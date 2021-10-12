CinemaHopeDesign/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the Silver Miners Index (SIL) enjoyed a strong start to the year, easily outperforming the Gold Miners Index (GDX). Unfortunately, we've seen a reversal of fortunes since, with the Silver Miners Index now down 20% year-to-date, underperforming the GDX by 500 basis points. This has not boded well for one of the most expensive producers, First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), down more than 50% from its highs heading into its Q3 results next month. In fact, despite the stock being halved, there's still no margin of safety here, in my view, with the stock trading at 23x FY2022 earnings estimates and more than 1.7x P/NAV. So, while a bounce would not surprise me after a waterfall decline, I continue to see better value elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Just over six months ago, I warned that it might be wise to take profits on First Majestic (AG), with the silver squeeze unlikely to last and investors holding a cyclical stock trading at more than 8x FY2021 revenue estimates. The stock has reverted to its mean since, sliding nearly 50% and finally nearing its first support level at $9.65 per share. However, despite record production in Q3, the valuation still doesn't offer much margin of safety. Let's take a closer look at the Q3 production update below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

First Majestic released its preliminary Q3 results this week, reporting record production of ~7.3 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], a more than 40% increase from the year-ago period (Q3 2020: ~5.2 million SEOs). This was driven by increased output at San Dimas and a significant contribution from the company's new Jerritt Canyon Mine, offset by lower production from La Encantada. However, while this growth rate appears impressive, it's much less impressive on a production per-share basis if we look back to 2018. This is because while SEO production is up 20% from Q3 2018 levels (7.4 million SEOs vs. ~6.15 million SEOs), First Majestic's outstanding share count is up 32% in the same period (255 million shares vs. 193.6 million shares). So, on a per-share basis, which is the most important metric, we haven't seen any growth on a three-year basis. The production in the lower chart is based on a constant 75-to-1 gold/silver ratio to smooth out movement in this ratio to show strictly metals production without changes in the ratio that may affect reporting on a quarterly basis.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

In fact, if we factor in that Jerritt Canyon is expected to be a much higher-cost mine for its first two years relative to the company's two larger mines (San Dimas and Santa Elena), the growth is even less impressive. This is because while production is up 20% in the period, the margins on the additional ounces are inferior to the current production profile. This is based on projected FY2021 all-in sustaining costs [AISC] per silver-equivalent ounce of $15.40 before the Jerritt Canyon acquisition, which translates to all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,155/oz at a 75-to-1 gold/silver ratio. Per my estimates, I would be shocked if Jerritt Canyon's all-in sustaining costs came in below $1,325/oz next year, suggesting that it will be a lower margin operation. This isn't a deal-breaker, but this is one reason why I wasn't elated with the price paid for the acquisition.

(Source: Company Website)

It's worth noting that Jerritt Canyon could be optimized, and costs should drop well below $1,050/oz if this mine could run closer to full capacity, which sits at 4,500 tonnes per day. Currently, the mine operates at just 2,200 tonnes per day or less than half of its capacity. In addition, First Majestic is in a solid position, being one of only three companies with permitted roasters in the state of Nevada. This could open up toll-milling potential long-term to generate additional revenue, though I'm not aware of discussions in place yet. So, I could certainly be wrong in my view that First Majestic paid a little more than it had to if the asset is optimized. For this asset to operate at closer to full capacity long-term, though, we will need to see meaningful reserve growth. Jerritt Canyon's reserves are currently sitting at just ~700,000 ounces (~3.6 million tonnes), which translates to less than 2.5 years of production assuming the operation was running at full capacity (3.6 million tonnes / ~1.64 million tonnes per annum processing capacity).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Looking ahead to the Q3 financial results, margins are likely to contract considerably on a sequential basis, and a year-over-year basis. This is based on my estimates of Q3 AISC of $18.75/oz or higher, and an average realized silver price of $25.15/oz or lower. This would translate to AISC margins of less than $6.50/oz, translating to a more than 15% drop sequentially (Q2 2021 AISC margins: $7.90/oz). On a year-over-year basis, margins are expected to drop off a cliff, sliding from $12.64 to a best case of $6.50/oz. I would argue that the market has already priced in the silver price weakness in Q3, but in order to improve margins, First Majestic will have to hope for a recovery in the silver price in Q4.

(Source: SEDI Insider Filings)

One reason that many investors rushed into First Majestic last fall was that Eric Sprott had announced a position, purchasing five million shares at an average price of approximately US$12.50. As the filings above show, Sprott has sold a small portion of his position, exiting 700,000 shares at prices ranging from US$11.13 to US$11.35. While this may simply be a case of trimming his position, this could provide a headwind to future rallies if Sprott decides to unload more of his position. At this point, it's simply speculation, but this is certainly a change in trend from Sprott adding to his position in Q1 concurrent with the sale of the Jerritt Canyon Mine to First Majestic. Let's take a look at First Majestic's earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, First Majestic is expected to see a material improvement in annual earnings per share this year [EPS], with estimates currently sitting at $0.26. This would translate to a 50% increase from FY2020 levels, helped by additional production from Jerritt Canyon, and less impact from COVID-19, with its Mexican operations briefly offline last year. If we look ahead to FY2022, annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.48, with higher annual EPS expected to be driven by cost improvements and a full year of contribution from Jerritt Canyon.

However, even if First Majestic manages to meet FY2022 estimates of $0.48, the stock is still trading at ~24x earnings estimates at a share price of $11.54. This does not offer much of a margin of safety, and it rarely ever pays to buy cyclical stocks at more than 16x earnings, let alone 24x earnings. So, while First Majestic certainly offers one of the stronger earnings growth rates in the sector, investors are paying a hefty price for that growth. So, from a valuation standpoint, I still don't see the valuation as attractive here, especially when other growth companies like Alamos Gold (AGI) are trading at barely 12x FY2022 earnings estimates.

So, is there any good news?

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we look at the technical picture, this violent correction in the share price has left First Majestic within 15% of what I would expect to be a strong support level at $9.65. Meanwhile, the next strong resistance level doesn't come in until $15.00 per share, translating to a reward/risk ratio of approximately 2.1 to 1 from support to resistance. This is a major improvement from July when the reward to risk ratio stood at a paltry 0.50 to 1. So, with First Majestic offering a better reward to risk ratio than it did previously and being short-term oversold, I would not rule out a strong bounce. Having said that, with several other producers offering more attractive reward/risk profiles from a valuation standpoint, I think there are dozens of better ways to play the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to what I would argue is an expensive earnings multiple relative to other names in the precious metals space, First Majestic continues to have heightened risk related to a major tax dispute with the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria [SAT], the revenue service of the Mexican Government. The SAT has issued reassessments of ~$260 million, of which $75 million in additional taxes, representing all of First Majestic's current cash balance and nearly 10% of its market cap. While First Majestic looks to be in the right in this case, the uncertainty overhang is a negative differentiator for the company. First Majestic has noted that it plans to "vigorously challenge all tax reassessments through all domestic and international means available to it."

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic is in the right industry if one wants exposure to the silver price. Still, with a large weighting to a Tier-2 jurisdiction like Mexico, an outstanding tax dispute, higher than industry average all-in sustaining costs, and a valuation that does not factor this in, I continue to struggle with justify investing in the stock. For those looking for dividends, Newmont (NEM) trades at just 15x FY2022 earnings estimates with a 4% yield, vs. First Majestic at ~24x estimates and a less than 0.2% dividend yield. For investors looking for growth, Alamos offers similar growth but is expected to have industry-leading margins by 2024 and is available at less than 13x FY2022 earnings estimates. In summary, I continue to see much better value elsewhere in the sector, hence I have no interest in starting a position in First Majestic here. Having said that, with the stock down more than 50% from its highs, a bounce before year-end would not surprise me.