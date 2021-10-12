Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my view, Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will struggle to deliver what it has guided towards on an ARR basis. The company is promising to deliver two quarters' worth of ARR growth in one. It is particularly surprising to me that the company has placed this aggressive guidance at a time when it and the rest of its sector are dealing with a contracting sales force. I see a high likelihood of Alteryx significantly decreasing its full-year guidance on the next earnings release.

However, I do not recommend shorting Alteryx. In my opinion, the alpha to be gained from a short position is offset by the risk/reward skew in the opposite direction. The compressed multiple which is low relative to peers and the reasonable Street recommendations will not only buffer any downside shocks but could catalyze upwards ones. I’m on the sidelines on Alteryx.

Last Quarter Was a Battle Between Bulls and Bears

Alteryx’s Q2 was an interesting one. The company beat ARR estimates by 2% and maintained its full-year ARR guidance but reduced its FY21 revenue guidance by 8%. The results were confusing at first with the ARR beat being accompanied by a dismal revenue outlook.

The explanation lied in the dynamics of the sales force. The management explained on the call that the sales target change from TCV to ACV had a large effect. The focus on ACV had the effect of increasing ARR but reducing revenue through reducing contract duration; Alteryx average contract duration came down from 2.0 years in 2019 and 2020 to below 1.5 years. This is due to two reasons:

Alteryx offers discounts on long-term purchases. The CFO mentioned the 30% discount for three-year contracts over one year at the Global Technology Virtual Conference. Thus, a shorter duration contract has a higher ARR than a longer duration one. Accounting standards make it so that long-term contracts have a front-loaded effect on revenues. Revenue recognition standards require 35%-40% of contract deals to be recognized immediately and the rest over the contract period. The effect of this is much larger on long-term higher TCV contracts vs. short-term lower TCV ones. Thus a shift from longer to shorter term contracts artificially increases ARR while reducing revenue all else equal.

Another impact on revenue reduction was attrition in the sales force. Management said that sales reps leaving was reducing the company’s sales capability. A smaller sales force resulted in the loss of sales in certain accounts.

Days after the announcement was a battle between bulls and bears. While the stock sold off 9% immediately after the announcement from the close of $78.8 on the 3rd of August, losses widened to a peak of more than 15% the next day, closing the day down 13% at $68.5. The day after, the battle of August 5th was won by bulls where the stock rallied up to $74.2. The war isn’t over as the stock moves rangebound in a channel. It will be interesting to see who wins.

Source: TradingView

Who’s Right isn’t Clear

The bull/bear debate isn’t about whether the ARR performance outweighs the artificial drop in revenues. The question is, leaving the sales force attrition aside for now, whether short-term revenues at higher rates are more favorable than higher-visibility long-term contracts at lower values. There are pros and cons to both. The main benefit of the short-duration contract is of course the higher product price. If the company can continuously sell the short-term contract over and over at 30% higher rates, of course, it is better.

But the benefit of higher near-term revenues is offset by three main cons:

Reselling isn’t easy. Sales costs go up with the number of sales. The sales costs of yearly contracts renewed 3 times will be higher than the sales cost of a three-year contract. Reselling is risky. Short-term contracts open the door for higher churn. Every time a client needs to renegotiate and renew is a time that they may look for offers from competitors. This also puts pressure on the company to keep innovating to differentiate its product. Short-term contracts are much more cyclically exposed. A long-term deal will protect the vendor from downturns. If the economy or the customer is in poor shape at the renewal date, the customer may want a discount or may cancel the subscription altogether. All together, shorter contracts lose the recurring and highly visible revenue nature of the SaaS model and deserve a lower multiple. It remains to be seen whether the higher prices will offset a lower multiple but is something to keep in mind when analyzing a potential Alteryx investment.

Readers should not shy away due to changes in accounting. The way the revenue is booked is irrelevant to company operations. But what is relevant is the changes in the total amount of revenue and its antifragility. I will not give my opinion on this matter as it is irrelevant to my thesis; just wanted to include this section as I think that many people don’t understand the mechanics.

Guidance is at Risk; Price May Fall Further

What I want to focus on is the other issue discussed on the call, the sales force attrition harming sales capacity. The company noted on the call that there were two underlying causes for the problem: sales focus on large enterprise customers weeding out some sales reps and others leaving because of reevaluated life priorities. Unfortunately, Alteryx is having labor issues at the worst time and it will be difficult to find new employees.

My regular readers will be familiar with my post-pandemic reopening thesis which is anchored by a tight job market. This seems to be the case for Alteryx’s sector as well from the CEO's comments: “In my conversations with other tech leaders, it's clear that attrition levels are high everywhere.” The industry will be trying to grow its sales force together while also dealing with shrinking labor participation. This mismatch between labor supply and demand will, at the very least, make sales more expensive and most likely reduce total sales due to a lack of capable sales reps.

This brings me to my next point; Alteryx’s H2 guidance is very high. I’m not even going to talk about booked revenue, but focus on ARR. The company is guiding to grow its ARR to a range of $572 mn - $575 mn at the end of Q3 and $635 mn at the end of the year. This number is very aggressive. The guidance implies MoM ARR growth unseen since late 2019. Alteryx added $55 mn ARR in 2021 H1 and is guiding to add $87.4 mn jobs in H2. Q4 is vulnerable, in my opinion, as the additions for those three months are more than what Alteryx typically adds in six and this will be in an environment where it struggles to find employees to sell its products.

Source: Company filings, author analysis

I believe that the company will struggle to hit these goals and that there is a significant chance of a severe guidance cut on this quarter’s announcement. My thought is that this aggressive guidance was maintained due solely to the inertia of it being there beforehand and that the management will adjust it down this quarter blaming the labor market. I still see a higher likelihood of a drawdown despite the company derating significantly from its all-time highs.

Alteryx is Relatively Cheap

I’ve established a reasonable likelihood of a disappointment, now I will look at market sentiment to decide whether the company is a good short position. I’m always hesitant to short a stock due to the limitless potential losses and limited gains and funding costs. I will only go short when I’m highly confident in the set-up, i.e. a good catalyst, which we have here, combined with high expectations.

Multiples are a good proxy for expectations. Even though Alteryx trades very expensive with respect to traditional norms at 9x forward revenues, it's on sale compared to its history. The company’s trading multiples are at levels unseen since early 2018. As the chart below would show a great entry point for anyone bullish on the name, it’s a bad time to be short. Technically, contracting the multiple below current levels is breaking new ground while multiple expansion is very possible on any positive news. The risk-reward isn’t good for the bear.

Source: Capital IQ

Valuation compared to peers is another good proxy for market sentiment towards a particular company. I seldom look at absolute valuations to compare companies, though I would find that Alteryx is cheap had I done so. Alteryx has a lower sales multiple than most SaaS peers.

To look from the “correct” perspective, I will compare sector multiples with what I think the market values. There is a concept called the rule of 40 in valuing SaaS companies; according to the rule of 40, a good investment’s growth rate plus its profit margin must exceed 40. Usually, gross profit margins and YoY growth rates are used, but I will alter the inputs to CY2023 EBITDA margins and CY2020-CY2023 revenue CAGR. I think that my method presents a better picture as it takes out the noise of the near term and focuses on what the company promises than what it already is.

Source: Capital IQ

Relative valuation supports the above thesis. There are a few high-flying sky-high valuation outliers, but most peers are concentrated around a trendline. Alteryx is below this trendline, meaning it should be valued higher given its growth and profitability expectations.

Source: Author analysis

I find that zagging Street analysts’ zig has been a powerful method when combined with a non-consensus catalyst. A very bullish Street view generally means that most investors who are willing to buy the stock have already done so and while any positive surprises can only bring few buyers, negative surprises can cause many to sell.

Alteryx is rated outperform but not by much. Street analysts are biased towards positive ratings among other things. Alteryx has a low outperform rating. I like to bring down analyst estimates to adjust for the bias and in my view, this is a neutral recommendation. There is room for upgrades for Alteryx.

Source: Capital IQ

I’m on the Sidelines on Alteryx

Despite my expectations of a disappointing quarter, I do not like the risk-reward of a short Alteryx position. The derated multiple, low valuation vs. peers, and the not-overly bullish analyst recommendation buffers the stock on the downside. I believe that the equity beta is skewed to the upside, meaning that a positive surprise will yield a stronger reaction than a negative one. I’m on the sidelines on Alteryx and will be watching the Q3 results.