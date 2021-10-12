Hiraman/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In this, my third article on TAAT™ Global Alternatives (OTCQX:TOBAF) (previously, TAAT™ Lifestyle and Wellness), my focus will be on the progress the company has achieved over the past 12 months, its stock price performance, and what I perceive the next 12 months will look like and what the company may need to do to gain more widespread attention.

The company reported CY Q3 results on October 5. Revenues of C$1.31 million which showed an increase of almost 2000% over the same period last year as well as 89% over the previous quarter, generated a net loss of C$7.74 million. Other highlights included:

Gross profit was C$781,226 with a gross profit margin of 59%.

The net loss is primarily attributable to marketing expenses of C$4,983 million as the company was focusing on introducing the product both in the United States as well as in Europe.

Working capital at quarter-end exceeded C$10 million.

TAAT™ is forming international distribution relationships for upcoming launches in new markets such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Review and Looking Forward

The company has been actively engaged in introducing their product to smokers both in the U.S. as well as in Europe. The most recent events that showcased this product to smokers include:

On October 6, the company announced that it will begin offering the inaugural collection of TAAT™ through its Try TAAT e-commerce portal starting in Q1 2022. The interest in the company's promotional apparel is thought to stem from the fact that the company's logo hats were seen being worn by Floyd Mayweather's entourage before his fight against Logan Paul earlier this year.

On September 29, the company announced that more than 43,000 packs of Original, Smooth, and Menthol packs had been shipped to the UK for distribution in the UK and Ireland. This shipment represented part of more than CAD$1.2 million in purchase orders for distribution in these two countries.

On September 24, the company announced that its nicotine-free and tobacco-free flagship product is now carried in more than 1000 retail points of sales in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. In addition to rapidly expanding in the domestic market, the company has launched initiatives in multiple international markets including both Europe and Australia.

The company has, obviously, been in overtime mode in marketing and distributing its products in the most efficient way possible over the past year. Yet the shares at today's price of $3.02 are down from their 52-week high of $4.74 but well up from $1.47 on September 28, 2020, the date of my initial article on the company.

The question then becomes what does the market need to see before this ultimate disrupter is given the attention of both institutional and additional retail investors?

I believe that two issues that have been pending for some time will need to be brought to a successful conclusion. First is the up-listing of its shares to NASDAQ which would give a number of institutional as well as additional retail investors the green light to invest in the company. Also, the pending application for the company's patent is still awaiting approval. Once approved, investors would have a higher level of comfort that the entry into the manufacture of hemp-based cigarettes has been made more difficult.

I would hope that the company will, at some point in the not-too-distant future, provide the investment community with a timeline between now and 2030, stating where it expects the company to be in two, five, and eight years from now. At what point can we expect complete coverage throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Africa? While having its product in 1000 retail outlets in the U.S. certainly is a great start, there are, according to Statista, 150,275 convenient stores in the U.S. Therefore, the growth potential in this country alone appears to be substantial. Providing a forecast as far out as 2030 may appear, at first glance, to be an exercise in futility. But it would enable analysts, who will at some point follow the company, an opportunity to provide the investment community with top and bottom line projections on which to make their investment decision. In fact, even General Motors (GM) recently provided investors with an outlook and projection for its 2030 revenues including its revenues to be generated from its Cruise autonomous division.

While we all know and realize that the company's CEO Setti Coscarella is the engine that runs TAAT™, the question must be asked "how deep is the bench"? Whether it is related to the manufacture of the product, the generation of revenues, any and all public relation issues, and likely all other internal and external issues that the company is faced with, Mr. Coscarella is front and center. Who could take his place if he should ever catch a cold? We know that the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Tim Corkum, is also a Philip Morris (PM) alumni, but at some point, it would be beneficial for us to know what the chain of command of the company looks like.

At a minimum, I would strongly urge that the company engage a top-rated Public Relations partner to be the main provider to the investment community of any and all internal and external developments that investors need to be aware of.

As the company moves forward in its efforts to gain market share from both conventional cigarettes as well as from vaping products, additional capital may at some point be required. Thus, future dilution of equity capital must be factored in the analysis of any potential investor.

The company seems to have a distinct marketing advantage in its attempt to take even a 1-2% market share from tobacco-based cigarettes. For one, its package will not have to bear the standard warning language on the health hazards of cigarettes. Also, the company's Beyond Cigarette™ is not currently burdened with the high taxes that governments around the world have levied on conventional cigarettes. Although realizing that governments have unlimited ability to generate additional tax revenues, this advantage may not be ever-lasting.

Another advantage that the company will likely enjoy moving forward is the fact that the United Kingdom as well as Brazil, the European Union, Canada, Ethiopia, Turkey, and Moldova have banned or are planning to ban menthol cigarettes. This, of course, presents an excellent opportunity to gain meaningful market share in those countries.

While the company's investors, at this point, are primarily retail investors, Debbie Chang, Founder of Horizons Ventures, a venture capital investor focusing on disrupters, has taken a stake in TAAT™. In December 2020, Horizons exercised about 5 million common share purchase warrants on the company's stock at C$2.00 per share. This relationship is expected to make the eventual entrance into the Chinese market easier to navigate.

Final Thoughts

TAAT Global Alternatives continues to provide investors with an exceptional ground floor opportunity to participate in a disruptive strategy that may not only change a major industry but possibly save millions of human lives in the process. According to Verywell Mind, 6.5 trillion cigarettes, or 325 billion packs, continue to be sold globally each year. This translates into 18 billion cigarettes or 925 million packs each day. This is the market in which the company now competes. Capturing only 1-2% of this market would make TAAT™ a major participant in the cigarette industry.

It is far too early to attempt to project revenues and earnings with any sense of confidence. Each reader can put pen and paper to work and derive at their own projections. The primary issues on the table today are to continue to execute the introduction of Beyond Tobacco™ to the world, to secure the patent protection, and to have the NASDAQ listing for its shares approved.

What the value of the company's share may ultimately be may also be beyond the ability of most investment professionals at this point in time. Once the scale of the company's operation has reached a level that will force market competitors to take notice, we may see the day when Big Tobacco will step in to acquire the company as it has done with previous alternative competitors such as Juul Labs, a major manufacturer of E-Cigarettes.

With a Beta of .2, the performance of the company's shares will almost entirely depend on the execution of its strategy and not on the volatility of the market as a whole.

I believe, as I wrote in my two previous articles, that this company's shares deserve a position in any portfolio that can assume the multiple risks that any start-up operation must face in return for potential substantial capital gain rewards in the event the journey should, indeed, prove successful.