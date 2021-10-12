Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is a Hold or Neutral after direct listing.

Two of the key differences between a direct listing and an IPO are that the former does not involve the offering of shares to investors and there is no IPO roadshow organized by investment banks unlike the latter. In WRBY's case, the company did not feel compelled to obtain new financing via the sale of shares, and it preferred to connect with as many investors as possible via its Investor Day webcast, rather than an IPO roadshow restricted to institutional investors. This explains why Warby Parker chose a direct listing as opposed to an IPO.

Warby Parker has expanded its top line by a CAGR of +20% in the 2018-2020 period, and it expects to grow the company's annual revenue by +20% in the long term. I am positive on WRBY's product mix diversification growth driver, but I am less optimistic about the company's store expansion potential.

WRBY is valued by the market at a significant premium to the company's eyewear peers based on forward EV/EBITDA and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples. If Warby Parker's revenue growth slows and it fails to achieve yearly revenue growth rates of above +30% as forecasted by the sell-side analyst covering the name, there is a relatively high probability of valuation de-rating for WRBY. As such, I rate Warby Parker's shares as a Hold, rather than a Buy.

Company Description

Warby Parker calls itself a "lifestyle brand" that offers "designer-quality prescription glasses (starting at $95) and contacts to eye exams and vision tests available online or in more than 145 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada" in the company's press releases.

There are two key characteristics that distinguish Warby Parker from other traditional eyewear companies. Firstly, WRBY's key value proposition is the affordability of its products. A December 9, 2019 CNBC article noted that Warby Parker's eyewear products were "hundreds of dollars less than the ones with the 'biggest names in fashion'." Secondly, Warby Parker focuses on selling its products via both physical and digital channels, while traditional eyewear companies mainly distribute their products through retail stores. WRBY stands out with its "home try-on" service that allows consumers to choose five frames to be delivered to their houses to try for five days, and this helps to make people comfortable with purchasing eyewear products online.

In fiscal 2020, Warby Parker generated the vast majority or 95% of its revenue from glasses, as per its S-1 filing. Contacts, eyewear accessories, and eye exams accounted for the other 2%, 2%, and 1% of WRBY's total sales, respectively last year. Warby Parker also earned approximately 98% of the company's top line in FY 2020 from the US (vis-a-vis international markets); while 60% of its sales came from the e-commerce sales channel (versus physical retail stores).

What Is The Difference Between An IPO and Direct Listing?

Warby Parker was started in February 2010, and its shares were recently listed on the NYSE on September 29, 2021 via a direct listing. An earlier August 24, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "Warby Parker surprises by filing for direct listing not IPO."

Apart from WRBY, Roblox Corporation (RBLX), Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP), ZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP), and Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) are the other companies which have chosen to opt for a direct listing rather than an IPO this year, according to data compiled by Crunchbase. It is apparent that a direct listing is not an unusual option for those companies which have the intention to go public.

In trying to understand the distinction between an IPO and direct listing, it is worth learning why Warby Parker elected for a direct listing as opposed to an initial public offering in the first place.

At the company's Investor Day on September 13, 2021, WRBY mentioned that there were two key factors that played a big part in its decision to choose a direct listing as the means to go public.

Firstly, Warby Parker stressed at the September 2021 Investor Day that the company is "profitable on an adjusted Ebitda basis with a healthy balance sheet to support our growth", and it emphasized that it has no "need to raise capital at this time."

Since WRBY had no intention to raise funds from investors, it is easy to understand why the company did not have to rely on an IPO process to sell shares to secure additional financing.

Secondly, WRBY also explained at its Investor Day that it is "able to make content such as this investor day presentation accessible to all people at the same time, promoting inclusivity and transparency which align with our core values as a company."

A July 2, 2019 article published on venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz's website titled "All About Direct Listing" had noted that "direct Listings can be considered more democratic because everyone has access to the same information all at once". As compared with an IPO roadshow which is typically restricted to institutional investors, an investor day (usually a webcast) hosted as part of a direct listing is accessible to all investors, including individual investors.

There also other differences between an IPO and a direct listing, which Warby Parker did not specifically consider in its "going public" decision, that are presented in the chart below.

Differences Between A Direct Listing And An IPO

Source: TD Ameritrade's Webpage On Direct Listing

What is Warby Parker's Revenue?

Warby Parker's revenue grew by a two-year CAGR of +20.1% from $272.9 million in FY 2018 to $393.7 million in FY 2020. On a semi-annual basis, WRBY's top line expanded by +53.0% YoY from $176.8 million in 1H 2020 to $270.5 million in 1H 2021. At the company's September 2021 Investor Day, Warby Parker also disclosed that its trailing twelve months revenue was approximately $487 million, which represented a +33% growth in YoY terms.

The relatively higher sales growth rate for both the 1H 2021 and the trailing twelve months periods (as compared to FY2018-2020 revenue CAGR) is likely attributable to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which created a lower base in 2020. Warby Parker revealed at its recent Investor Day that it "closed all of our retail stores for at least two months in response to COVID-19."

Looking forward, Warby Parker's management guidance points to top line expansion in the +26%-28% and +35%-36% range for Q3 2021 and full-year fiscal 2021, respectively. As I mentioned, given that 2020 is a low base as a results of temporary store closures due to the pandemic, one should not use the FY 2021 revenue growth (expected or actual) as the basis to forecast the rate of increase in future sales.

Notably, Warby Parker had guided at its September 2021 Investor Day that its "long-term targets" comprise of a "top-line growth at or above 20 percent annually." This seems more aligned with WRBY's sales CAGR for the fiscal 2018 to fiscal 2020 period.

In terms of sell-side estimates, there is currently only a single Wall Street analyst covering the stock. That one sell-side analyst expects Warby Parker's achieve a revenue growth rate of +36% in FY 2021, prior to moderating to +26% in FY 2022. The analyst also sees WRBY's top line expanding by +30%, +31% and +32% for fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

In my opinion, WRBY's annual revenue growth rates in the medium term should exceed +20% as per the company's goals, but I think that it will be challenging for Warby Parker to deliver sales growth in excess of +30% every year like what the sell-side analyst covering the stock is forecasting. This is because I have a mixed view of Warby Parker's key growth strategies. I am positive on WRBY's plans to further diversify its product mix via cross-selling, but I am less optimistic on the potential revenue uplift associated with new store openings.

As mentioned earlier in the article, Warby Parker only earned 5% of the company's FY 2020 revenue from other products and services, apart from its core business of selling glasses. As an illustration of the growth potential associated with more aggressive cross-selling, WRBY noted at its Investor Day in mid-September 2021 that only 37 of its 145 retail locations have eye doctors hired by WRBY and stationed in the respective stores, and contact lens sales usually contribute 15%-20% of the total revenue of a typical eyewear product retailer (versus 2% for WRBY in 2020). This suggests that Warby Parker is well-positioned to realize faster revenue growth from contacts and eye exams in the coming years.

On the other hand, Warby Parker only operated 142 retail stores in the US (out of a total of 145), and it estimates that it can have as many as 900 stores in its home market. However, there is a risk of new physical stores cannibalizing its digital sales and its old stores as well.

Warby Parker's early experience with physical stores tells a different story. At the company's September 2021 Investor Day, WRBY disclosed that its experiences in markets like Dallas and Atlanta suggest that "during the first year of opening e-commerce growth slows as the market rebalances between online and store", but it observes that "after four quarters we see e-commerce growth return to be in line with pure e-commerce market growth rates."

I think that there will be a tipping point (much less than 900 stores in the US) when WRBY reaches a certain number of stores in specific areas or across the country that cannibalization effects start to offset the incremental increase in brand awareness associated with new stores. As such, I am more cautious with regards to Warby Parker's future revenue outlook.

In summary, I view increased revenue contribution from other products & services as a key driver of Warby Parker's targeted +20% sales growth in the medium term. But I don't share management's optimism that it is worthwhile for WRBY to eventually expand to 900 stores or more, considering potential cannibalization effects. As such, I don't see store footprint expansion as a major revenue growth driver for WRBY, and I view the sell-side analyst's 30%+ top line expansion forecasts as too bullish.

What is WRBY's Valuation?

Warby Parker's shares closed at $53.05 on September 30, 2021, the company's first day of listing, and this was equivalent to a +32.6% premium over its reference price of $40. WRBY's stock price has corrected slightly in the last two weeks or so, and it last traded at $51.47 as of October 11, 2021.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Warby Parker

Stock Consensus Current Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Current Fiscal Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Warby Parker 11.1 8.8 213.6 166.1 +36.4% +25.9% Safilo Group S.p.A. (OTCPK:SAFLF) (OTCPK:SAFLY) 0.6 0.5 6.7 5.7 +23.4% +2.2% GrandVision N.V. (OTCPK:GRRDF) (OTCPK:GRRDY) 2.0 1.9 9.7 7.1 +14.4% +4.0% Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:FLMNF) (OTC:FLMNY) 2.8 2.6 11.5 10.5 +18.4% +5.0% EssilorLuxottica Société (OTCPK:ESLOF) (OTCPK:ESLOY) 4.0 3.5 16.2 14.6 +37.2% +15.5% HOYA Corporation (OTCPK:HOCPY) 9.1 8.3 23.8 21.3 +16.5% +7.4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

As per the peer valuation comparison table above, WRBY boasts superior revenue growth prospects vis-a-vis its eyewear peers, but this is already reflected in the stock's valuation premium over the other names in the peer group.

Warby Parker's lofty valuations imply that the market is expecting the company to beat its revenue growth targets outlined at its Investor Day in September 2021 by a wide margin. This increases the risk that WRBY's subsequent financial performance could fail to meet market expectations and lead to a potential sell-down in its shares in the future.

Is WRBY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

WRBY stock is a Hold.

Warby Parker has built a strong brand that resonates with consumers in terms of the affordability of its products and the ease of trying on the company's glasses prior to the actual online purchase. WRBY has a long growth runway ahead, especially with respect to growing its revenue contribution from contacts and eye exams.

However, WRBY's store expansion might not be as significant a growth driver as the company and investors expect, due to potential cannibalization issues. More importantly, Warby Parker's shares are not cheap, and the implied high growth expectations as evidenced by its valuations set the stage for potential disappointment in future earnings releases. These are the key risks for the stock in my opinion.

In conclusion, Warby Parker warrants a Hold or Neutral rating, in view of what I have discussed in this article.