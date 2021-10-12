Effects Of Re-Balance Frequency On Performance Of Momentum Strategies

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

A number of subscribers to my "Adaptive Momentum Investing" marketplace service have asked me for a portfolio that requires less monitoring and trading. To meet their needs, I constructed a new portfolio that invests in a subset of stable, dividend-paying stocks. An article describing that strategy was published recently on Seeking Alpha.

In this article, I publish the summary results of a study on the effects of the re-balance frequency on performance of momentum strategies for the other four portfolios of my marketplace service.

Asset rotation strategy

The adaptive momentum strategy applied for these portfolios was described in my previously published articles on this site. Here is a link to one of my latest articles:

During market risk-on periods, all the funds are invested in a number of stocks with the highest total return over the "performance evaluation period". During risk-off periods, all the funds are invested in the top 2 Treasury Bond ETFs from this list: IEI, IEF, TLT.

The allocation of the funds is rebalanced periodically: weekly, monthly, or quarterly.

Portfolio Visualizer Example

The performance of portfolios managed by momentum algorithms is highly dependent of the frequency of trading. Portfolio Visualizer offers the following selections for trading frequency: weekly, monthly, bimonthly and quarterly.

This first table shows the performance of a relative strength portfolio made up of SPY and TLT, where at any time, all the funds are invested in the ETF with the higher total gain over the previous three months.

Portfolio 2008-21 CAGR maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio SPY 10.94% -50.80% 0.72 1.09 Quarterly 10.23% -25.67% 0.68 1.12 Monthly 13.26% -17.91% 0.94 1.66 Weekly 9.79% -21.08% 0.66 1.00

The first row of the table (SPY) contains the summary performance of a buy-and-hold strategy. It is included in the table as the benchmark reference for comparison of strategies. The next three rows show the performance for three trading frequencies: quarterly, monthly, and weekly.

Performance varies substantially for different trading frequencies. Monthly trading shows good improvement over the benchmark while quarterly and weekly trading show some deterioration of performance. Notably, trading weekly is the worst. For momentum strategies, trading too often is bad for your portfolios.

It is important to carefully select the trading frequency for optimal results.

Reallocation frequencies for AMI strategies

The following four tables show the performance of our strategy for four of our portfolios: non-leveraged ETFs, leveraged ETFs, large-cap stocks, and bond ETFs.

Non Leveraged CAGR maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Quarterly 23.49% -10.86% 1.58 2.08 Monthly 23.96% -10.86% 1.6 2.12 Weekly 22.89% -12.18% 1.53 2.00

Leveraged CAGR maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Quarterly 68.74% -32.58% 1.73 2.11 Monthly 71.05% -34.12% 1.76 2.16 Weekly 66.49% -36.08% 1.64 2.02

Large Cap CAGR maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Quarterly 51.39% -19.05% 2.15 2.95 Monthly 51.88% -18.31% 2.17 2.99 Weekly 47.64% -21.59% 2.01 2.68

Bond CAGR maxDD Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Quarterly 19.13% -15.28% 1.37 1.65 Monthly 19.68% -15.28% 1.38 1.68 Weekly 16.94% -15.28% 1.2 1.44

The balance of the portfolios is shown in the following four charts.

CONCLUSIONS

In general, the frequency of reallocation has little effect on performance of our strategies. While reallocating monthly is the best approach most of the time, the difference between monthly and quarterly is not that great. Therefore, those investors who prefer to be less active, reallocating only quarterly may be an acceptable choice.

At the other end, reallocating weekly deteriorates the performance a little more. Since that comes against more trading, it is not recommended for anybody. The investors that tend to be more active should restrain their urge to re-balance and make only rare trades when motivated by other special reasons.