focus on the most critical identity decisions."

We note that SailPoint's cloud transition is impacting profitability, mostly due to the revenue push-out to future quarters. Pro forma operating margins were breakeven (0%) in Q2 versus a pro forma operating margin of 20% in the year-ago quarter. We think SailPoint can eventually get back to its mid-teens/20s operating margins once it completes its cloud transition, but at the moment, bottom line metrics are not a reliable gauge of performance.

SailPoint also indicated that it has budgeted for a large increase in spending, especially to expand its sales capacity to continue chasing growth. These initiatives may continue to impact pro forma operating margins in the near term, but I'd continue to remain focused on subscription/ARR growth and reserve judgment on SailPoint's profitability until next year.

Key takeaways

SailPoint has a lot of redeeming qualities, including a broad technology platform that still has plenty of greenfield market opportunity to capture, a transition to the cloud that is picking up momentum, and a demonstrated history of notching 20%+ pro forma operating margins. In my view, the opportunity to buy into this stock at <9x next year's revenue is a bargain. As investors continue to seek quality, SailPoint is a perfect way to remain exposed to the tech sector while also keeping profits and value in mind.