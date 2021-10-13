Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

I wrote about my thoughts on GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock a few months ago after various online meme traders, as they're referred to now, pumped the stock up without any fundamental basis in reality. The company has done little to work on their major headwinds since online and cheaper outlets began taking over the hardware and software gaming industry in the early 2000s.

As a result, they have lost market share, sales, and profits in almost every quarter for the better part of the past decade, which up until this recent hype buying spree, resulted in the company's stock price declining by nearly 90% over that time frame.

Since nothing was fundamentally changed since the stock price shot up, I initiated a short position in the company. Since then, the company's share price declined quite a bit but perked back up with buying tailwinds following the company's earnings report, propping up the share price but still below my initial article short selling price by about 5%.

As a result of this move, I reevaluated my short-position position alongside the company's most recent earnings report and determined that there was little to no justification for the move, resulting in me nearly doubling down on the short position.

Fundamentals Continue To Disappoint

Looking at how GameStop is set to perform relative to the industry, the gaming hardware market is expected to grow at a slow 3.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 while gaming software is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 through 2030, providing for a very low potential growth rate for the company to begin with.

For GameStop, analysts expect the company will report a nice 11.3% increase to sales in 2021 following the pandemic comparison, but after that report, a virtual stagnation of sales for the following 2 years. They are expected to report $5.67 billion in sales in 2021, a rise in 2022, a decline in 2023, and finally $5.72 billion in sales in 2024, indicating some market share loss with a virtually stagnant growth rate relative to the industry's growth rate of ~4%.

The company's balance sheet has been getting much better in recent quarters as they've worked to pay down long-term debt and reduce interest expense. However, even though they have reduced their total debt to around $46 million, not including $432 million in capital leases, down from almost $1.2 billion, their interest expense remains quite high (relative to debt) as they are set to pay roughly $7.2 million in interest expense annually, based off of their previous financial report of $600,000 paid in the month of July.

The encouraging factor here is their cash, which they've managed to conserve and generate a nice healthy amount as of their most recent financial report.

Recent Data - Improvement But Nothing Special

In the most recent reporting quarter, the company reported having over $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents, up from about $500 million the previous year. The thing is - it wasn't driven from sales, it was driven by the issuance of common stock over the course of the past year. I'm not negating the cash position, as it required a high capital position to make sure they just barely meet their already shrinking deliveries and improvements, but this has further diluted shareholders, yet they don't seem to notice.

Beyond the company's improving balance sheet, not much has changed. The company barely meet sales projections and missed their earnings projections, which indicated margin contraction as they discounted their products to get them out the door in a season which other companies in the eCommerce and other gaming business segments saw a sizable year-over-year growth.

So as we can see, there has been no fundamental change in the company's business, one might even argue that shareholders are in a worse position now than they were at the time of my last article publication. Yet share price has increased back towards those levels, so what are we to do now? Double down. The good thing is, my short position in GameStop isn't just about GameStop.

Not Just About GameStop - A Bonus

Although there are plenty of reasons to short GameStop as a standalone company, regardless of what the broader market is doing, I do continue to believe that this volatility we're seeing in the broader economy and the market will continue and that we're in for a sizable correction over the next 4 to 6 months. Having a company like GameStop short provides for a good hedge if you're keeping a core long position in various stocks, as I am, in case this downfall or correction does occur.

There Are Still Risks

The main risk is one associated with all short selling - unlimited upside or downside for the short sellers. Given the fact that the company and many other companies are moving hundreds of percentage points over the course of just a few days as a result of novice traders trying to make a quick buck in today's volatile markets, there's nearly no indication to suggest that this can't happen to GameStop again. Any short selling activity, especially in a company which price share movement was a result of such activity, should be taken with extreme caution and delicacy.

Other risks associated with shorting GameStop is their overall cash position, which they can use to inorganically expand through M&A and venture into another, more profitable gaming industry segment. Another M&A potential risk involved another larger company buying GameStop, similar to Amazon (AMZN) buying up Whole Foods for the retail exposure. This IS NOT a prediction that Amazon or any other company will scoop up GameStop, I don't believe they will, but the potential for such an acquisition can wreak havoc on short positions.

Risks Worth The Potential Reward

As we've seen during almost every other correction in modern history, companies like GameStop which don't quite have their fundamentals supporting their share price tend to underperform other companies and fall far more than the broader market. This short position can not only provide for gains on its own but also prove as a nice hedging position if we do encounter a 10% to 15% broad market correction.

As a result of these factors, I remain highly bearish on the company's share price and long-term prospects and will be adding to my short position over the coming days and weeks.