Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

"History isn't kind to men who play God," James Bond says in his newest flick, No Time to Die.

But what about companies that cater to such individuals?

By that, I mean movie theater businesses that feature Hollywood stars and starlets day in and day out - like AMC Entertainment (AMC) - or businesses that host those businesses, like EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)?

Last year, I will completely admit that I predicted the extreme decline - if not the utter demise - of movie theaters. While I wasn't panicky about investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs), I was pretty hesitant when it came to social experiences.

I didn't think I'd ever go back to the gym. And I didn't think anyone would feel comfortable going to the cinema either. Not in time to save most of those already-struggling establishments, anyway.

Today, I'm rethinking that evaluation considering box office results so far this year. On Tuesday, Oct. 12, I wrote an "Another Day in REIT Paradise" blog post called "The Disruptions and Potential Disruptions Pile Up."

It began with:

"I know I said last year that movie-going would never be the same once the COVID-19 social distancing push hit. But I'm willing to admit/consider the possibility that I was wrong."

That was because Venom: Let There Be Carnage did extremely well at the box office. And James Bond's No Time to Die performed well overseas.

Could the tide have turned?

Get the Popcorn, I'll Grab the Drinks

Here's a little more where that blog post came from:

"The first (movie) was a U.S. debut, while the second set of results comes from the U.K. - which has been lockdown central in many ways. "Sony's Venom in particular brought in $90.1 million, the second-biggest October-specific opening weekend ever. (Joker, released in 2019, still takes the top spot.)"

It was a pretty exciting number, pre- or post-pandemic.

"That's why it will be interesting to see how this final quarter goes with the movie theater crowds. There's still some supposedly big ones waiting their turn through December."

That included the aforementioned No Time to Die. Which we now know didn't do as well as it could have in U.S. cinemas. It raised a lot of hopes when it made $121 million internationally, spurring Variety to write:

"If overseas excitement is any indication, No Time to Die is poised to make a splash at the domestic box office when it opens on Friday, though it may fall short of setting new franchise records… "In the U.S. and Canada, No Time to Die is expected to bring in $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. There's a chance, some box office experts say, domestic ticket sales could reach or surpass $75 million to $80 million, but few believe anything higher than that will be within reach."

Today, we know that Bond only made between $55 million and $60 million, disappointing more than one analyst. But even so, I think it's clear that theaters aren't dead just yet.

This year has proven that people are craving normal life. They're going to experiential venues like amusement parks and concerts…

And movie theaters. Buttered popcorn, candy bars, large sodas and all.

But What About EPR Properties?

I've also been able to report recently that key retail REITs are collecting full rent from movie theaters.

So, again, these tenants are doing much, much, much better than they were this time last year. But is "much, much, much" better enough to make me change my mind about troubled landlords like EPR Properties?

I've said a lot about EPR over the last few years, with very little of it positive. On December 11, 2019, for instance, I published "2 High-Yield REITs Forming Disconcerting Cracks," where I wrote:

"Our first harbinger pick is EPR Properties. It's a net-lease REIT that was formed in 1997 with just 12 theaters leased to a single operator: AMC… "Over the years, the company has diversified into other categories, including ski resorts, amusement parks, water parks, fitness centers, golf entertainment, and other 'experiential' property types."

It had also bought up several dozen charter schools, though it sold those in 2019. While it did that for - hopeful - long-term growth purposes, the move hurt it in the short-term from an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) standpoint.

So did its pursuit of property categories it had no expertise in, like gaming. And I wasn't impressed with its mortgage loan investments either.

I had it as a Hold at the time, and I moved it to a Sell mere months later. There was no way it was going to do well in the shutdown environment.

But now that the economy is mostly open again, I'm revisiting this potential pick to see what we can see.

Can it be a blockbuster after all? Let's turn down the lights and roll the featured film.

Helping in that effort is Williams Equity Research (WER), which always has deep insights and evaluations to offer.

Before We Get to EPR Properties in Particular…

WER's career is built on performing complex investment due diligence for large financial institutions. That includes a lot of time and energy invested into understanding the historical performance of "alternative" asset classes like:

Private equity and credit

Hedge funds

Oil and gas

real estate

Within that latter category, he sought to know how subsectors performed in a multitude of economic environments… and why.

Google can provide historical returns on most asset classes in mere minutes. But uncovering the drivers behind that performance can be a very different discovery process.

All told, WER values the education he obtained while achieving his CFA certification. But it was the on-the-ground real-life experience that he considers most valuable.

That's how he learned - really learned - that each real estate asset class (and subsector within it) has its strengths and weaknesses. They ebb and flow depending on current trends, management mentalities, and the economic environment.

That's why he's confident categorizing multifamily, self-storage, and single-home residential commercial real estate as being proven (and logical) hedges (not cures) against inflation.

Meanwhile, office, industrial, and other types of flexible long-term leases tied to credit-worthy tenants tend to be extremely durable providers of cash flow. A properly situated office or industrial property can shift its tenant base from one sector to another.

Consider a downtown office property that lets a struggling oil and gas company go as its core tenant. There are other big-industry companies it can court from there, such as a technology firm focused on enterprise software.

Industrial properties are similar in that. They can serve a traditional retailer one year and Amazon (AMZN) the next. Or even both at the same time.

Assessing EPR's Strategy and Portfolio

Here's another thing to know…

Institutional investors especially spend considerable time and resources balancing their real estate exposure. They're looking for the "optimal" mix of cash flow growth, principal protection, inflation hedges, and overall recession-resistant durability.

We discuss these same variables regularly, which leads us right to EPR Properties' strategy.

(Source: EPR Q2 2021 Presentation)

With few exceptions, it encompasses the historically least favorable parts of commercial real estate. Ski resorts, for instance, have a terrible track record (which is unfortunate considering how WER is a big skier). So do theme parks. And marinas.

As for leases attached to movie theatres, they've had periods of moderate success. But these factors are consistently working against them:

Comparably low rent per square foot

Cultural shifts

Massive technological tailwinds

Poorly capitalized tenants

Significant recession sensitivity

Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), for their parts, can always find someone to take a spot in one of their retail landscapes. It might be at lower rental rates, but they'll still find tenants nonetheless.

But who else do you rent a giant movie theater complex to besides one of the top three or four companies?

They're not so easy to convert either, even for big-box stores such as Home Depot (HD) or Target (TGT). Here's why:

(Source: FactSet & WER)

At the end of the day, a long-term lease is no different than a loan from the lender's perspective. So who would you rather loan money to?

Moreover, at any given time, one movie theatre or another is usually teetering on bankruptcy. And if one is teetering, the rest are probably struggling.

With 46% of Q2's contractual rent due from movie theatres, this isn't a small concern for EPR Properties… even without the pandemic or lockdowns involved.

Assessing EPR's Strategy and Portfolio Further

The 13 properties and five operators in the "ski" category face the same issues. They tend to experience financial difficulties simultaneously, including during recessions.

Plus, when there's an unusually dry winter - which happens at least once or twice each decade - visitation drops by 50% or more.

The "eat and play" category is admittedly better diversified and more resilient. But it still suffered enormously during the lockdowns until recently.

And EPR's "fitness and wellness" and "education" spaces are in similar predicaments. Local restrictions and lingering COVID fears still dominate some jurisdictions.

To be clear, we think these will fade with time. But that time is still taking place.

None of this means EPR's business model is inherently flawed. One could even argue that owning less-loved subsectors can create significant alpha over time - under the right management.

However, it does mean EPR must underwrite its investments carefully and manage its balance sheet, leases, and assets in accordance with the volatility of its portfolio.

(Source: EPR Q2 2021 Presentation)

We always try to give credit where credit is due. So let's acknowledge that much of EPR's historical total returns have been excellent.

Then again, this company-created chart stops at 2019 despite being published in Q2-21...

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

So here's another one that begins where the previous chart ends at about $73.50 down to around $13.50.

The 2020 selloff erased most, if not all, of EPR's historical outperformance.

Now, back when it was trading below $20, the market didn't know the federal government would increase the M2 money supply by approximately 40%. However, it also didn't know that many U.S. states would change the "two weeks to flatten the curve" to "two years to flatten the curve - maybe."

It's been attractively priced a few times since we'll admit. But how about now?

Moving on to EPR's Historical and Future Cash Flows

Many of EPR's tenants are in better financial shape than they were a year ago. That's led to improved rent collection and confidence in its own financials and future.

As a result, EPR was able to reinstate its dividend in July, although at $0.25 monthly instead of the previous $0.38. But that's only so much comfort.

A REIT that suspends its dividend for 14 months is dealing with significant financial problems, to say the least. (Tanger's was bad, and that was only nine months.)

Keep that in mind as we get into EPR's current cash flow situation.

(Source: SEC.gov EPR Q2 2021 10-Q)

EPR's common share count has stayed between 74.3 million and 77 million outstanding since the start of 2018. That means we can stick with firm level numbers and know its per-share data reconciles.

Starting with funds from operations (FFO), EPR's H1-20 performance versus H1-21 is telling. As expected, it was abysmal in Q2-20 at $13 million but rose substantially to $52.8 million a year later.

One would naturally assume the first half of 2021 has therefore been much better than its 2020 counterpart.

Yet FFO of $90.4 million surpassed 2020's $87.8 million, making for less than a 3% delta. So Q1-20 was clearly far superior to Q1 and Q2-21, and EPR's business has not yet really recovered.

(Source: SEC.gov EPR Q2 2021 10-Q)

Then there's adjusted FFO, where the gap between Q2-20 and Q2-21 lessons to $33.3 million and $53 million, respectively. On the negative front, H1-20 AFFO was $123.4 million compared to $91.9 million for 2021.

So FFO suggested cash flow improved 2%-3% in the first half of 2021. Yet the more accurate AFFO indicates about a 35% decline.

This shouldn't be surprising since the $0.25 monthly dividend is approximately 35% below pre-pandemic levels.

Moving on to More of EPR's Historical and Future Cash Flows

(Source: SEC.gov EPR Q2 2019 10-Q)

Here's the same data from Q2-19, with AFFO of $105.4 million vs. Q2-18's $143.8 million.

H1 numbers were better but still followed the same pattern, with 2018's coming in over $30 million higher. Plus, Q1-21's $53 million - while a great improvement over 2020 - was still half of Q2-19's $105.4 million.

And don't forget EPR's share count has been stable this entire period. So there aren't mergers and acquisitions or other external variables to point to.

In terms of per-share numbers, AFFO fell from $6.17 in 2018… to $5.42 in 2019… to $1.89 last year. The consensus estimate for 2021 is $2.97, with every year after through 2025 expected to generate no more than $4.56.

That's a very poor showing compared to 2018 and 2017. It's even a little below 2016's $4.60.

The following factors from EPR's most recent quarterly filing likely contribute to these lackluster expectations:

It continued to recognize revenue on a cash basis for certain tenants, including AMC and Regal, a subsidiary of Cineworld Group.

It reduced rental revenue by $7.2 million due to rent abatements.

It's deferred approximately $50 million of amounts due from tenants and $1.9 million due from borrowers that were booked as receivables as of June 30, 2021.

It has amounts due from tenants that weren't booked as receivables because the full amounts weren't deemed probable of collection as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With movie theatres mostly back in business, much of this deferred rent will likely be repaid over time. Some already have been.

That said, the $53 million in AFFO generated in Q2-21 is roughly the same as its total pandemic rent deferrals. Whether that's a disaster or manageable is up for interpretation.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

"As of June 30, 2021, EPR continued to be in the covenant relief period under its unsecured revolving credit and unsecured term loan facilities. The same went for the agreement that governs its private placement notes. During the covenant relief period, EPR's obligation to comply with certain requirements was waived due to the extreme pressures it was under. Though it did pay higher interest costs for that favor. Additional restrictions came through its consolidated credit and note purchase agreements, including limitations on:

Making investments

Incurring indebtedness

Making capital expenditures

Paying dividends or making other distributions

Repurchasing shares

Voluntarily prepaying certain indebtedness, encumbering certain assets and maintaining a minimum liquidity amount."

This outlines the key provisions EPR needed to embrace to get through 2020.

Importantly, it exercised its right to terminate the covenant relief period - and the higher interest rates associated with it - earlier in the year.

EPR is now in compliance with all its covenants and carries a Baa3 credit rating, the last investment-grade peg possible. As long as current trends continue, we don't see a major risk of it being downgraded into junk territory from here.

(There's still some risk, but not an extremely elevated one.)

It has approximately $513 million in cash and short-term assets on its balance sheet and another $1 billion available under its revolving credit facility maturing in February 2022. That should be sufficient to weather any moderate storms ahead. Perhaps even a severe one.

Another strong suit for EPR is its 99% unsecured debt that provides greater flexibility during distressed periods. But the 4.6% average weighted interest rate is the highest we're aware of within investment-grade REITs. And its five-year weighted average maturity also is less favorable than most peers.

(Source: EPR Q2 2021 Presentation)

EPR considers this well-laddered, and it's certainly not terrible. But let's take a broader look thanks to this data aggregated by Public Storage (PSA).

(Source: Public Storage)

EPR's weighted average maturity would tie for last place among this group of higher-quality REITs. The same goes for its weighted average interest rate.

While acceptable for its credit rating, it isn't punching above its weight class in terms of its balance-sheet quality.

EPR's Dividend and Valuation

Today's EPR Properties' dividend coverage leaves a lot to be desired. Using the consensus 2021 AFFO estimate of $2.97, its $0.25 monthly dividend results in a 101% payout ratio.

We like to see this number no higher than 85% for triple-net lease landlords like Realty Income (O) and no higher than 70%-75% for other REITs. Even if EPR reaches its $4.13 consensus AFFO per share in 2022, its old $0.38 dividend stays unattainable. Though an increase to $0.30 or so is doable.

The problem is there isn't any expected growth beyond that - especially with M&A off the table thanks to EPR's cost of capital issues. That leads us to the final section: Valuation.

If cash flow can't return to pre-pandemic levels, why would we expect the stock to? Even if it surpasses current expectations, EPR can't responsibly support a $0.30 dividend until at least a year from now.

Valuation also must account for risk. And net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was 5.5x in 2018… 5.1x in 2019… but above 10x in both Q3-20 and Q4.

That's come down considerably to 8.1x in Q1-21 and 6.8x in Q2, but it's still higher than pre-pandemic levels by a wide margin. While we estimate that essentially all EPR's properties are open and operating, cash collections in Q2 were roughly 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Consider 2022's AFFO of $4.13 in a 12.6x multiple. Full-year 2021's lands at a sky-high 27.5x, so buyers today certainly need to be confident in 2022-2023 full-year estimates.

Let's compare EPR to a few other "controversial" REITs:

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) has a far superior dividend track record and credit rating. It trades at 9.3x 2021's and 2022's AFFO estimates.

Tanger has a much better balance sheet but similarly pandemic-scarred dividend record. It trades at 12.7x 2021's AFFO estimate.

Simon has one of the best financial positions in REIT-dom and a better dividend record. It trades at 13.4x 2021's AFFO estimate and about 12-13x 2022's.

That's why, to us, it makes no sense to pursue EPR at $50-$55. There are better opportunities elsewhere. We think the company has made a lot of progress, but we see it worth more like $40 per share.

Incidentally, as I'm writing from Paris as I type, I thought this James Bond quote is somewhat fitting,

"Bon Appetit."

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.