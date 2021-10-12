Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

A number of gene editing companies have suffered “sympathetic detonation” in the last couple of days over the FDA’s slapping of a clinical hold on Allogene. One of these is Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU), which also develops allogeneic genome-edited cell therapies. In the last few trading sessions, the stock has lost nearly 25% of its value, from a high of $24 to a low of $18.

We covered Caribou in a quick report in July, when it was just launching its IPO. Caribou is founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna and holds foundational IP in CRISPR-Cas9, which it licenses out. The Company holds an "exclusive license from The Regents of the University of California and the University of Vienna to the foundational CRISPR-Cas9 IP invented by Jennifer Doudna, Emmanuelle Charpentier, and their colleagues."

The company’s chRDNA technology accomplishes exactly the same kind of multiple genomic edits which might have caused trouble for Allogene. There are four basic families of gene editing tools - meganucleases, zinc-finger nucleases, TALEN, and CRISPR. Allogene uses TALENs while Caribou uses a type of CRISPR. With Allogene, there are edits to the TRAC locus and the CD52, and the current problem might have occurred at the former site. With Caribou, there are 3 specific edits to get to CB-010:

insert the CD19-specific CAR into the T cell genome at specific site,

remove the T cell receptor by knocking out the TRAC gene, and

knock out the gene encoding PD-1,

and a problem could potentially occur at any of these sites. The greatest obstacle currently lies with the TRAC edit, which happens at chromosome 14 and is the same site which caused pancytopenia in the Allogene patient. Indeed it seems that there should be as much reason for Caribou stock to falter as there is for ALLO, given that these edits are similar, even if the tech is different. Moreover, given the cutting edge, pioneering nature of the technology, there’s really no knowing what sort of unintended genomic changes could occur from its use. So it is really no surprise that CRBU stock has taken a hit over the ALLO clinical hold.

Each edit in the genomic code can create trouble, and it has been known for some time that the probability of abnormal mutation increases more than arithmetically when the number of edits increases. So for example, CB-011 does 4 edits, and one of them is the TRAC gene knockout. The resolution of the FDA clinical hold - if it happens - will be a great relief for all these companies with similar technologies.

Also interestingly, Caribou uses MaxCyte’s electroporation technology just like Allogene does. MaxCyte’s stock faltered a bit on October 8, but then quickly recovered once the market figured that maybe electroporation is not the problem. MaxCyte hasn’t done too well in the last couple months, but that’s another story.

Of course, there are important technical differences between Allogene’s science and Caribou’s. Caribou uses a hybrid RNA-DNA guide for its edits, which is claimed to be more specific than Cas9. Again, TALEN, an earlier technology - the one used by Allogene for ALLO501 - is said to be more precise than Cas9.

A recent paper published in the Cell shows how chRDNA is better than Cas9 in this respect:

The off-target activity of the CRISPR-associated nuclease Cas9 is a potential concern for therapeutic genome editing applications. Although high-fidelity Cas9 variants have been engineered, they exhibit varying efficiencies and have residual off-target effects, limiting their applicability. Here, we show that CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA (chRDNA) guides provide an effective approach to increase Cas9 specificity while preserving on-target editing activity.

Another paper in Nature shows TALEN is more specific than Cas9:

Genome editing critically relies on selective recognition of target sites. However, despite recent progress, the underlying search mechanism of genome-editing proteins is not fully understood in the context of cellular chromatin environments. Here, we use single-molecule imaging in live cells to directly study the behavior of CRISPR/Cas9 and TALEN. Our single-molecule imaging of genome-editing proteins reveals that Cas9 is less efficient in heterochromatin than TALEN because Cas9 becomes encumbered by local searches on non-specific sites in these regions. We find up to a fivefold increase in editing efficiency for TALEN compared to Cas9 in heterochromatin regions.

So we see that TALEN has been found to be 5x more effective than CRISPR Cas9 in certain types of genomic editing. chRDNA is a different kind of CRISPR. There is no study I could find that compares TALEN to chRDNA directly.

‘We found that CRISPR works better in the less-tightly wound regions of the genome, but TALEN can access those genes in the heterochromatin region better than CRISPR,’ Zhao said. ‘We also saw that TALEN can have higher editing efficiency than CRISPR. It can cut the DNA and then make changes more efficiently than CRISPR.’

But these discussions are moot. A lot can look good on paper, but gene editing happens right at the edge of “creation,” and a theoretical edge of one technology over another may still not differentiate them adequately in the clinic. Bottom line, this clinical hold is going to the heart of one of modern science’s most interesting achievements.

A good strategy would be to buy and hold stocks from each of these gene editing companies, with the hope that at least one of them will succeed. It appears that Dr Jennifer Doudna has adopted a similar strategy; she is basically taking each of her ideas and forming a company around it. Time will tell which one will win. However, I keep telling myself that the loss here is limited, but if even a single company achieves clinical success, the windfall will be tremendous.